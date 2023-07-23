It’s been said, "It's not what you know but who you know,” and while that’s not necessarily true, it doesn’t hurt to know a few people. The strange thing about retirement is that one of the most valuable things you have when you retire is that Rolodex full of contacts, friends and associates. When you retire, or semi-retire as I have, those contacts are wasted. Aware of that, and not yet sure how to approach retirement, I’ve decided to keep my Rolodex updated and see what might come of that.
So when my tennis friend and Kern County Tennis Association board member Jerry Matthews asked if I knew Rick Anthony, city of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director, all I had to do was look in the Rolodex. For those of you younger than 50 who may think a Rolodex is a watch, let me explain — these days you would call it a contact list on your smart phone. Rick is a relatively new city department head with a reputation for getting things done. We set up the meeting, and when Jerry, Rick and Bakersfield College tennis coach Noel Dalton met to discuss how to introduce tennis into the city’s youth programs, it was amazing to see how quickly things developed. By the next time Jerry and I played tennis together, they had already put a youth program in place.
Thanks to their fast action, this summer, 40 youths between the ages of 6 and 11 are playing from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Martin Luther King Park’s Summer Youth Camp. The kids are loving it. One child says he wants two tennis rackets for his birthday, one for him and one for whomever will be his partner. KCTA provided those rackets for his use. KCTA, of which Noel is also a board member, regularly provides equipment and gear for high school tennis programs throughout the city. According to Jerry, “KCTA has been supporting high school programs for years, including donating over 1,300 rackets and 1,200 pairs of shoes. However, by high school, kids have often already chosen what their interests are. We wanted to reach kids while they’re still figuring out what they love and we believe once they try tennis, they’ll want to continue.”
Parents need to know tennis is a game for life. Football and other organized “team” sports generally are over before the child reaches far into adulthood. Tennis spans generations. I played with my father from when I was young until he was into his eighties. In my mid-sixties, I still play with my kids and my grandkids. To see how well those grandkids can strike a ball, I know they have a game for life, if they choose. Whereas gyms can be tedious, tennis provides great exercise while enjoying competition and making friends. My beautiful wife Deb and I met on the tennis courts (she had the best tennis outfits!), got engaged on the tennis courts and are still thwacking away at those balls 19 years later. We made our friends on the tennis courts, and nowadays, on the pickleball courts too.
Kudos to Rick, Jerry, Noel and City Recreation Supervisor Keith Powell for bringing youth tennis to Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s Summer Youth Program with such haste. Said Noel: “So often, working with government means roadblocks and red tape but the City Parks Department has been green-lighting this from the beginning. It’s been great to see how quickly this came together. We’re looking forward to future collaborations with the city.”
Rick Anthony is excited for what may come as well: “It has been a high priority of the department to expand recreation opportunities throughout the city, especially for our residents that don’t have the means to participate in many organized activities. Partnerships with organizations like the KCTA not only help the department fulfill its mission, but provides crucial exposure to a variety of sports that may not have occurred otherwise.”
It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Check out kerntennis.org for more information on how you can get involved. These days, my Rolodex is full of pickleball players too. Tennis purists sometimes see pickleball as the chaff growing among the wheat, but its popularity is amazing and for us near or in retirement, it’s another great way to get exercise, meet people, and have fun, on a court much smaller than tennis and easier on the knees. From youth programs to retirees and everything in between, I encourage all of you to pick up a racket (or paddle), thwack some balls, have some healthy fun and make some friends.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.