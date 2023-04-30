 Skip to main content
SAL MORETTI: Marketing strategy of inclusivity shouldn't produce hate

Well, it happened again. While having a beer after playing tennis and pickleball with some friends, these friends provided today’s inspiration, which, as a matter of fact, has to do with a controversy over that beer. You know we’re in a polarized world when we fight about a beer instead of talk about our problems over a beer. Used to be the great beer debate was whether the beer tasted great or was less filling, but my how times have changed.

Always the minority in my tennis and pickleball social groups (I’m the older white guy with moderate political views), these friends regularly jibe me about the latest controversy, as told by Fox News. Besides good-natured banter, we don’t delve into political issues too much. We’re more likely to argue bad line calls than politics.

Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.

