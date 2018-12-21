Reader: Teddy Feinberg’s essay about local football players having significant impact at the college level was a natural for me to read in detail with a Saturday coffee while the dogs had breakfast on a chilly back porch ("Former Bakersfield athletes star in college football bowl season," Dec. 15).
With so many postseason games these days, many more local players from programs with a winning record have the chance to participate in a bowl game.
I believe I will watch at least a part of the (deep breath) Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Raycon Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., (that’s 30 syllables) either live or home-recorded.
Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Ty Eddington is a fellow East High Blade. He had an important function at local track events held at Bakersfield College, and I had the chance to interact with him quite often. He struck me from the beginning to be efficient, driven to succeed, well-spoken, and, above all, a true gentleman. He will be a success at whatever he does next.
— Carl Bryan
Price: Teddy and his crew in our sports department do a great job keeping us up to date on local athletes who have moved on to bigger and better things.
Alas, Eddington's Eastern Michigan Eagles lost 23-21 to Georgia Southern on a 40-yard field goal with no time remaining. Eddington had one tackle and four tackle assists in the game.
But we can get a measure of community redemption next week: On Dec. 28, when Iowa State plays Washington State in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, we'll get to see Lawrence White, a Ridgeview grad who starts at free safety for the Cyclones. Sheldon Croney Jr., a fellow Ridgeview grad, is backup running back for Iowa State. (I was born in Ames, so I'll be rooting for the Cyclones.)
Bakersfield High grad Asauni Rufus, a star defensive back, will lead his Nevada Wolf Pack against Arkansas State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 29. His former BHS teammate, Derrick Vickers, a wide receiver for Utah, will be at the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl to face Northwestern on Dec. 31.
Price: I'm launching a new project Sunday: Where We Live, a series of columns that looks at the many different communities, neighborhoods and assorted enclaves of metro Bakersfield and Kern County. My first effort focuses on Oildale, a community of hardworking people that's home to a handful of unaffiliated groups that are committed to overcoming some deep-seated problems there, including rampant poverty, drug use and homelessness. Tell me what you think.
Reader: In a letter to the editor published Dec. 16, a frequent ad nauseum contributor gave his definition of what constitutes an ad hominem attack. While technically such an attack is a form of a weak argument, the writer doesn’t seem to grasp the “consider the source" argument, which I believe is an argument from a strong position. The writer, and people of his ilk, such as Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pot, Castro, Maduro and Huerta ... whatever these people say can’t be trusted. This is what I do when I read opinion letters from the likes that frequently publish in The Californian. Ooh, I guess that constitutes an ad hominem attack, or does it?
— Greg Laskowski
Price: Yes, your letter is full of ad hominem attacks, as well as one giant, unnecessary insult that does nothing to enhance your credibility: You put the letter writer in question — a thoughtful, mild-mannered retired Bakersfield College math professor — in the rhetorical company of some of the world's most brutal despots (plus Huerta?). Really? That's intellectual surrender, not to mention silly hyperbole. I might expound, but instead I will just consider the source and move on.
Reader: I don't usually read Sound Off because I was a journalist and just think it's unfair. But ...
Matthew Woodman wrote a question that you published in Sound Off ("Why did we focus on the business rather than health aspect of pesticide ban?," Dec. 15) in a pretty even tone. In response, Price was really accusatory and mean, like, "To hell with you if you don't read our past newspapers. Why didn't you read the other article, you ignorant fool?" There are days I don't read the paper, either.
Why don't you just reference those past stories with a link?
— Skye Dent
Price: I re-read my response and failed to see anything remotely accusatory or mean. Woodman asked a perfectly legitimate question, which I think I acknowledged, and I gave a reasoned response: In this agriculture-reliant valley, the business ramifications of the new regulations for chlorpyrifos should be of great interest. It's not like John Cox's article ignored the heath dangers posed by this pesticide; he reported that aspect of the situation, too.
Your suggestion that we include online links to related and referenced stories is a good one — so good we typically do so. I didn't in this case, and that's on me. But I've done so here so that readers, without digging through that pile of old newspapers stacked up in the garage, can judge for themselves whether or not I dismissed Mr. Woodman as ignorant. He, for the record, most certainly is not.
As a former journalist, I would think you'd be interested in a column that lays bare the sausage-making of our daily news-gathering effort. If you did read Sound Off more regularly, I would hope you'd see an effort to be honest and fair. Or, perhaps you'd see a delusional columnist. Either is possible.
Reader: In response to Robert Price's article regarding the best buffalo chicken wings in Bakersfield ("I can't possibly name every option, but I'll wing it," Dining Guide, Dec. 15): Alas, Mexicali on 18th Street does have chicken wings. I have ordered them many times and they are very good! Getting your facts straight might be in order, before you throw someone under the bus! Oh, and double alas, I ordered the last batch from Sonny Cruz. He's the manager!
— Paul Callahan
Price: Mexicali on 18th Street indeed has buffalo wings, counter to what I wrote, but Sonny Cruz, son of one of the founding sisters and the restaurant's longtime day-to-day manager, confirms they're not on the menu. "We've probably had them a couple of years, and you have to ask for them," he told me. "They're bar food. We don't put them on the menu so if we stop selling them we don't have to reprint the whole thing." He promises me they are quite good, and I trust him (but will verify).
Can I praise Mexicali West for its excellent buffalo wings and be throwing the whole company "under the bus" in the same article? Seems a little harsh.
Alas (there I go again), Mexicali West closes for good Dec. 31. Good thing 18th Street will still have those wings.
Reader: I feel it’s my civic duty to share with you that the best buffalo wings in town are from Fireside Grill. At happy hour, an eight-piece order of the amazing spicy wings is less than $5. Dry rub, spicy (serious), excellent!
You’re welcome! I promise you will love them!
— Robin Acevedo
Price: I'll trust you on that (but will verify). I wish others shared your sense of civic responsibility.
