Reader: I have followed the whole ugly mess of the unsolved 1979 Dana Butler murder for many years ("Dana Butler deserves one last chance at justice," Dec. 15). I nearly fell off my chair when I first read the big article that touched on it back in 2003, "The Lords of Bakersfield." I couldn't stop saying "Oh my God" with increasing volume. I want to see justice for Dana. If local law enforcement isn't willing to dig, it must be investigative journalists. You can't let this drop. You do a great job!
— Carol Lair
Price: I've heard from several people in local law enforcement in the past week, including some respected, prominent folks, who are very much interested in seeing progress in this long-dormant, particularly heinous case. A couple who worked it say the crime will stay with them forever.
Could the media help flush out the guilty parties? That's one of the arguments I made in my request to the Kern County Sheriff's Office for some of the investigative records in October. My request, based on provisions of the California Public Records Act, was denied — twice. Among the reasons for the rejection, Deputy County Counsel Bryan Walters wrote, "release of these reports would reveal personal information and statements from numerous juvenile victims that were targeted, solicited or engaging in a sexual relationship with one of the suspects."
I argued that the public interest served by making the record public outweighs the public interest served by blocking disclosure, and that partnering with the media in instances like this — something that law enforcement is usually reluctant to do — can be fruitful. Articles about unsolved crimes have jarred memories or refreshed long-repressed guilt. It's a strategy law enforcement agencies often have initiated themselves. Witnesses and secondary sources of potential information are getting older. We can take this on now or guarantee Dana Butler's murder will remain unsolved forever.
Reader: Interesting side story about Proposition 13 ("With challenges to Proposition 13 on the horizon, coalition reminds voters of benefits," Dec. 17). Kern County was the only county of the 58 counties in the state to vote against its passage. I know we take pride in being a little different, but Kern wanting higher taxes made no sense. Since, I don't have much confidence in the average Kern County’s voters understanding of initiatives or candidates.
— Jim Fitch, former Kern County assessor-recorder
Price: Kern County was surely a different place in 1978, when voters passed that historic amendment to the California Constitution by means of the initiative process.
Proposition 13 passed overwhelmingly statewide, 4,280,689 to 2,326,167, but it failed in Kern County, with 45,983 in favor and 46,635 opposed. Only two other counties opposed it along with Kern: Yolo and — in what may have been the last time they agreed — San Francisco.
If it were to come before voters again anytime soon in the form of an initiative to rescind, I'd put money on Kern County leading the state in percentage of "no" votes.
•••
Reader: I was outraged by Froma Harrop’s piece in Tuesday’s Opinion section, where she compares Boris Johnson to Donald Trump ("Was Boris Johnson's win bad for Democrats? Not quite," Dec. 17). She states that Trump’s passion is separating Americans from one another: whites from nonwhites, the educated from the less so, American soldiers from their officers.
I follow politics on a daily basis on different news channels and see no basis for such off-base and outlandish statements. It’s writers like Harrop who add to the fake news narrative that fuels the obvious Trump derangement syndrome.
— Rick Roberts
Price: How can you follow the news and see no basis for those criticisms? You don't have to agree they're valid, but surely you're aware Trump's words and actions on those subjects have riled many Americans. Perhaps just not you.
● Separating whites from nonwhites: You must remember how, in the wake of the fatal 2017 confrontation in Charlottesville, Va., between white nationalists and protesting opponents, he declared "very fine people (are) on both sides." That statement didn't merely anger a broad range of Americans, it outraged members of his own Cabinet. Some defended the president, but that's just one of several examples of how Trump has fostered this impression among many.
● Levels of education: "I love the poorly educated," Trump said in his 2016 victory speech. He surely meant "less educated," but both apply in the story of his success. Analytics bear out the fact that the lower one's educational attainment level, the more likely one is to support Trump.
Trump has morphed "university educated" into the dog-whistle term "elite" and made it a central part of his ongoing campaign. "You know, I always hear 'the elite, the elite,'" Trump said at a March 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. "... Then you see this guy, like, this little schlepper. 'This is elite?' ... We're the elite. You're smarter. You're sharper. You're more loyal," Trump said to cheers.
● American soldiers: Trump's recent interventions into the military legal system — pardoning two Army officers and openly supporting a Navy SEAL before trial — outraged Pentagon officials and instigated discord among troops in the field. Trump's interference finally prompted Richard V. Spencer, a former Marine aviator, to step down as secretary of the Navy.
"This was a shocking and unprecedented intervention in a low-level (military justice) review," Spencer, focusing on one of the cases, subsequently wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. "It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices." He concluded: "Our allies need to know that we remain a force for good, and to please bear with us as we move through this moment in time."
As an opinion columnist, Harrop is duty-bound to ground her essays on politics and culture in fact, and, in my view, she has always done that. You don't have to agree with her conclusions.
•••
Reader: Monday’s Bakersfield Californian contained a letter implying that the Ukraine is part of NATO ("What about our allies?," Dec. 16). It is part of the U.N., not NATO. The letter writer goes on to state Trump is weakening NATO. He is not.
When Russia invaded the Ukraine, they requested aid from the Obama administration. They were given non-lethal aid, such as combat rations. Obama refused to help them militarily. Trump is trying to force NATO members to do their share. A recent article on NATO stated that Germany’s air force could not fly around 50 percent of their fighter jets, for instance, because of maintenance and their refusal to spend more on spare parts. The U.S. has also stationed troops on the eastern border of Estonia as a buffer against Russia.
— Mike Polyniak
Price: Between 2014 and 2016 — the last three years of Obama's second term — the U.S. committed more than $600 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Those are some pretty fancy combat rations. Under Obama, the federal government started the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sent U.S. military equipment to the country, and the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act, which became law in November 2015, called for "lethal assistance such as anti-armor weapon systems, mortars, crew-served weapons and ammunition, grenade launchers and ammunition, and small arms and ammunition." So you are mistaken on that count.
The letter in question did not say Ukraine was a member of NATO. The writer claimed Trump has weakened NATO and suggested that delaying monetary aid to Ukraine contributed to this state of affairs. Ukraine, by the way, recently voted to modify its constitution in order to apply for membership into NATO, and NATO is ready to accept it. “NATO is firmly committed to Ukraine,” Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. ambassador to the alliance, told the Washington Examiner this month.
The German air force is indeed in a seriously diminished state. “The Luftwaffe is at a low point,” Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the Luftwaffe’s chief of staff, said in July. So you are right about that.
•••
Reader: Oddly happy to see Thursday's front-page story ("Impeached: House passes 2 charges against President Trump," Dec. 19). I can't remember what event last put the national news on the cover of TBC. The Las Vegas shootings? 2018 elections? 2016 elections? Very appropriate cover story for that morning's news. Flattering photo, too. Not to mention more tripe from My Kevin.
— John O'Connell
Price: We work hard to make our front page strictly local. But a story the magnitude of presidential impeachment demands different treatment. It helps when the local GOP congressman is the House minority leader and a chief critic of impeachment.
