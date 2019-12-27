Reader: I'm a fan of The Bakersfield Californian and buy it every day at my local Fastrip market. And one of the things I appreciate is that if I have a question about something in an article, I can email or call the journalist. On Christmas Day, three articles on Page A2 did not have bylines. They just said "The Bakersfield Californian." Another article on Page A4 simply said "The Associated Press."
I don't know if you know it or not, but some of us are fans of certain writers, for different reasons. For example, I can always depend on Sam Morgen to provide verifiable facts to back up the statements in his articles. So, I always look for his articles first.
I know how it is when multiple journalists collaborate on a single story. They all get bylines. But I'm not sure why there are no bylines on certain other stories.
— No byline here either
Price: Bylines may be withheld from a story for any number of reasons, and it's typically the reporter's call. For me, the most common reason is that the story is unremarkable, perhaps wholly reliant on a news release or official document and containing little or no actual reporting or writer's craft.
That seems to have been the case with the three Dec. 25 stories you cite: One, on a felonious prison assault, was simply a rewrite of a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Another was news that representatives of the governor's office plan to attend a January meeting of the Board of Supervisors; it relied largely on previously reported information and an excerpt from a letter of invitation written by Supervisor David Couch. And the third was simply a compilation of "briefs" — news releases with a bit of lipstick. Nothing Pulitzer-worthy in any case.
We more frequently leave bylines off wire stores. In cases where we include them, it's usually because the reporter goes into some depth or exhibits noteworthy artistry. The AP story you cite, on a study of vaccination rates, was professionally reported but nothing groundbreaking.
It's common for readers to establish a level of trust and appreciation for specific reporters (or distrust and disapproval, as the case may be), and that's generally a good thing. We encourage feedback, questions, follow-up tips and other communication from readers, which is why we usually include bylines and in most cases "signers" at the end of articles with the reporter's contact information.
Newspaper bylines weren't always around. In fact, they were rare prior to the Civil War, and instituted then only so that Union General Joseph Hooker would know which battlefield journalist to blame for any errors or security violations, according to Jack Shafer of Reuters ("How the byline beast was born," 2012). The word "byline" itself first appeared in print in 1926, in a scene set in a newspaper office in Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises," Shafer writes. The first AP byline appeared in 1925, but most newspapers did not adopt the practice until the 1970s. So it's not like bylines are embedded in newspaper DNA.
If you ever have a question or comment about an article that lacks a byline, whether it's written by someone at The Californian, the AP or another entity, just call the newsroom at 661-395-7384 (or any number listed for any reporter) and ask for an editor, or email local@bakersfield.com, and we'll try to provide an answer — or at least an ear.
•••
Reader: You can't even leave Trump alone on Christmas ("Why wind energy is a multi-faceted disaster, according to Trump," Dec. 25).
— Click!
Price: You clearly missed the Christmas message contained in my summary of the president's recent fabrications and exaggerations about this most promising Kern County industry.
Consider this: "For this I was born and for this I have come into the world, to bear witness to the truth." — Jesus, as quoted in John 18:37.
To which Pilate responds: "What is truth?"
Mr. Pilate raises an insightful and contemporarily relevant question. The more we as a people rationalize the importance of truth, the more likely we are to accept something less, and a society that does not value truth ceases at some point to be a functional, just society.
Reader: Typical Robert Price: Find any fault of the president and blow it out of proportion. I believe a lot of Trump's bloviating can also be taken as a challenge to correct him or solve the obvious problems.
— Jerry Todd
Price: As if on cue, Jerry, a perfect example! The president was not spewing fabrications, as I have alleged, but rather was "bloviating" (speaking or writing verbosely, windily or pompously, per Merriam-Webster). He was simply challenging us to correct him. His bloviations, as you suggest, should inspire us to solve the problem on our own. Brilliant! What this country needs from the president, then, is less truth (whatever that is) and more bloviating. And he is just the man for that job.
•••
Reader: Robert, in your response to my letter regarding President Obama’s refusal to send lethal weapons to Ukraine (Sound Off, Dec. 21), you state that the U.S. committed more than $600 million in security assistance. However, I reiterate that Obama still refused to send lethal aid. Marc Thiessen apparently wrote a column recently for the Washington Post Writers Group also stating that Obama refused lethal aid. All governmental appropriations don’t necessarily get spent, they just sound good for the news media. I also believe that part of that article was printed as an opinion piece in The Bakersfield Californian.
I have been a member of the American Legion for 38 continuous years and my comments are also consistent with a number of those contained in the American Legion Magazine during Obama’s presidency.
— Mike Polyniak
Price: Mike, the Thiessen column you reference, published Oct. 10, is based on a Wall Street Journal article of Sept. 18, 2014. It noted that Obama had specified that Ukraine's $53 million aid package be limited to "counter-mortar radar, radios, vehicles, patrol boats, body armor, helmets and (other non-lethal items such as) night-vision goggles."
But, again, that was 2014. Since then the U.S. has dedicated $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, an average of $300 million a year. That includes, under the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act, which became law in November 2015, "lethal assistance such as anti-armor weapon systems, mortars, crew-served weapons and ammunition, grenade launchers and ammunition, and small arms and ammunition."
References to Obama's supposed unwillingness to authorize lethal military aid for Ukraine are still all over the internet. Well, apparently he changed his mind sometime between September 2014 and November 2015.
In any case, Obama would not have been the first president to sign a spending bill that specified non-lethal military aid. In January 1988, President Reagan authorized $50 million in military aid, most of it earmarked for nonlethal equipment, for Nicaragua's Contras.
At no time, as far as we know, did Obama, Reagan or any other president withhold, temporarily or otherwise, congressionally appropriated military aid, lethal or non, until a foreign government extended a personal political "favor," as Trump is alleged to have done.
•••
Reader: To achieve top billing in TBC all you need to be is a Trump hater. A recent Community Voices column ("Corruption is corruption however you look at it," Dec. 6) featured a self-proclaimed pastor who berated the president and accused him of almost every evil deed known to man or woman. Christ commanded his followers to love and forgive those who have offended and that hate only hardens the heart. There was clearly no love or forgiveness here.
— Jack Balfanz
Price: How does your opening claim square with the fact, Jack, that you yourself have received top billing in this column, as have other defenders of the president?
Surely you will agree, too, Jack, that we can hate the sin but love the sinner. The Rev. Bob Schwartz, by virtue of his status as a clergyman, would seem qualified to try and make that case, right or wrong.
•••
Reader: It took me years to warm up to Lois Henry. Then she left. It took a while to warm up to you, Robert. What an extravagance — you are both now available for me to read, digest and appreciate (Lois Henry: "Kern River water is at the center of another legal battle," Dec. 22). Thank you for your coverages.
— David L. Eckert
Price: Thank you, David. It took me years to warm up to Lois, too.
