Reader: Thank you for all of the feel-good stories in the May 30 paper. The happy high school graduates (photo collections of the commencement exercises at Stockdale, South, East, West, Ridgeview, Shafter and Mira Monte high schools), Megan Holmes' outstanding high school counselor award ("West High counselor is first-ever Kern County recipient of prestigious award"), Jesus Rojas' story about finding six male role models at BHS ("He didn't have a father, but then, at Bakersfield High School, he found six"), library programs to encourage readers of all ages ("Libraries getting ready for a busy summer") — it's enough to make you happy to pick up the newspaper again.
In a time when the U.S. president tells 10,000 lies in two years, encourages citizens to distrust their institutions, and the Attorney General and Senate majority leader act like partisan hacks, it is refreshing to read about the good in our community.
— Kathy Harlan
Price: Graduation season is underrated as a feel-good time of year because it's full of stories, most of them unacknowledged, of achievement, gratitude, anticipation and hope. In other words, joy and its attendant emotions. Yes, we'll take a little credit for Thursday's mostly cheery newspaper, but the real credit goes to the graduates, their families and/or support networks, and the educators who helped make it possible.
The Californian will have covered, photographically and otherwise, 29 graduations this spring, including 18 high school commencements over a single two-day period. It's an all-hands-on-deck proposition that has even had yours truly out on the football field snapping photos of new graduates. Letters like yours remind us why we bother.
Reader: Your column about graduating senior Jesus Rojas acknowledging six "fathers" at BHS made my morning. My hope is that teachers all over will experience what these six beautiful, wonderful men did for this young man.
(To these teachers:) May God keep giving you knowledge to pass down to all your students. Peace be with you.
— Myrna Aguilera
--
Reader: I wanted to thank you for your column about the world-famous Fruitvale Oilfield, known by some as San Lauren ("Where We Live: Buck Owens Boulevard is changing, but its culture is intact," May 26). I loved the story that you told so well because it’s the place that I’ve spent my life.
In my youth it was my playground. My friends and I rode our bikes, horses and motorcycles exploring every inch of that oilfield. I met my first wife at the 99 Drive-in and my second wife on stage at the Crystal Palace. It’s also where we went to church and where I met Jesus. In my days as a carpenter we would always go to Zingo's when it rained. In my contractor days I kept my office in the B.O.B. and did a ton of business with the companies that you wrote about.
In the mid 1990s I bought 532 acres of the Fruitvale Oilfield and built 800 of those 1,341 houses you spoke of. My uncle, Curt Carter, built most of the rest of them. That community I named after my oldest daughter, Lauren — so that is where the name San Lauren originated. My Uncle Curt and I also had a hand in building the beautiful Valley Baptist Church that now sits at the northwest edge of the oilfield.
I don’t remember the topless barber you wrote about. But your story about her just reminded me of what a different world it was back then. And also how totally blessed I am to have been able to spend the whole of my life at the Fruitvale Oilfield, the B.O.B., Census tract 5.07, San Lauren, or whatever else it winds up being called. I still live just a stone's throw from there now.
I guess you could say that, geographically, I haven’t gotten too far in my life ... but I really didn’t need to. Everything I ever needed was right here.
Thanks again and great job.
— Kyle Carter
Reader: Nice article on Buck Owens Boulevard/Pierce Road. You missed one tidbit that might be of interest. Zingo's was originally built and operated by Ida Simonson. She had first built the Melody Cafe, which was at the corner of Getty and B.O.B. It was sold and became Berry's Cafe, which was the only diner on Pierce Road for a year or two. Then she built Zingo's.
Both places catered to truckers and oilfield hands but they also had quite a following of local families. On the northwest corner of Getty there still stands an old oil derrick at what was once Slim Holden's Texaco truck stop.
— William R. Berry II
--
Reader: I assume my letter to the editor, sent May 16, was too racy for you to print. Thanks for letting me know. I will just post it on Facebook.
— Jack Balfanz
Price: No, Jack, it wasn't too racy. Your letter violates our "blanket condemnation" rule for letters. (Telling excerpt: "The Democrats ... have all flown the Cuckoo's Nest. ... They have a common goal to Make America Suck Again.") We don't publish letters suggesting that all (fill in the blank) "suck" — Republicans, Democrats, accountants, Catholics, Raider fans, Asians, NRA members, journalists, cake-bakers, tree-huggers, saxophone players, etc.: All of those groups are made up of individuals. Some of them may be bums but, if they are, they are bums individually, not simply because they belong to one of those groups.
You may quote me — in full, please, it's short — in your Facebook post. Then you can say what a (fill in the blank) I am.
Sorry, we should have notified you of this rejection last week.
By the way: When did America suck previously?
--
Reader: Where is the profanity in my submitted article? It was rejected by the Community Voices online submission form because of "profanity."
— David Keranen
Price: I had never paid much attention to our content management system's profanity filter, but your letter inspired me to take a look.
And you know what? The filter hilarious and over-exercised. One, because it rejects mainstream, scientific terms for certain anatomical parts of the human nether regions that may serve perfectly legitimate purposes in news articles and letters. Two, because it rejects some of the better-known crude synonyms for those "parts" while leaving the door wide open for ever-expanding street vernacular, new coinages and other creative turns of phrase. Three, because it rejects perfectly ordinary words like "knob" and "preteen" (preteen?) because it's possible to put them in obscene contexts. (One can find an obscene context for almost any word if one is sufficiently committed.) Four, because it flags words like "lesbian" and "queer" (once considered a pejorative, now adopted by the gay community) that are common in this age of LGBQT civil-rights debates.
In your case, David, the objectionable word was "lesbian."
Yes, I know.
You wrote: "(Vladimir) Putin’s anti-gay legislation aligns with (Christian evangelist Franklin) Graham’s views, who wrote: 'In my opinion, Putin is right on these issues. Obviously, he may be wrong about many things, but he has taken a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda.'”
Our profanity filter has been adjusted appropriately.
--
Reader: I need to comment on Steven Mayer's May 18 article, "Fed up with coastal elitism, locals step up to defend Bakersfield," as someone who lived in B’field for nearly 30 years.
I have moved to Houston. We have the Museum District, Theatre District, the Galleria, River Oaks, the Heights and the Medical Center, and I could go on and on. Why am I mentioning all these places? Because it takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to get to any of them.
Getting around B’field can take 10 to 20 minutes to get somewhere, 25 to 30 minutes in rush hour traffic, if there's an accident. You can get to the ocean in two-plus hours and the next day go skiing.
I truly didn’t realize how wonderful B’field was till I moved away. I truly miss Bakersfield, and would never had guessed I would miss it so much!
— Marydith Chase
Price: Sometimes we Bakersfield locals don't know what we have until we leave, to quote Mr. Mayer.
---
Reader: I loved your writeup on Jaclyn Allen's kitchen ("Rat droppings can be fun, but today let's salute perfect kitchens," May 19). The Hen's Roost is awesome. I'm a frequent there and support them 100 percent. It's nice to see that kitchen and food establishments are getting a little attention for doing the right things too. I own Modern Grub, a Health Food Restaurant off of Brimhall and Calloway. We have received a perfect score for the last four years!
You can have a perfectly clean kitchen no matter where you are located. Thank you so much for bringing attention to this.
I just have one baby little question for you (while I'm sinking down into my chair). Can you, maybe in the future, write about a restaurant not in the downtown area? (Big smile.) I know that downtown is the Heart of Bako (yada yada), but this town is big and the rest of this wonderful town supports this county too. I just feel as if all of these other small, family-owned business just don't get the recognition that the downtown affiliated ones do. There are a lot of us out here on the other side of the world.
By the way: Do you use the Safe Dinner app? It’s free and managed by the Kern County Environmental Health Department. You can read past inspection reports. I use it before I go out to eat with my family.
That's all. You are awesome and I love your work. Keep it up!
— Chelsey Hall
Price: Thanks, Chelsey. The health department didn't have the manpower or time to find reports further back than three in time for my deadline. I wish they could have, but I suppose they have other things to do besides ask data clerks to run reports for me.
As for branching out beyond downtown Bakersfield, you're right. We'll try. I'll try, anyway.
