ROBERT PRICE: What would Earl Warren have done with those 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage?

The weight of history’s judgment was, in a very real sense, on his shoulders. What really happened on that traumatic afternoon? How was that unprecedented breach of security accomplished, and who was responsible?
U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren set out to provide the American public with answers to those questions in December 1963. Over the course of the next 11 months, he would lead a bipartisan commission’s inquiry into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The result of that panel’s work, an 888-page document that became known as the Warren Commission Report, did not satisfy everyone — far, far from it — but, upon its delivery to the American public by way of the national media on Sept. 24, 1964, it at least established a baseline of certain incontrovertible facts.
Two weeks ago, another prominent leader from Bakersfield delivered another type of document about another crime against the republic: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned over 41,000 hours of video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol. He did not present the footage to journalists, however, nor to historians, nor to forensic analysts of crowd behavior, nor to independent law enforcement experts.
He gave it to Tucker Carlson.
The same Tucker Carlson who privately howled to colleagues at Fox News about the false election-fraud narrative President Donald Trump was pushing — “really crazy stuff,” in the words of his boss, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch — then, choosing ratings over integrity, hurled that very same cow dung at his gullible viewers.
The same Tucker Carlson who, as he wrote in a November 2020 text message, saw the “cruel and reckless” lie being perpetuated by the Trump team for what it was — baloney — but then turned around and told his television audience that, you know, it just might be true.
The same Tucker Carlson who declared that “the whole (election fraud) thing seems insane to me” in another text message admitted into evidence in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion libel suit against Fox News. But with the cameras rolling, Carlson said voter fraud really “happened, and we can prove it.”
That’s Tucker Carlson. That’s the guy McCarthy chose to present with the Capitol riot video — documentary evidence of the first attempted coup, albeit a sloppy one, in U.S. history — with completely predictable results.
Last week, Carlson aired a batch of video excerpts from the vault that, taken with the TV personality’s absurd narration, portrayed the rioters as a merry band of overzealous tourists and the U.S. Capitol Police as unusually docile and accommodating.
It was so howlingly cherry-picked, even Republican legislators rejected it.
The Carlson version of events “is just a lie," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“It's just gonna make us look silly,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a McCarthy ally.
“It’s nonsense,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
The Capitol Police chief “correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., referencing Chief J. Thomas Manger’s characterization of Carlson’s broadcast as “offensive” and “misleading.”
Who could possibly benefit from this fantasy outside of the corruptible characters within the Fox organization? Trump, of course. The false narrative that the president was cheated out of his 2020 reelection bid required that prime time’s most popular news commentator “prove” that the Capitol siege was nothing more than an after-school field trip and that Trump’s most dedicated followers were simply misunderstood, underappreciated patriots determined to expose an impossibly well-orchestrated plot against all that is good and right.
McCarthy, who in a fleeting moment of coherent reason two years ago declared that Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 attack, knew good and well which direction Carlson would take the debate. And he didn’t care.
We had a window of opportunity, as with the Warren Commission, to establish a baseline of incontrovertible facts about Jan. 6: Form a bipartisan, bicameral fact-finding commission, modeled after the 9/11 Commission, that would go where the investigation took it. For understandable reasons, however, Trump wanted no part of that and McCarthy dutifully shot down the proposal. The House Democratic majority did the next best thing and established a House select committee, which of course Trump loyalists dismissed as a partisan undertaking. So the story of Jan. 6 became an unwinnable debate that divided the country even further.
One wonders what McCarthy’s fellow Bakersfield Driller would say about the speaker’s apparent disregard for transparency and historical accuracy. We know this: Earl Warren was well aware that traumatic moments in a nation’s history can and will be twisted.
“Myths have traditionally surrounded” such red-letter moments, the Warren Commission’s Appendix XII declared. “Wherever there is any element of mystery in such dramatic events, misconceptions often result from sensational speculations.” Warren, who graduated from Kern County High School in 1908, would be horrified to learn that the president himself had perpetrated the most outrageous of these “misconceptions” about Jan. 6, that the Walter Cronkite of his day (I shudder at the comparison) gave them credence even though he knew better, and that a fellow high school alumnus, of all people, helped make it possible, even though he too knew better.
The Warren Commission not only reported what did happen in connection with the Kennedy assassination, but also what did not. It devoted 32 pages to a section knocking down the many rumors and speculations.
McCarthy, mostly through his silence but also occasionally with his words, has encouraged rumors, speculation and outright falsehoods to flourish and thrive. Now, by favoring a known fabricator of misinformation and disinformation with exclusive access to a document that belongs to the people, he has crossed into another realm: from opportunistic politician to saboteur of truth.
Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.