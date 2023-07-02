On July 4th, 1863, two Union Civil War victories were celebrated, Gettysburg and Vicksburg, victories considered the turning point in the Civil War that helped save the Union and the nation’s founding idea “that all men are created equal.” Today, 160 years later, as we prepare for our July 4th celebrations, it would be good to remember that chapter in our history and see the parallels to our present-day dysfunction. One hundred sixty years ago, preserving the Union and fighting for an ideal had to be done on blood-soaked battlefields. Today’s battles would be better resolved with dialogue, but with the same determination to prevail as was demonstrated by the soldiers of yesteryear.
We need to know there are alternatives to our polarized systems of politics and media that continue to foster enmity toward the other. We don’t need a return to bloody civil war. We think we have to choose one extreme or the other. We don’t. We don’t need to play the political parties’ game — where we’re the pieces on the game board and their role is to make us angry at the other. Right here in Bakersfield, along with other parts of our state and nation, movements are germinating to fight that concept. Who knows how successful these movements might be? Our polarizing-anger-inducing-political-media-outrage industries are so entrenched. But to stand idly by while this anger builds — it will eventually consume, us too.
So when I learned about Phil Rudnick’s Upstart Village and how Phil wants to create a legacy of healing and solutions-oriented dialogue, I had to stop and listen. Phil’s been around Bakersfield a long while, but his mind is youthful and visionary, and his heart is full of hope and compassion. He wants to use his UpStart Village, a physical building on the corner of New Stine and Stockdale Highway, as a place for people of all persuasions to share ideas and find solutions in a room without rancor. Thank you, Phil, for creating that space.
Separately, but with similar intent, another group, the Common Sense Party, is looking to build an independent-minded, problem-solving political party in Kern and beyond that would give us a choice between extremes. Historically, third parties haven’t been successful and their unintended consequences were counter-productive, but upon further discussion with David Hess and Michael Maxsenti of the CSP, now may be the time for those of us sick of our dysfunctional two-party system to create a bloc of voters that compels our “leaders” to hear us, too. Just a peek into the nightly news shows how a small fringe on the right can destroy any governance agenda our own House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may have. By mobilizing a middle, we can stand up to that fringe and the fringe in California to the left that has taken this great state and turned it into a place people want to leave.
Studies show most of us reside somewhere toward the middle. We’re being ignored because the two-party system forces voters to choose between two opposites. With top-two voting, term limits and the ascension of an independent, centrist party, voters could finally be offered a real choice.
I don’t know. Movements have come and gone and to expect a different result seems naïve. But to keep doing the same dysfunctional thing over and over again is the definition of insanity.
It has been said, “All politics are local.” Upstart Village, CSP and who-knows-what other coalitions yet to form, are our chance to make politics and solutions local by bringing people together in one room. Certainly, some of our local business and political leaders who believe they have to choose one side or the other would welcome a forum where we can find common ground. The question is, can we create that space, and if so, would anyone join us?
“Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires” (James 1:19-20). Whatever your beliefs, this rings true. It’s a lot better than fighting the Civil War all over again, because brothers from the North and South chose killing each other instead of fixing the problem. Now, it’s our neighbors to the left and right that choose anger and disdain over dialogue. Let’s give them a room to talk. We’ll call it village therapy, in honor of Phil’s Upstart Village, a place where all can be respected and heard without rancor.
As we celebrate our nation’s independence and take pride in our great country and what it stands for to be an American, as we remember our proud history and the battles fought for our Union like Gettysburg and Vicksburg, let’s remember we are brothers, sisters, neighbors — not adversaries — and talk with each other, and listen like the friends and fellow patriots we are.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.