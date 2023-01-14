ROBERT PRICE: With a speaker and a chief justice, Bakersfield can now claim rare but not unprecedented status

An acquaintance cornered me last week with a question about American history and Bakersfield’s place in it now that a homegrown politician, Kevin McCarthy, has ascended to what, theoretically, is one of the most powerful jobs in the nation and, hence, on the planet.
McCarthy has fulfilled a longtime ambition in becoming the 55th speaker of the House, which, in addition to being chief cat-herder of an assemblage of 435 feral egos, is also two heartbeats away from leader of the free world — and one of those hearts, it’s worth noting, has already been beating for 80 years and two months.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Kevin McCarthy. Ponder that for a moment.
Anyway, this was the question: Has any city in America, prior to Bakersfield’s achieving that status, produced the highest-ranking officer in at least two of the three branches of U.S. government — executive, judicial and legislative?
At the very least, Bakersfield is now in a rather exclusive club.
Earl Warren was born in Los Angeles but from the age of 5 was raised on Niles Street, one door down from Baker. He graduated from Bakersfield High School, back before it was officially Bakersfield High School, and became 14th chief justice of the United States in 1953, after the unexpected death of Fred Vinson. Warren was nominated as a kind of political reward for staying out of Dwight Eisenhower’s way at the 1952 Republican National Convention, although the aftermath didn’t play out the way anyone imagined it would. Eisenhower had promised Warren, then the three-term governor of California, that he’d get to fill the first, next vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, figuring Warren would — eventually — replace fragile, old Associate Justice Felix Frankfurter and not — suddenly — obese, chain-smoking Chief Justice Vinson, just 63 years old.
Warren, only four years removed from a stunning, come-from-ahead upset loss as Thomas Dewey’s 1948 vice presidential running mate, held the backsliding president to his promise. In a drawn-out Senate confirmation process few can appreciate better than McCarthy, Warren hung on for a then-unheard-of 49 days of debate before a half-full Senate chamber finally confirmed him on an anticlimactic voice vote, and Bakersfield accepted bragging rights as the hometown of the leader of the nation’s judicial branch.
McCarthy, a fourth-generation Bakersfield native, was raised in College Heights, only about a mile and a half from Warren’s childhood home, and graduated from Bakersfield High School exactly 75 years after the chief justice. He ascended to the pinnacle of legislative governance with significantly less drama than Warren’s rise to the head of the judiciary, but with plenty of drama nonetheless. After a succession of failed attempts that dragged into the night of Jan. 6, already a date with dark national significance, McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot, just after midnight, with one vote to spare – the first speakership race to require multiple ballots in 100 years. The concessions McCarthy was forced to make to win the support of a halting, vocal ultraconservative minority within the Republican Party could very well hamstring him as speaker, but time will tell. He holds the gavel.
It would be something if Bakersfield were truly the first U.S. city to raise top-ranking members of two branches of the federal government. Alas, it cannot make that claim: Two other cities have been home to a chief justice and a speaker of the House, one of them having achieved it before Bakersfield was even incorporated as a municipality in 1898.
New York City produced the very first chief justice, John Jay, in 1789; and the 25th speaker of the House, Schuyler Colfax, in 1863. Colfax later became vice president under Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.
Cincinnati produced the 10th chief justice, William Howard Taft, who joined the court in 1921 after having served as 27th president of the United States. Cincinnati also produced the 28th speaker of the House, Nicholas Longworth, in 1925. Longworth, like Taft, knew his way around the presidential mansion: He married Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter, Alice Roosevelt, at the White House in 1906.
Men from the cities of New York and Cincinnati, in fact, headed not just two but three branches of U.S. government: Cincinnati, because Taft was both a jurist and the chief executive, and New York, because it is also the birthplace of both Teddy Roosevelt (Manhattan) and Donald Trump (Queens).
It doesn’t really count, but two U.S. presidents lived in Bakersfield — at the same time. It was 1949, and George H.W. Bush (No. 41), and his young family — wife Barbara and 3-year-old George W. (No. 43) lived at 2101 Monterey St. — also not far from Warren’s boyhood home. The Bushes stayed a year.
Bakersfield can claim that three-branch triple crown in another sense, although it comes with a very large asterisk. Chester A. Arthur, the nation’s 20th president, was born 5 miles west of the Bakersfield Country Club in 1829. That’s Bakersfield, Vt., a short drive down a curvy, narrow country road from Arthur’s official birthplace of Fairfield.
It’s a small detail that wouldn’t dissuade George Santos, so, taking a cue from that great New York statesman, I’m just throwing it out there for your consideration.
Robert Price is an Emmy award-winning reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.