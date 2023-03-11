 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: What would Earl Warren have done with those 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage?

The weight of history’s judgment was, in a very real sense, on his shoulders. What really happened on that traumatic afternoon? How was that unprecedented breach of security accomplished, and who was responsible?

U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren set out to provide the American public with answers to those questions in December 1963. Over the course of the next 11 months, he would lead a bipartisan commission’s inquiry into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The result of that panel’s work, an 888-page document that became known as the Warren Commission Report, did not satisfy everyone — far, far from it — but, upon its delivery to the American public by way of the national media on Sept. 24, 1964, it at least established a baseline of certain incontrovertible facts.

