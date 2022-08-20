 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out

Krishna Venta, center, and members of his Box Canyon-based cult, stand in front of the J.C. Penney store on Chester Avenue with local Red Cross workers two days after the Bakersfield earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952.

 Dorman Studios / Bakersfield High School archive / Kern County Museum

The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay.

The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how police, fire, ambulance, Red Cross and literally hundreds of civilian volunteers converged to help when the earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952, shook the city to its foundation. Men of all ages, some in uniform, most in street clothes, waded willingly into the chaos.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

