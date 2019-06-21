Reader: I have no quarrel with gay people. To each his own. But I can't accept that anyone has the right to choose his/her own pronoun. Let me say that you can certainly choose your own pronoun. Use it as often as you wish. Just don't expect others to use it.
That is what we are asked to accept in Ema Sasic's article ("'Pride is a moment of reflection': LGBTQ community members share their stories for Pride Month," June 17). If a person is self-described as queer, he or she must then be referred to as they/them, the article suggests.
I am going to request that in future I must be referred to as SOB, or as GOB. Possibly a little explanation for GOB. This stands for Grumpy Old Boy, with variations.
— Larry Dunn
Price: We have two different but connected issues here. One is the emergence of a coherent, more confident voice among those in the LGBTQ community, including those who don't identify as straight or gay. The other is the matter of how this emergence affects the way we communicate, and the "rules" that organize that communication.
I asked Ema Sasic about your distress on this matter, and she wrote: "Pronouns are important to people, and if someone chooses to have their pronouns as they/them/their or anything else, people should respect that."
I agree we must accept people the way they choose to portray themselves to the world, but the editor/referee in me can't help but note that we humans already communicate poorly enough without individual members of a subset of English speakers establishing their own idiosyncratic practices and expecting us to keep track. We should respect gender identity but we must also value clarity and comprehension.
I understand that many, many people do not conform to traditional, binary sex typing. I understand the idea — the value, even — of pairing those non-binary types with non-binary pronouns. My problem is that many in the LGBTQ community have selected plural pronouns for their singular selves.
When Timothy Lafond, who identified as "queer" for Ema's story, says Timothy prefers that all references to Timothy's person use the pronouns we/they/their, we (collective, plural we, I mean) end up with sentences like this from the article: "'It was almost as if they did not exist,' they said." The second "they" is Timothy, but who is the first "they"? Queer people in general, or another individual? In any case, we can't be completely sure what Timothy is talking about.
Timothy throws us another curve by referring to, uh, themself as singular "we." Timothy told Ema that the pronoun choice "we" is an acknowledgement of the universality of the human experience and the power of community, or words to that effect. I can appreciate that sentiment. But if I stood before you and declared, "We are confused," you'd look to see who might be standing next to me, also confused.
That pillar of language-usage consistency, the Associated Press, has not addressed the expansion of "we" or "us" to refer to an individual, but the AP has endorsed singular versions of they/their. Which I find mildly irritating.
What we really need is a new set of pronouns that are not masculine, not feminine and not associated with inanimate objects or concepts. "Ne" for neither, singular. "Ney" for neither, plural. How's that? OK, never mind.
Some might complain that I am proving myself ignorant about or intolerant of certain lifestyle choices. I am not. I just prefer that we all agree on the meaning of specific words. Efficient communication facilitates unity and builds community. Timothy Lafond, I'd wager, would agree with that much. They seems like that kind of person.
---
Reader: I hope the person who chose the title for Deborah Rosenthal's June 20 Community Voices presentation was not an English major. To quote: "Let's not judge a person (singular) by their looks (plural)." Ouch!
— Midge Bradford
Price: Sure about that, Midge? You are, of course, correct, but language evolves and incorrect usage regularly becomes regularized. The correct alternative would be "Let's not judge a person by his looks," defaulting to the masculine pronoun, or the cumbersome "Let's not judge a person by his or her looks." Clearly, based on the norms of the day, the traditional rules of English have failed us here.
It's painful to some of us, but the AP would accept this headline as written.
---
Reader: What happened to the policy of not revealing the identity of alleged sexual abuse victims? ("Woman accuses active Catholic priest of sexual abuse years ago at Bakersfield's St. Joseph Church," June 19). Why is her name — and picture, for God's sake — shown? I would be livid!
Furthermore, this casts doubt on the truthfulness of the allegations. Even if she wanted her identity revealed, The Californian should have refused and ran the story with her name as a Jane Doe. Something is very fishy and against policy here.
-- fkcrp
Price: Nothing remotely fishy here. We published the alleged victim's name because she told us we could. It was her call.
News media doesn't always learn the names of alleged sexual assault victims, but when we do, we withhold their names unless given permission by, or purposefully announced by, the accuser herself. Otherwise, we withhold names, per our policy, for a number of reasons, not the least of which is to avoid victimizing the person a second time.
I disagree that using the accuser's name in this case casts doubt on the truthfulness of her allegations. If fact, I'd say the opposite is the case. That doesn't mean her accusations are necessarily true and valid, but it does say something that she's willing to hang her name on them. As for your call-her-Jane-Doe-anyway suggestion, all I can say is, "Huh?"
---
Reader: The right wingers throwing sand in the gears of the high speed rail project reflect the thinking of people from history who opposed the development of railroads in the 1840s (unGodly, speed causes nosebleeds), heavier-than-air flight (If God intended men to fly he’d have given them wings), or the automobile (scares horses, smoky, not Biblical). Progress has always been opposed by a contingency, fearing change, that looks backward for solutions for tomorrow’s problems.
That said, regarding TBC’s reporting on high speed rail, the photos that accompany your stories are so out of date.
Considering the amount of work completed, wouldn’t it be more germane to the stories to publish current photos vs. aging file photos from 2017?
— Stephen A. Montgomery
Price: Yes, it would, and thank you for reminding us. We have acquired fresher photos.
--
Reader: Your writing about Ashley/Danielle and baby Mason touched me deeply ("Once homeless, high and pregnant, she's now hopeful, healthy and driven," June 19). Don't know exactly what I'll do with it, but am definitely keeping it. The power of love!
— Nancy Putney
Reader: I always know I am in the middle of a great read when my tears spill out over the page. Great story on Ashley/Danielle on Wednesday. Keep up the good work.
— John O'Connell
Reader: My daughter is 28 and still on the streets. I've tried all I could do! I'm just as Ashley's mother — I feel helpless. I still love my daughter unconditionally but I will no longer enable. If she only knew how badly it hurts me to cut all ties in hopes some day she will hit rock bottom and come clean.
Robert, your story gives me hope. My eyes are filled with tears right now and I have a heavy heart, but I keep praying that my only daughter seeks the help she needs. Thank you for your article. It gives me that glimmer of hope.
— PMW
Price: I'm passing along all of the credit to Ashley for having the fortitude to escape and the honesty and courage to take full and complete responsibility for her failings.
I'm praying for you and your daughter.
