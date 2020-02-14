Reader: All I want to say is "thank you so much" for putting one foot in front of the other and taking a very big step toward solving the homeless problem ("Take this tour of the county's new homeless shelter," Feb. 12). Good grief! All these years have passed, and yet all it takes is one good man to get the ball rolling. I know you had plenty of help, but the fact that you are going forward with this option is wonderful. These are human beings. After washing the mud off, one may find some human treasure here or there. There's an old saying you've heard before, Robert. "God doesn't make junk!" But stuff happens.
There are hundreds of different stories, including those regarding drugs, that has made this terrible problem for humanity. God bless you for going out on a limb and riding this storm to the finish. No matter how these large structures work, whether successful or not, your heart was focused on doing something for humanity. This is totally what our Creator has wanted you to do all along.
They say "all it takes is one!" And that one involves you!
— Marje Kimberly
Price: Thank you for the kind words, Marje, but you've got the wrong guy. The people you surely meant to thank are folks like Louis Gill and Carlos Baldovinos, who run the city's two primary homeless shelters and have been advocating on behalf of the homeless for literally decades; Gene St. Amand and the late Bill Drakos of what was once called Kern County Mental Health, who've had incredible passion for this issue; the people who run the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, including Deborah Johnson, Steve Peterson, Barbara Paulson, Rhonda Barnhard, Mari Perez-Dowling; and many others, both known and unknown to me. And Ryan Alsop, Kern County's chief administrative officer, who gave me the tour of the county's low-barrier homeless navigation center. And of course all the churches and nonprofits that help feed the homeless and needy. A lot of people are doing God's work in this area. I just write about it sometimes.
So does my colleague Steven Mayer. Read his jaw-dropping article in Sunday's Californian about the work of a group of Clinica Sierra Vista employees who find the homeless where they live all over the city — along the river, in abandoned warehouses — and administer care. Alex Horvath's photos are heart-wrenching.
Reader: I came across your recent article regarding the Kern County Sprung Shelters. As business development manager for Sprung Structures, based in Murrieta, I have been assisting a number of cities during this current unsheltered humanitarian crisis that we are facing in California and beyond.
Thanks for writing one of the most articulate, positive and accurate articles that I have read.
If you need any information regarding Sprung Structures please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’ve attached a few project brochures for additional information.
— Kurt Lundell
Price: I don't know if it came through in my column, but these appear to be remarkable structures — aluminum skeleton, thick, dense insulation and a tough outer membrane. My guess, by the way, is that this product would not exist without petroleum derivatives. But that's a story for another day.
Reader: I just finished reading your Feb. 12 column and see only positive outcomes for our growing homeless population here in Kern County.
I recently traveled by train from Bakersfield to Stockton and saw with sadness how widespread this issue is, so my recommendation is to turn this attempt (to house the homeless in facilities like the county navigation center now under construction) into a model for other communities, big and small. Replicate this successfully so that we can get to the business of solving this crisis instead of demonizing the homeless and playing NIMBY games over where to place such well thought-out structures.
— Warren Rabe
Price: Navigation centers with multiple on-site services have already been replicated with success and, as you advise, will surely be replicated many times more. In addition to the innovative design of the main structures, these centers work because everything is in one spot.
The new county shelter will be staffed by employees of Kern Medical, Behavioral Health and Recovery, the Housing Authority, Employers Training Resource, the Sheriff's Department and Community Action Partnership of Kern, or CAP-K, a nonprofit that administers more than a dozen programs for needy and underserved individuals and their families. Volunteers, including groups from Canyon Hills Church's CityServe and Flood Ministries, will also help.
Reader: Reading your Feb. 12 column about the new homeless shelter getting ready to open up on M Street. Great article and well overdue. I also read the article by Jon Stuebbe, the retired judge-turned community columnist, about using the Marine Corps center on Chester Avenue ("Why not house the homeless in Marine Reserve center?," Feb. 10). Also a great idea. The city dads should look into that option as well.
— Gregg Byrd
Reader: Just got through reading the Feb. 8 Sound Off column and a reader mentioned a coat that turns into a sleeping bag. I went to the website that was listed, empowermentplan.org, and was very impressed. The coats appear to be well made. Not only are the coats a great idea but the folks who make the coats were once homeless women and men. I would really like to see a local organization or corporation get behind these coats and provide one more way to help the homeless. Check it out!
— Carol Lair
Reader: I just think it's great how fast workers are preparing the county's homeless navigation center, especially with weather conditions the way they have been. They're doing a great job.
God bless the whole community and the workers and all the volunteers who help out. Thank you.
— Marshall Perales
•••
Reader: I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for publishing columns written by retired Judge Jon Stuebbe. He has addressed a number of local problems with knowledge, insight and good positive suggestions for improvement. I will be looking forward to reading more of his ideas.
— Pat Parsons
•••
Reader: I am a 50-year reader of The Californian and will always be a loyal customer because it’s built into my DNA to read the paper every morning with my cup of coffee. As a retired English teacher I sometimes cringe at the grammar, punctuation, and spelling issues, but so far they haven’t been serious enough to make me stop reading or write a complaint.
I always enjoy reading the weather page because I have friends and relatives across the country and like to see what they are experiencing, and maybe to gloat just a little bit, except in fire season of course, that I live in sunny California. I always look at the Air Quality horizontal graph also, because my allergies are affected by our air, something I have in common with many people in Kern County. I am always pleased when I see that the air quality is “good” or “moderate” and somewhat alarmed and know to stay indoors when it moves to the unhealthy range. However, lately I’ve been seeing a puzzling discrepancy between the horizontal graph and the sub-heading just to the right of the sun (or cloudy, rain, etc.) icon towards the top of the section, just below the word Bakersfield. Lately this line always says: “Plenty of sunshine; air quality will be hazardous.”
So my question is, why the contradiction with the horizontal line, and which should I believe? I am writing to you specifically because you are my favorite local columnist and I have noticed that you pay attention to your readers, even for their sometimes trivial complaints or comments. I thank you in advance for your attention to this issue.
— Sue Glenn
Price: You spotted a glitch. We contacted our vendor, Accuweather, whose representative explained it this way: "We have a new data source to influence our forecast and this brought up a technical discrepancy. It has been corrected." So, on behalf of us both, thank you.
•••
Reader: I am just wondering why North High didn't get mentioned for winning the league championship in boys' varsity basketball two years in a row. That has never been done before. They were also undefeated in their league. I know people don't expect much from these boys so that's even more reason I feel to acknowledge them. My son plays on the team and he said they don't NEED any publicity, but as a proud parent I feel they all deserve it.
— Debi Thompson
Price: They absolutely deserve it, and you deserve it too for having kept your son healthy and moving straight ahead.
I asked Teddy Feinberg, our news editor, about coverage of high school basketball as we move into the playoffs and here's his response:
"North High has had a strong year once again under head coach A.J. Shearon. We have given them coverage the past two years and will continue to do so. We're not in a position to get out to every playoff game but we try to spread the wealth and give equal play to all programs based on their level of success. As long as the Stars keep winning and putting a good program together on and off the floor, they will see headlines in the newspaper."
Sportswriter Ron Stapp reminds me that seeding for the Central Section playoffs is scheduled for today (Saturday), with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this coming week. And the North Stars will be there.
•••
Reader: Just a note to say I enjoyed your article Sunday on the movement of Bakersfield to the west ("Where We Live: Out on Bakersfield's western edge, glacial movement toward I-5," Feb. 9).
When I built my home 38 years ago on Penny Marie Avenue, mine was the last home to the northwest. Beyond were just a scattering of farms and farmhouses. Today you must drive 6.5 miles before you can reach continuous farmlands and orchards.
Though it has been gone for many years off Highway 58 and south on Wasco Way there was the most unusual orchard ever grown in Kern County. They raised black figs and Chinese persimmons. These were unusual because they were only sold to the Chinese markets in San Fransisco. At harvest a Chinese inspector had to mark each box with the date, time and the phase of the moon. Many times the harvest had to take place in the middle of the night when the moon was shining just right, or no sale. The figs were the largest and sweetest figs I have ever tasted in my 83 years and the persimmons were a delight with every bite.
— Ronal Reynier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.