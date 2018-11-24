Reader: Against my better judgement, I’m going to ignore the advice of William Greener (“Never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel”).
In your previous Sound Off ("Some letters are easier to fact-check than others," Nov. 10), you were extremely critical of my letter. (Key line: A vote for Democrats "is also a vote for unrestricted abortion, reduced religious liberty, open borders and judicial activism.") It was written as a quick reminder to a limited audience, not a treatise on the merits of voting Republican. The letter was somewhat hyperbolic, but accurate.
Many of the facts you cited were poll numbers of Democrat opinions, but you’re missing the point. The problem is not Democrats, but the laws and policies enacted by those they elect. Your own data illustrates this disconnect. Despite the opinion of most of their constituents, I can’t think of a single Democrat legislator who would ever vote to limit abortions. This lack of accountability is even worse in Sacramento where Democrats have ruled with impunity for years. Reduced prison sentences, exorbitant gas taxes, and runaway spending on high-speed rail come to mind. And just wait until you see your water bill in 2022!
You also mention several immigration bills supported by Democrats, but anything short of a complete wall is just a less open border. Do you lock all your doors and windows, or just the front door? And $110 million per year in grants for border security? That’s about the cost of 2,000 feet of high-speed rail. Not much.
As for judicial activism, I suppose it could be in the eye of the beholder, but I would prefer that it be grounded in original intent, not current public opinion.
Based on the results of the last several elections, I think we can agree on one thing, Mr. Price — the judgment of half the voters in this country is seriously flawed.
— Greg Lamb
Price: I have always believed that some of this ink ought to be considered yours, Greg — yours and everybody's, even if TBC Media is technically paying for it. So, while I can't completely abandon my post — I have to justify my existence around here somehow — I am mindful of the fact that your original letter was 86 words and my response was 752. That's hardly fair.
You make some excellent points here. In response, I'll simply refer readers back to my Nov. 10 Sound Off column — and to my responses to other readers below. Several offered thoughtful counterarguments on this same subject, and I regret that I can't publish them all in full. So, apologies in advance for that.
I should remind readers that my reason for introducing this subject in the first place, and for moving your letter, Greg, from our letters to the editor section to Sound Off, was to illustrate the vetting process we are obligated to undertake with each reader submission. Your statement that a vote for Democrats will always result in these extreme outcomes — hyperbole, as you admit — was a violation from our "reasons to reject" handbook: Letters may not criticize "an ideology, party, nationality, etc., without specific examples."
By the way, Greg, your letter this time is 288 words (and I added a little to it for clarity) and my response is 247. Closer, but I guess it still does pay to buy ink by the barrel.
Reader: In your Nov. 10 Sound Off, you criticized the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, which allowed spending on political commentary by corporations (and unions) because, you said, it is an example of "judicial activism," is unpopular with a majority of Americans, and "the Constitution says nothing about money in politics." That pretty much expresses the position of Democrats, but it overlooks the fact that the decision is firmly based on the Constitution.
The First Amendment requires that "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press." True, "the Constitution says nothing about money in politics," but the court recognized that without the ability to purchase media access, political speech becomes severely limited.
The fact that "80 percent of Americans opposed" the decision is not a sound basis for determining its validity.
In regard to "judicial activism," most conservatives use the term to describe judges who render decisions based on their personal ideology rather than the specific law or the Constitution. In the case of Citizens United, Chief Justice Roberts was not an "activist" since he adhered to the letter of the Constitution.
— Kent Goble
Price: The Supreme Court, in Citizens United, decided that money is speech. Since the Constitution says absolutely nothing specific about this, as I noted previously, this clearly was an interpretation, not just an umpiring decision as you and Chief Justice John Roberts might have us believe. You say that the court "recognized" that speech is limited without the ability to purchase media. That "recognition" is "interpretation," and "interpretation" is the same as "activism" — the only difference being whether you agree with the interpretation or not. You do; 80 percent of Americans didn't.
Yes, I know, the court shouldn't interpret law based on public opinion, although one can argue it often has. I mentioned it purely as an aside.
Since the early 1800s, our laws have rejected wealth as a prerequisite for the enjoyment of one's constitutionally ordained rights. White male landowners were originally the only Americans who could vote. No more. But Citizens United essentially restored that injustice by giving the wealthy — corporations in the case — much louder "speech" — i.e., the ability to purchase political advertising with little restriction in ways ordinary Americans cannot. One might certainly call that judicial activism.
Reader: Regarding illegal immigration, you cite examples of Democratic support in 2013 and 2006 for border restrictions. That was five years ago. Barack Obama was president and we’ve had two national elections since. I’ve seen clips of Obama, Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein talking about the perils of illegal immigration and how something has to be done. If Democrats today feel the same way, shouldn’t there be bipartisan support in this area? If Democrats don’t want open borders, then they need to support effective barriers along the border.
— Van Fairbanks
Price: What constitutes an effective barrier? Many say Trump's $23 billion wall simply does not qualify. Millions of illegally present immigrants arrived in the U.S. without walking across open desert.
Is opposition to anything and everything that Trump proposes a factor in Democrats' opposition to the president's attitudes about immigration — including its symbolic centerpiece, the wall? Heck, yes, in the same way Republicans opposed anything and everything that Obama proposed, and admitted as much. Is that wrong? Yes, in both cases. But elected Democrats have long supported border security, and from what I've seen they still do — just not the wall. None are calling for "open borders." Not in 2005, 2013 or today.
Reader: You called Greg Lamb's letter "a case of hyperbole taken so far out that it’s flat-out incorrect.” Well, on Jan. 29 the U.S. Senate voted 51-46 to ban abortions after 20 weeks, falling shore of the 60 votes required to break a Democrat filibuster. In other words, only three Democrat senators out of 49 voted in favor of placing any restrictions on abortion. Your non-factual response was knee-jerk and beneath your normal well-researched and studied responses.
— Miguel Nidever
Price: Most Democrats, and a significant percentage of Republicans, want to preserve abortion rights in some meaningful form. Elected Democrats, recognizing that abortion opponents want to overturn Roe v. Wade or at least hobble it, typically respond by opposing incremental restrictions like the bill that would have banned abortions past the 20-week mark. (Just 2 percent of abortions take place beyond 20 weeks, which is mid-second trimester).
That doesn't mean these elected Democrats don't have some reservations about abortion personally. We might say the same, reciprocally, of Republican legislators who've voted to restrict it: If roughly a quarter of Republican voters support a woman's right to abort at up to 20 weeks, why did all but two Republican senators vote yes on the bill?
These votes are about delineating the battle lines as much as about setting policy.
Reader: Reduced religious liberty? True! What side have Democrats been on with regard to religion-based objection to baking wedding cakes for gay or lesbian couples, or providing flower arrangements? What side have Democrats been on with regard to an employer's objection on religious grounds to providing contraceptives to their employees?
— Richard W. Burritt
Price: Your wedding cake example speaks to our discussion of judicial activism, Richard. Two constitutional principles were in play there: the First Amendment's freedom of religion guarantee and the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause. Interpretation or, if you will, activism was going to be required no matter what the verdict. But blame the courts for that. Elected partisans might weigh in, but these issues have been matters for the judiciary.
Reader: Did anyone notice how strange the artist's rendering was on the Tejon Ranch story in the Aug. 1 edition? I doubt that Tejon Ranch's proposed residential and commercial development at the foot of the Grapevine will look anything like that.
Please don't print strange stuff.
— John Sweetser
Price: That "strange stuff" is called a watercolor illustration. I thought it was kind of a nice departure from the coloring-only-within-the-lines depictions we see more commonly in artist's renderings. But I will alert Tejon Ranch immediately that you don't like watercolors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.