ROBERT PRICE: What’s your news bias? Centennial kids produce a simple sorting tool

Politicians and pundits disguised as journalists have always shaded the truth to advance their agendas. That shouldn’t be news to anybody. But, as I’ve ranted here before, the manipulation and opinionization of news these last few years seems more insidious than ever. And we, as news consumers, do a stunningly lousy job of vetting it.
We’re all guilty, at least occasionally, of being lazy when it comes to parsing fact from hype. But what we have now is laziness to a most consequential extreme: We carry around the most powerful research aid in history — the internet, via our smartphones and laptops — like 11th fingers. If we tapped its true potential we might not be so remarkably, collectively gullible. But why dig for an objective answer when our favorite cable news network or podcast personality will tell us what we’re conditioned to want from them?
But little specks of hope show up now and then. An insightful documentary, an institution of learning’s new commitment to civic education, that teach some of the tools people require to parse the straight truth from the slanted and the certifiably accurate from the shamelessly conspiratorial.
Add to those faint, fleeting glimmers of hope a group of students from Bakersfield’s Centennial High School who have placed another arrow in the quiver of truth: A phone app called Middle Ground that gives the debate some direction.
The app was created for a national competition called Virtual Enterprise, in which teams develop imaginary products or services and market them — with bountiful, occasionally exhausting enthusiasm — to would-be customers. Except Middle Ground is not imaginary.
The app — not available on any app stores just yet — works like this. Users select a hot topic of national interest from a menu of options. A click takes the user to a landing page that offers reporting on that subject from the left, right and center perspectives. The Middle Ground app designers — using the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart for guidance — offer CNN (left), Fox News (right) and the British news service Reuters (center).
The app is not a fact-checking tool, although that would be a nice addition, but rather a place to, in a sense, comparison-shop the news. If users actually read the three stories offered on a given topic, ideally they will notice the different approaches and grasp the nuances of media bias and neutrality.
“We realized that political discourse, this fake news, this bias, was so important” to understand, said Centennial's Max Geissel, whose 19-person team qualified for the Virtual Enterprise nationals in New York in April, along with two teams from Ridgeview High and one from Bakersfield High. “It’s so relevant today. We really wanted to find a solution for this.”
Centennial’s adviser, Jacilyn Elliott, said Middle Ground’s purpose is to promote respectful, constructive dialogue about national issues.
“The idea was to help people come together on politics, or at least appreciate others’ perspectives without getting upset,” she said. “The students just saw it as a need.”
A side benefit of the app, and tools like it, is that they can serve as platforms for baloney-sniffing exercises, something that ought to be mandatory in government, history, civics or social studies classrooms. And I’m an advocate for opinion vs. fact discernment exercises, instituted on a regular, periodic basis.
I know some teachers already address these issues, but I believe we can never put enough emphasis on them. Prospective voters who are fed steady diets of alarmist exaggeration and outright lies — I give you Alex Jones of Infowars (10 million website visits per month as recently as 2017) — crave more alarmist exaggeration and outright lies. They become vulnerable, malleable and, in the extreme, potentially dangerous. And unless we give them the skills to navigate the misinformation — sometimes sophisticated, often crudely not — we’re liable to lose them forever. And many of them vote.
I don’t know whether Republican politicians are more likely than Democrats to spread untruths or exaggeration — or whether right- or left-leaning Americans are more likely to buy into it — but my judgment, neither surprising nor unique, is that we're more deeply engulfed in it than at any time in our history, and modern digital tools, which ought to be making us more savvy about this manipulation, are making things worse.
Janine Zacharia, a former Washington Post Jerusalem bureau chief, put it in these urgent terms: "Consuming the news is only going to become more complex if we don’t educate people about the difference between credible fact-based reporting and its opposite.
" ... We need to make sure that everyone with a smartphone — before he or she taps to share a story — has the critical thinking skills and training to determine what is real and what is bunk. ... I would argue that teaching students how to consume digital information should be considered as essential as teaching math or coding or Spanish."
Ed Wasserman, dean of the School of Journalism at UC Berkeley, is similarly dismayed.
“If you had told me when I first started getting interested in media,” Wasserman said, “that 40 or 50 years hence I’d have this device that would give me access to bigger audiences than the widest newspaper on earth ... I would say ‘Well that sounds like paradise.'
“Instead, here we are and we’re finding that there is a dark underside to that ... More people believe things that are not true than perhaps ever before.”
When I see people calling black white and white black I get discouraged. How does democracy survive such widespread rejection of democratic values? Such widespread acceptance of false narratives?
But then something brings me around. A glimmer of hope that the pendulum has reached its negative apex and is swinging back toward sanity. A faint beacon from the shore.
Thank you, Centennial High School. Thank you, Middle Ground. It’s not a lot — not at the moment — but it’s certainly something.