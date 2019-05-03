Reader: I was not surprised by the community reactions to The Californian's coverage of the Monsignor Craig story. Thanks for calling them out and asking the obvious question, "what would you have us do?" You are the most articulate and courageous writer in this town. You handle sensitive issues with a deft touch, while never mudding the waters with sentimentality. Brave soul indeed. Never stop!
I tend to be a “where there is smoke, there is fire” kind of woman. Witnessed too much in my 73 years to jump to any conclusions. None of us really know what all of the rest of us are capable of, ever. But to insinuate that these young boys, now grown men, are interested in money or any other equally trite self interest is beyond the pale.
I read and studied that behavior is driven by emotion, not intellect. I think there is plenty of evidence to support that theory. Having said that seems to answers a lot of questions, for everyone. However, it does not alter the fact that innocents should be protected with ever fiber of our being. May justice be served.
— Iris Everingham
Price: xxx
--
Reader: When publishing stories on the HSR project, including wire service stories, it’s an unhelpful practice to continue the use of file photos literally years out of date to illustrate an ongoing project.
As an important part of coverage contemporary photos showing the current status of the project would be much more informative.
For stories posted online, a slide show accompanying the story of various aspects of the project would also be helpful.
— Stephen A. Montgomery
Price: I agree. I can't promise we won't publish those old photos and renderings, but we should see if we can do better.
--
Reader: Bakersfield.com only allows trolls from all over the country with axes to grind and no knowledge. I've tried several times to post and being supportive of Monsignor Craig, my posts are dropped. Today, I can't even type a comment.
The print version has been very thorough and generally supportive. I don't know the connection with the weenies with the online edition. I guess I have been banned, though they never made it official.
— Jerry Todd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.