Reader: I am so upset about the news at noon about (Monsignor) Craig Harrison and some man saying he was molested (by him as a 16-year-old in the Fresno County town of Firebaugh in the 1990s). I am so tired of this. Not him, not him, I'll never believe it. And I'm not a Catholic. And so I was hoping you wouldn't write anything for a while until this is checked out. How dare whoever did that. (Monsignor Craig) is a very good man. (The accuser) wants attention, he wants money, he wants something. That's my opinion. I'm so upset I can't see straight. Anyway, I was hoping you wouldn't put in anything in the paper for a while.
— Dolores Jones
Reader: The irony of a paper with an article about Creepy Joe Biden saying, "The soul of this country is at stake," while you beg us to pick up a paper that has plastered a great man in such horrible light without any presented evidence. Very sad.
— Zach Gauthier
Reader: Will it be hyped this big and spread across all the local media when these charges are dismissed or unfounded? Prob not! Innocence doesn't sell papers or get viewers.
— Michael Dominguez
Reader: You going to have a spread on his long and illustrious career? Gonna maybe do a nice photo shoot? Y'all made a huge mistake yesterday and need to own it.
— Elizabeth Lewis
Price: Let me get this straight. The most popular and admired individual in Bakersfield — yes, if anyone qualifies, it's outgoing, affable Monsignor Craig Harrison — is suspended following allegations of a shocking, almost inconceivable nature and you would have The Californian ... do what?
Ignore it and leave St. Francis parishioners to wonder why there's an empty chair behind the altar? Wait for the bishop to come to Bakersfield and give the congregation the same scant details the diocese has been willing to share thus far? Would it be all right for us to report Monsignor Harrison's suspension then, or would this story still be hands-off, as far as you're all concerned?
Look, everyone at The Californian with whom I've spoken is as dismayed as you, as dismayed as anyone in this city. Former Executive Editor Mike Jenner wrote me Thursday from Missouri and said, in part: "I stand beside Craig Harrison. I believe these allegations are false and will be found to be unsupported." In his most recent column, The Californian's Herb Benham wrote, "In his service to this community, (Monsignor Craig has) probably done more good, known more people and influenced more lives than any 10 other people." Our Steven Mayer wrote eloquently Friday of the community reaction to Monsignor Craig's suspension. "His charisma is easily apparent, his intelligence obvious," Mayer wrote. "And his sense of humor is legendary — even at sad occasions like funerals, where he has been known to lift people up with both his wisdom and his humor after they have been laid low by life and circumstances."
If we had shirked our duty and failed to report this sad, disappointing story, Monsignor Craig's suspension would still be in effect but these and many other words of support might never have been disseminated. And in the absence of responsible reporting, Dolores, rumor becomes the currency in trade, and you know how that can go.
Zach, you complain that we reported the story without "any presented evidence." We had little "evidence" because we didn't initiate the investigation — the Diocese of Fresno and the Firebaugh Police Department did — and our reporters could only squeeze so much out of them. What we gathered, we reported.
Michael, you're flat-out wrong. Should the Firebaugh police determine the accusations are not credible and decline to recommend charges, you can bet it'll be "hyped." Innocence doesn't sell papers? I beg to differ. Take a minute and try to recall a couple of memorable "not guilty" verdicts. News of Monsignor Craig's reinstatement would be big indeed.
Elizabeth, you're suggesting we put together a "spread" on the monsignor's good work? Been done. I found three profile-type pieces on Monsignor Craig in our archive. His name, in some form, has appeared in our pages 716 times since 2006, and 62 photos of him are in our photo archive. I'll wager every single mention portrays him or the work of his church in some positive way. Suggesting that it's time we try to write something uplifting about Bakersfield's favorite priest is laughably unfair.
All that said, this case demands a sober, deliberative investigation of the accusations. In other words, treatment precisely the opposite of the church's shameful behavior in these matters for decades, perhaps centuries. This accuser deserves no less. Monsignor Craig deserves no less.
Reader: Thanks to Steven Mayer for the wonderful article he wrote about Father Craig ("Revered and loved by his flock, local priest now in fight for his legacy," April 26). What befuddles me is why the alleged offender waited till now to make his claim. With Father Craig’s deep roots here he will always be revered. Only time will tell what and where his future is. He counsels other. Besides God, who counsels him? Thanks for listening, Steven, and again thanks for your words.
— Darlyn Baker
Reader: What is happening to the Opinion section? Repeated listings of “how to contact your local representative" is not an opinion. Why are there less and less local short opinion pieces published? Why are there more professional national op-ed pieces published? Why are we seeing less and less local writers? Why did a piece like the one published April 11 get by the editor?
— William D. Bezdek
Price: I asked my colleague, Ema Sasic, to take this one.
"We publish local content pretty much every single day — either a letters section or Community Voices section. The week you wrote to us, we had only two Washington Post columns. Second, if I don't receive any local content, how can I include it in the section? Third, the "how to contact" list mainly runs on the weekends when there is less content. Fourth, you're complaining about the publication of a Community Voices piece and yet also complaining about the lack of local content."
Reader: I want to compliment you on two weekly local columns that I enjoy immensely. Anna Smith's articles are a valuable service to our community. She informs us of new businesses, entrepreneurs, and gives a healthy perspective of the positive aspects of our Bakersfield community.
Also, these past few weeks, I've enjoyed your addition of Brian Smith's weekly column as he shares tales about his years of service in the CHP. The stories illuminate the perils, risks, and sometimes humorous aspects of the service the CHP render to our communities. I chuckled over the story of Brian delving into the open window of a house as he chased an intruder. The burglar escaped, but Brian used the bathroom out of urgent necessity. As he was exiting the bathroom, he was surprised by the owner returning home. When he explained why he was in her house -- a burglar had been seen entering and he was chasing him -- the owner said, "And he even used the bathroom! It sure stinks!" I read that story to my husband. Too funny. Brian Smith puts a human face and heart on the job of being a California Highway Patrol officer.
— Jean Chapman
Reader: First, let me thank you for rearranging the puzzle page. You had more than one letter about that, but it seems mine tipped the balance, or was timed for when you planned to make the change.
Another letter you published quite some time ago mentioned the way the paper is folded. Let me chime in on that one too. It's irritating that the left does not line up with the right. Many times the fold is so far off center that I can't read the articles without refolding the paper in what ought to be the middle. Please pick up a print edition, as old-fashioned as that may be, and see for yourself.
Keep up the good work. My day starts out right when the paper is waiting on my porch.
— Anne Stoken
Price: The left doesn't line up with the right? And sometimes it's hard to find the middle? Are we talking about U.S. politics or mechanical issues with your physical newspaper?
Our faithful, skilled pressmen work hard to minimize those issues but sometimes goofy folds slip through. Think of it as a charmingly annoying consequence of the printed paper. At least you never have to worry about your wi-fi going out.
