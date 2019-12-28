SWISHES AND AIRBALLS

Twenty years later, a summary of some of Vision 2020's greatest successes and incomplete failures:

Airballs

● Water in the river: Participants broadly agreed that it was important to them to see water in the lower Kern River. Although city hall made an effort to use the lower Kern as a recharge basin, resulting in more water more often, a flowing, visually pleasing river never came to consistent fruition.

● Air quality: Participants agreed they wanted to see the mountains, not the air. Local air quality is much better than it was, but it's still worse than almost anywhere else. "We could have blown a hole in the mountain, I suppose," said Barbich, bemoaning the transverse mountain ranges that limit remediation efforts.

● Homelessness: If the issue, now at epidemic proportion, ever came up in discussion, it was not noted in the final Vision 2020 document, even though "street people" were in evidence at the time.

● Teachers' unions: Some participants insisted Bakersfield get rid of the California Teachers' Association. "We told them, 'Well, that's not going to happen,'" Sheryl Barbich said. "But (some) people wanted to put that (statement) in the document anyway, so we left it in there."

Swishes

● Downtown redevelopment: The Chester Avenue and Q Street beautification projects, the Wall Street Alley development, mixed use and residential development — all were part of this effort, perhaps the most visible and uniformly successful aspect of Vision 2020. Donna Kunz of the city's redevelopment agency was instrumental.

● Planning: City and county government officials were deeply involved in the process and it paid off: Many directives from Vision 2020, including transportation priorities, turned up in metropolitan planning documents.

● Universal trash collection: Thanks to input from some of the city's lower income neighborhoods, Vision 2020's final document included a call for universal trash collection. "People told us, 'We may take our trash to the dump but our neighbors don't,'" Barbich said. "People came to the Board of Supervisors' meetings and said they didn't want people telling them what to do, but Supervisor Barbara Patrick toughed it out and stayed firm. She was able to say, 'Look, here's this document, with people telling us they want this.'"

● Foster services: Advocates were able to secure a number of grants to improve services for foster youth, citing overwhelming support among members of the the public as evidenced by Vision 2020's findings.

● "Life as it Should Be": Vision 2020's image committee determined that a civic marketing campaign would be helpful, and one of the outgrowths of that idea was the development of a slogan. "Life as it Should Be" never really caught on — in part, Barbich said, because the funding to push it and other aspects of the campaign was not forthcoming.