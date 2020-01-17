Reader: Thank you very much for spotlighting — and correcting — state Sen. Shannon Grove's absurd Facebook post about a book supposedly part of California's sex education curriculum for sixth-graders ("How do you like your sex, kids? And other fake news," Jan. 15). I guess I should not be surprised, let alone shocked, that a person in a responsible position would not realize that the claim was obviously baloney. Not when that person is a Republican politician.
I am biased, I suppose, but it seems to me that this is more a right-wing problem. Left-wingers are not perfect; their opinions may be wrong; but the accuracy of the facts they rely on seems noticeably higher.
This week, Donald Trump tweeted that he had saved protection for preexisting conditions. I assume that right-wingers believe this, but it's not even close to true. In fact, the protection comes from the provisions of the ACA ("Obamacare"). Trump had tried to repeal Obamacare. His administration is right now supporting a lawsuit that would cancel Obamacare.
Even if you think left-wingers also believe "facts" that are inaccurate, do you have a theory as to why right-wingers (seem) to believe so many untrue things? (You seem to get a lot of letters from them.) Have liberals angered them so much they'll believe anything as long as it makes the libs look bad?
— Jay C. Smith
Price: I can't say with any scientific certainty whether Republican politicians are more likely than Democrats to spread untruths or exaggeration — or whether right- or left-wing voters are more likely to buy it — but my perception, hardly surprising or unique, is that we're more deeply engulfed in it than at any time in our history, and modern digital tools, which could and should be making us more savvy about this manipulation, are making it worse.
Politicians have always shaded the truth to suit their agendas but the manipulation of "facts" today strikes me as more insidious than ever. And we, as political constituents and news consumers, do a stunningly poor job of weeding through it. People have always been lazy when it comes to discerning fact from well-crafted hype, but what we have now is laziness to the nth degree: We have the most powerful research tool in the history of mankind at our ready disposal — the internet, on those ubiquitous smartphones in our pockets. If we tapped its true potential, we wouldn't be so remarkably, collectively gullible.
U.S. intelligence agencies agree that Russian actors exploited our laziness — that's my take, anyway — to manipulate our 2016 election with a disinformation campaign for the ages, and they're coming back for more in 2020. Maybe you've read about, or lived through, the anxious days of 1961's Cuban missile crisis, when America's vulnerability to attack reached new heights. We're under attack again by way of disinformation, according to U.S. intelligence, but no one seems to believe it, or care. What we need is the 2020 version of "duck and cover" — mandated baloney-sniffing exercises in the classroom. Except, unlike "duck and cover," realistic and effective exercises. I think we used to call these civics or social studies classes.
Reader: Thanks to Robert Price for setting the record straight regarding Shannon Grove’s completely incomprehensible lack of knowledge regarding topics she should be current with ("How do you like your sex, kids? And other fake news," Jan. 15). It was very illuminating.
Grove’s comment falsely attacking “Our new California education curriculum” shows her nauseatingly poor level of understanding and lack of proper information regarding what is actually happening right in front of her. In addition, the reactions of some of her followers on Facebook demonstrates a current attitude in the U.S. when it comes to the propagation of misinformation. Some very well-intentioned people simply fall in line behind their uninformed and double-talking leaders, taking what they say for granted. Misinformation, confusion, lies, half-truths and deflection are the norms for the sites and publications mentioned in Robert Price’s article.
Come on folks, before you take as gospel what you read on the internet, see on TV, or hear our leaders say, check the facts and use your common sense before jumping to conclusions.
— Steve Bass
Price: Sen. Grove posted a photo of the contents page from a book she claimed was part of California's sex-ed curriculum for sixth-graders and suggested we blame Democrats for its inclusion. Many commenters recognized it as a false accusation, but others called it evidence of "witchcraft" and justification for a "Trump takeover" of California. They, like she, hadn't bothered to investigate.
The contents page of the book in question, which includes chapters and subchapters on things like "sex toys" and "kinky sex," was from "S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-To-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties," by Heather Corinna. The book was removed eight months ago from a suggested reading list proposed for the California Education Framework — which, more than a year later, is still not finalized — and was never part of, or considered for, any public education curriculum.
Grove apologized for the post, saying she received the information from what she considered to be a reliable source. She didn't say what that source was, but her Facebook post appeared the same day an ultra-right website of dubious parentage and reputation, National File, published the same information.
Corinna, a Chicago-based writer, had this to say about the whole thing: "I’m well aware that the way I do sex education in my book is not always a good fit for school curriculum — which is part of why it wasn’t written as such! It’s not intended to be (a primary instructional text). ... When I do school programming, it doesn’t look like a lot of my book, for all the obvious reasons.
"But it is such a shame it, and the other books, were pulled from that list, for young people and families who want additional resources, especially for trans, gender nonconforming and queer youth, who few school health programs/curriculum include, or include well. And by all means, what I say in the section that is being yelled about (most) is not what you’d assume from the level of outrage."
One might conclude from all the noise that Corinna's book advocates for, or sings the praises of, assorted ... unusual, shall we say ... practices. One would not necessarily be correct. A section of the book on "bodily fluids" includes this: "... (F)rom an infectious and disease perspective, fluid play can be dangerous ... Contact with blood, or cutting or piercing partners in any way, opens the door to some of the deadlier diseases and infections out there, like hepatitis B and HIV ... For the most part, this sort of play is quite risky, especially for younger couples, the majority of whom have not had sound or regular sexual health care."
Shannon Grove might even agree with some of those conclusions.
Reader: This is a prime example of just how much the written press is a needed information source. Please keep up the great reporting for us dinosaurs that cannot wait until Saturday and Sound Off.
— Rex Wanlass
•••
Reader: (Regarding "These movie seats are reserved — until they're not," Jan. 8, on movie theater seating set aside, but not necessarily reserved, for patrons with disabilities:) In the women's bathrooms there is always a large private toilet for disabled persons, and close to always, a large line of women waiting to use facilities. The understood method is to keep that unit in use until a person who needs it appears, and that person goes immediately to front of line. I believe the family underestimated those theater patrons. I will bet had they known the seats were needed, they would gladly have moved — if they had simply been asked. There doesn't always have to be a law.
I suppose a simple policy, made available when those seats are being purchased, might make the conversation less awkward.
— Susan
Price: Yes, good point. People are understanding. Most of them.
By the way: A letter writer published in my Jan. 11 Sound Off suggested that the failure of movie theaters to reserve designated seating for disabled moviegoers is connected to our general disregard for handicapped individuals. The reader suggested that law enforcement does not ticket for illegal parking in spaces reserved for the disabled because they lack monetary incentive — all citation revenue, she said, goes to the state. She is wrong: 100 percent of disabled parking violation ticket revenue, according to the DMV, stays in the jurisdiction where tickets are issued.
Last week, I asked Kern County Superior Court how much revenue we've collected here since the state ratcheted up enforcement of handicapped parking violations in 2017. According to courts spokeswoman Kristin Davis, 672 paid citations for violations of nine sections of the vehicle code associated in some way with handicapped parking have brought in $64,318 — an average of 224 citations and $21,439 per year.
•••
Reader: I was glad to see you give a nod to the actual decade in progress (Sound Off, Jan. 11). I've been distressed to see everyone take the decade as ended already. If the first year of the current decade is 2011, then the first day of the decade was Jan. 1, 2011. Taking that a step further, the first day of the previous decade was Jan. 1, 2001. Not coincidentally, that is also the first day of the century and the millennium.
— Larry Dunn
Price: Or, expressed a different way: The current decade is 2011-2020 and the next decade to come will be 2021-2030, but we think of this month as the first of the 2020s — a new decade. But no one cares, and ultimately it doesn't matter.
