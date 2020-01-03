Reader: Amazing how my comment and several others disappeared from this article ("Businesses try to roll with minimum wage increase," Jan. 2). Didn't know The Californian was anti-First Amendment.
— Driller92
Price: Conspiracies everywhere we turn! We took a look at the comment you posted under John Cox's story on the Jan. 1 minimum wage increase and found absolutely nothing wrong with it. So, why was it deleted? Answer: Because it was a response to another comment that readers flagged as objectionable — probably because it contained the pseudo-word "smart@ss." When a comment is deleted because of profane, abusive or racist language (among other possible policy violations) all posted responses to that comment are deleted along with it, even if they are clean, reasonable, witty and profound. The reasoning is — and this is an automated action built into our content management system — without the context of the original comment, responses may no longer make sense.
But even if your comment had been manually deleted by a member of our staff because that person did not, for whatever reason, like its content, we would be within our rights to do so. Misguided, but within our rights. Censorship of that sort is not a violation of the First Amendment because the right to free speech is a guarantee that the government will not limit the voice of the people. It's not applicable to a private company like The Californian. Try entering an uncomplimentary screed on the Joe's Burgers website and see how long it stays there.
We are, of course, in the communication business and quite intentionally maintain a comments section under most stories because we value readers' right to express their opinions. Next time, Driller92, just enter your opinion as an independent comment, not a response to someone else's.
Another reader wrote this week to complain about a similar rejection. Our profanity filter had snagged his rebuttal to another person's comment. The reader — a well-known businessman from whom one would not expect profanity — could find no vulgar language in his response. Three of us read and re-read his entry, as well as the comment to which he responded, and were collectively baffled, too. Then, upon a third read, a colleague spotted the word "bitch." It didn't stand out because the reader had used the word to mean "complain bitterly," not necessarily as an insult. But our profanity filter makes no such distinctions. (Yes, I know: You'd think we'd have all spotted the word right away.)
Reader: I just wanted to commend your paper on a very good year. The articles by Steven Mayer on U.S. Marine Pfc. Joseph Livermore (killed in hand-to-hand fighting on the Pacific atoll of Tarawa in November 1943 and returned home to Bakersfield to a burial with honors on Nov. 15) were beautifully done ("Remains of long-missing Marine greeted with gratitude and respect in his hometown," Nov. 23).
But my favorite articles are always on National Adoption Day ("Christmas came early" for several Kern County foster families on National Adoption Day," by Ema Sasic, Nov. 23). The girls are shy but there's the boy in the Rodney Thornburg photo with that look, so proud — he's wearing a tie and he's so happy.
I get a kick out of the letters people write to you. I don't know how you handle it.
— Steven Bradshaw
Price: It's been a historic and hopeful year here at The Californian, with our change of ownership and new top management, but, after having undertaken a critical in-house review, I can say we've maintained the quality of our news coverage over that time. You have focused on two staples of that coverage, Steven Mayer's sensitive and thorough stories about veterans and veterans' issues, and the annual National Adoption Day courthouse ceremony, a joyful annual event that highlights a great need. This was Ema Sasic's first time covering National Adoption Day, and she exhibited a deft touch.
Reader: I just wanted to pass along my appreciation of the profile of Kristen Torres in Sunday’s paper ("Stricken by stage 4 cancer, Golden Valley band director stays dedicated to her students, passion, purpose," Dec. 29). Ema Sasic told the story with such sensitivity and grace that I was weeping before I got to her last quote.
This is what The Californian will always do better than any other source of local news: Highlighting the lives of the people who give our community its personality, character and distinction. Ema is such a talent! Thank you again for publishing this sad but incredibly life-affirming story.
— Jennifer Self
Price: It's Ema Sasic Day! I agree: This was a lump-in-the-throat story, well delivered. I'm impressed with Ema's development as a storyteller — but in awe of Kristen Torres.
Alex Horvath's front-page photo of an intense Torres conducting the school orchestra deserves our admiration as well. It grabbed you.
Reader: I am sick of The Bakersfield Californian's editorial policies. I wrote this letter to the editor and was rejected, as are most all of my conservative and pro-Trump letters. Columnist Valerie Schultz wrote her hate piece ("Thanks for role models, Mr. President," Dec. 22) and gets a prominent weekly space, typical of letters accepted by The Californian.
(A portion of the rejected letter:) Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan lied about President Trump’s dealings in Ukraine during the impeachment sham. That bald-faced lie she is more than capable of, given her profound hatred, is unbecoming a law professor.
The president has the right and duty to communicate with foreign leaders.
— Gerald V. Todd
Price: Jerry, I responded to you in three straight emails: "What was the lie? What exactly did Professor Pamela Karlan say that was false?” And three times you wrote back about the "complicit media," or something along those lines.
I'm sorry you're sick of The Californian's editorial policies, but the fact is, any responsible editorial staff is going question an accusation like that. Someone lied? OK, explain ...
I don't know if "most" of your conservative and pro-Trump letters are rejected — do you write any other kind? — but I can tell you we have published 20 of your letters and an additional 17 of your comments in Sound Off in the last 24 months. We're dreadfully sorry for having ignored you.
As for Valerie's column: It never fails to astound me how some readers can go off about the publication of an opinion they just happen to disagree with. I thought her fact-supported column, about the country's recent introduction to previously unknown women of strength and resolve — people like Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former top presidential adviser on Russia — was well done. "I thank you kindly, Mr. President," Valerie writes, "... you have given us the opportunity to follow many women of intelligence, perseverance, patriotism, and grit."
