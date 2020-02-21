Hale-Bopp is a comet. Hal Bopp is the state’s chief oil and gas engineer in Bakersfield. Hale-Bopp measures about 25 miles across. Hal Bopp fits comfortably into a 39-short.
Hale-Bopp is made of ice and cosmic dust. Hal Bopp rarely utters anything more cosmic than “Can I get fries with that?”
But Hal Bopp’s co-workers at the Division of Oil & Gas have some nagging, persistent concerns about their supervisor. They have noted some strange new quirks in Bopp’s behavior ever since the 40-million-mile-long comet first moved into Earth’s general neighborhood in late March 1997.
For example, Hal’s eyes dart around suspiciously whenever office workers lavish him with daily chants of “Hail Bopp.” They also note that as the comet draws nearer to Earth, Bopp’s folically challenged forehead, already somewhat reflective, has taken on a more ethereal glow. And no associate has failed to notice that Hale-Bopp and Hal Bopp never seem to be in the same room at the same time.
Friends and colleagues, it seems, are beginning to wonder if there’s a Bruce Wayne-Batman kind of relationship between the mild-mannered petroleum engineer and the giant celestial snowball.
Oh, sure, Bopp will offer a succession of alibis for each odd coincidence. He will point out, for instance, that Hale-Bopp is hurtling through space at 27 miles per second, while he, on the other hand, has not exceeded the posted speed limit since he was 19 years old.
The comet spews out 90 tons of water per second, like a giant lawn sprinkler; the petroleum engineer gets nauseous just thinking about “chew.”
Hale-Bopp is a frozen daiquiri of water, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, acetylene, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon disulfide, methyl cyanide, formic acid, ethylene and carbonyl sulfide; Hal Bopp is mostly cotton-polyester with assorted Bic pen stains.
Unfortunately, Bopp has given himself away. Astronomers say Hale-Bopp is the brightest comet to pass near Earth in the last 100 years; Hal Bopp insists privately he is the brightest engineer to ever carry a mechanical pencil into a Western States Petroleum Association meeting. Hale-Bopp circles the sun in a lopsided orbit; Hal Bopp circles the softball bases with a painful-to-watch, lopsided gait.
Most damning is this coincidence: Comets generally lend themselves to bad made-for-TV movies, and Hal Bopp absolutely loves bad movies. “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is a key staple in Bopp’s TV-watching diet, and he is a known ring leader in bad-Sci-Fi video film festivals. Friends think it odd that he always roots for the alien.
Colleagues were aware of Bopp’s otherworldly oddities long before Hale-Bopp showed up in the wee hours of July 23, 1995. That, of course, is the morning the comet was “discovered” simultaneously by Alan Hale of the Southwest Institute for Space Research in Cloudcroft, N.M., and Thomas Bopp, an amateur astronomer from Glendale, Ariz.
Those dubious colleagues suspect that Bopp’s relentlessly faultless citizenship – he’s been active in the Boy Scouts, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and Houchin Blood Bank, to name three – is a mere ruse intended to throw Air Force and CIA officials off the track.
And there was that vacation last week, just as Hale-Bopp was reaching its zenith in the constellation Leo – coincidentally, the astrological sign under which Hal was born 50 years ago.
Hal Bopp left town on precisely the same day last week Hale-Bopp passed within 122 million miles of Earth, its closest encounter. Hal says he was camping in the eastern Mojave Desert, communing with “his comet.”
Skeptics wonder if perhaps he was riding it.
“I was thinking about doing like Mark Twain,” Bopp the engineer said earlier this week, soon after returning from his desert rendezvous. “He came in with Halley’s Comet and he went out with Halley’s Comet.”
One catch, Hal: Twain’s comet showed up every 77 years. Yours isn’t due back through these parts for 2,400 years. Is there anything else you’d like to tell us?
Hal Bopp has been a petroleum engineer with the Division of Oil Gas for the past 21 years, including the last seven as supervising engineer. Bopp, 50, and his wife, Denise, have one son, Jeff, a 25-year-old Bakersfield teacher. Hal enjoys running, cycling, softball, camping and bad sci-fi movies, and he clearly knows how to take a joke. Among his various civic and community interests, Hal is an assistant troop leader with the Boy Scouts. “My son quit, but I never did,” he says.
Hal Bopp’s daily movement:
5 a.m. — Wakes up, goes outside, looks at his comet.
5:30 a.m. — Eats breakfast, reads the newspaper, watches TV news to see how his comet is doing.
6 a.m. — Goes out for a run. Checks to see if comet is still visible.
7 a.m. — Hops on bicycle, rides to work. Thinks about comet.
7:30 a.m. — Arrives at Division of Oil & Gas. Checks out his office door to see if co-workers have posted any new clippings from the newspaper about his comet.
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Signs permits all day long. Attends two or three meetings throughout the day, few of which serve any truly useful purpose. Sketches doodles of his comet while colleagues drone on.
5 p.m. — Rides bicycle home. Pretends he is a comet.
5:30 p.m. — Arrives home. Checks TV news to see what kind of day his comet had.
Originally published April 3, 1997.
