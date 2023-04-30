SAL MORETTI: Marketing strategy of inclusivity shouldn't produce hate

Well, it happened again. While having a beer after playing tennis and pickleball with some friends, these friends provided today’s inspiration, which, as a matter of fact, has to do with a controversy over that beer. You know we’re in a polarized world when we fight about a beer instead of talk about our problems over a beer. Used to be the great beer debate was whether the beer tasted great or was less filling, but my how times have changed.
Always the minority in my tennis and pickleball social groups (I’m the older white guy with moderate political views), these friends regularly jibe me about the latest controversy, as told by Fox News. Besides good-natured banter, we don’t delve into political issues too much. We’re more likely to argue bad line calls than politics.
Today’s latest political controversy, that “news event” that sparked their newest outrage and sudden civic-minded engagement, is a TikTok video from Dylan Mulroney that promoted the NCAA tournament. In the video, Mulroney is dressed in a fancy dress and drinking a Bud Light. She proudly presents a can of Bud Light with her picture on it. The video ends shortly thereafter. Apparently, it’s what influencers do on TikTok and Instagram — short videos of meaningless chatter created with the intent of getting “followers.” If you get enough followers (she has more than 12 million “followers” on TikTok and Instagram), you might get advertisers and sponsors — hence the Bud Light promotion.
This short video has sparked a firestorm of controversy, spurred by conservative news outlets, and resulted at one point in losses of $6 billion to Anheuser-Busch stock prices. Having grown up in St. Louis, AB is like family, so when Fox and friends trash my favorite brewer, it’s personal. The AB facility is a historic landmark in St. Louis. I’ve known people who’ve worked there, toured the plant, did all my Christmas shopping at their gift shop, sort of invited them to dinners and barbecues for decades. You might say I’ve invested in them heavily over the years, if you know what I mean. In St. Louis, AB is king. They sponsor everything. Civic mindedness is a core principle of theirs along with selling beer to whomever will drink it — no discrimination, except for age.
So when AB sponsored Mulroney, it was just more of the same — reaching out to all in the community to help sell their beer. I didn’t know who Mulroney was until that day on the courts when my friends were vowing to boycott Bud Light. As we walked off the court that day, my friends explained to me why: Mulroney is a transgender influencer. AB has chosen to put Mulroney’s picture on the side of a Bud Light can. I asked them what Mulroney had done that they felt this strongly. They told me she was trans. That’s all. In all fairness, I’m pretty ignorant on these matters. I’m still not sure how a transgender happens or what an influencer does but to see these friends jumping on the Bud Light boycott bandwagon because AB is promoting their beer with a transgender influencer caught me off guard.
The controversy caught AB by surprise too. They just recently parted ways with the head of this promotional campaign. Clearly, from a marketing standpoint, this has been a disaster. Says Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”
Friends, we complain about all the haters and polarization these days but friends, please take care not to become one of the haters! There are many things in this world we don’t understand, things that are not from our generation that we’ve learned to accept (or not). You may recall, our parents weren’t too happy with some of the things we did either. They adjusted. Perhaps we should too.
This hostility toward the other and toward the unknown is not new. Our human existence abounds with this type of hostility but we should remember though that hating makes one a hater while being resistant, ignorant or confused just makes us human. I don’t understand transgender physiology, but I know some of us used to make fun of people who were different. Now, when these “different” people attempt to change the kinds of things that made them different, we ostracize them still. Sure, we need to clarify things like transgender individuals in sports and things like that, but those issues have solutions not driven by hate and fear.
Being a St. Lousian, and seeing the good AB had done over the years, I had to take a stand. I may not understand what is happening to Mulroney’s body but I know AB’s marketing strategy of inclusivity shouldn’t produce more polarization and hate. I think that says more about the boycotters than it does about Mulroney or AB.
In closing, a toast to my friends, who (I hope) good-naturedly accept being a part of this story. Know that I’ll keep bringing enough Bud Light for all of us and that’s it’s OK for you to drink it, like you’ve always done. And a toast to those boycotting hate, including my AB family: For all the good you do, this Bud’s for you.
Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.