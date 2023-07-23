Sal Moretti.jpg

It’s been said, "It's not what you know but who you know,” and while that’s not necessarily true, it doesn’t hurt to know a few people. The strange thing about retirement is that one of the most valuable things you have when you retire is that Rolodex full of contacts, friends and associates. When you retire, or semi-retire as I have, those contacts are wasted. Aware of that, and not yet sure how to approach retirement, I’ve decided to keep my Rolodex updated and see what might come of that.

So when my tennis friend and Kern County Tennis Association board member Jerry Matthews asked if I knew Rick Anthony, city of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director, all I had to do was look in the Rolodex. For those of you younger than 50 who may think a Rolodex is a watch, let me explain — these days you would call it a contact list on your smart phone. Rick is a relatively new city department head with a reputation for getting things done. We set up the meeting, and when Jerry, Rick and Bakersfield College tennis coach Noel Dalton met to discuss how to introduce tennis into the city’s youth programs, it was amazing to see how quickly things developed. By the next time Jerry and I played tennis together, they had already put a youth program in place.

Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.

