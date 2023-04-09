ROBERT PRICE: What might the swollen Kern River have in mind for us this time?

Rivers giveth, rivers taketh away.
Rivers are living entities that can evolve over decades, from domination of their environment to near extinction. They can lash out cruelly and withdraw meekly, sometimes seizing lives and property but more often sustaining and enriching them.
It’s a reality Californians downstream from the Sierra Nevada — Bakersfield residents foremost among them — are confronting as at perhaps no previous time in their lives. Flooding, in this record-threatening year of rainfall and snowpack, will loom as a possibility for months to come as summer heat rises, the mountains to the east lose their abundant white, and the Kern River rises even more. It happened in 1862, 1868, 1893, 1909, 1914 and 1916, with smaller floods in between and many times since.
Thomas Barnes must have understood the fickle nature of rivers better than most. Like many of his ilk, the Civil War veteran — wounded in battle fighting for the Confederacy — had traveled West after the war to a part of California known to have been sympathetic to the secessionist cause. He brought his family to the southern San Joaquin Valley, specifically to a section of Tulare County that abounded with secessionists of a different sort.
Sometime, most likely around 1866, just as a New Jersey-sized section of the state around Baker’s Field broke away at the direction of the California Legislature and became Kern County, Barnes, his wife, Jane, and their brood of seven settled on the rolling, semi-arid plain around Lake Buena Vista, into which the dwindling flow of the Kern River drained. They might have cobbled together a home from adobe and native grasses — there is little record of their circumstances prior to New Year’s Day 1868 — but with the arrival of the new calendar their fortunes improved.
In late 1867, storms blew staggering amounts of rain, snow and ice into the southern Sierra Nevada, deepening and quickening the flow of the Kern River as it came down from Mount Whitney, and the people of Kern Island, as Bakersfield was then known, worried about what was to come.
Then one day the river’s flow abruptly weakened to a trickle of what it had been before. Village leaders sent a rider up through the canyon to find out why. He did. Above what is now Kernville, he discovered a huge, natural dam of ice blocking the river. There was nothing to do but wait.
Then, on Jan. 1, 1868, the dam collapsed and water burst down the canyon like a tidal wave, bringing rocks, trees and debris through Bakersfield and beyond — 80 miles from what is today Sequoia National Park along the Kern River as far as the channel would carry it. All the way, in fact, to Lake Buena Vista and the dirt doorstep of the Barnes family home.
There, with these building materials gifted him by nature, deposited on the harsh, near-treeless terrain of western Kern, he and his family built a 200-square-foot cabin.
The Barnes family settled there on 160 acres and grew alfalfa, wheat, corn and peaches. They raised cattle and hogs.
In 1946, the Kern County Land Co., which came to own the property, donated the log cabin to the Kern County Fairgrounds as a historical exhibit. When the fairgrounds moved from Chester Avenue to southeast Bakersfield in 1952, the Kern County Museum took control of the Chester Avenue property and the Barnes cabin became a charter member of what became known as Pioneer Village.
That onslaught of water did more than change the fortunes of the Barnes family. It also changed the course of the Kern Island Canal, which the city’s namesake, Col. Thomas Baker, with the help of hired Yokuts Indians, had been painstakingly excavating and rechanneling from the Kern River’s reedy, mosquito-infested swamps and creeks since 1864.
The flood of 1868 taught Baker, and people of his Old West city-to-be, much about how and especially where to build in the decades to come.
But the Kern River would not be controlled.
Blanche M. Hanna was forced to acknowledge that truth in 1947. The river-driven processes of land accretion and alluvion had gradually transferred a huge chunk of her property on the Kern River’s north bank, acre by acre, to a neighboring property owner’s land on the south bank.
That neighbor was the government of Kern County, which in November 1921 agreed to purchase the southern half of Section 36 for what would become Hart Park.
Six chain-of-title deeds between 1876 and 1886 had traced the gradual movement of the river channel southward until, by the time the county had finalized the land acquisition in 1922, the Kern River had stolen 31 acres of her property. She sued the county to recover that land, now on the county side of the river, but ultimately lost in the state’s 4th District Court of Appeal.
What might the Kern River have in mind for Bakersfield in 2023? What sort of benevolence, what sort of bullying? All we can do is watch the snow-capped Sierra, consider flood insurance and wait.