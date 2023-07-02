Sal Moretti.jpg

On July 4th, 1863, two Union Civil War victories were celebrated, Gettysburg and Vicksburg, victories considered the turning point in the Civil War that helped save the Union and the nation’s founding idea “that all men are created equal.” Today, 160 years later, as we prepare for our July 4th celebrations, it would be good to remember that chapter in our history and see the parallels to our present-day dysfunction. One hundred sixty years ago, preserving the Union and fighting for an ideal had to be done on blood-soaked battlefields. Today’s battles would be better resolved with dialogue, but with the same determination to prevail as was demonstrated by the soldiers of yesteryear.

We need to know there are alternatives to our polarized systems of politics and media that continue to foster enmity toward the other. We don’t need a return to bloody civil war. We think we have to choose one extreme or the other. We don’t. We don’t need to play the political parties’ game — where we’re the pieces on the game board and their role is to make us angry at the other. Right here in Bakersfield, along with other parts of our state and nation, movements are germinating to fight that concept. Who knows how successful these movements might be? Our polarizing-anger-inducing-political-media-outrage industries are so entrenched. But to stand idly by while this anger builds — it will eventually consume, us too.

