Twenty years ago Bakersfield started arranging seats at the table for what would be the longest, broadest, most detailed exercise in self-reflection in city history.
They needed a lot of seats.
Civic leaders rolled out Vision 2020, a community-imagining project that, over a period of 18 months, would eventually give voice to 13,000 residents and supply the city with an intriguing series of blueprints.
Where did we want to be in 20 years? What did we want to add? What did we want to fix? What did we want to preserve? What kind of city did we want to be by the time Jan. 1, 2020, rolled around? What types of people, living what types of lives?
We pull out the Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020 time capsule, figuratively speaking, this Wednesday.
Did the massive, widely discussed undertaking hit any of its marks?
Sheryl Barbich, the Bakersfield business consultant who, in a feat of underappreciated heroism, horse-whipped the occasionally unwieldy effort across the finish line on time and under budget, started in late 1999 by assembling a group of facilitators from government, business and education. The group of 29 included ambulance company owner Harvey Hall, who within a year would be mayor, and two members of the Bakersfield City Council, Mike Maggard and David Couch, both soon to join the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
They spread out, hitting senior centers, church fellowship halls, service club luncheons, employee break rooms and high school social studies classes. They discussed public health, law enforcement, child development, arts, sports, business vitality and more, starting with two simple exercises: list the bad and the good, the must-go and the must-get.
From those meetings they developed giant wish lists: more city parks, more trees, more recreational opportunities, a better image on the national stage. Residents wanted better cooperation among the divisions of our public education system, among our social services, among branches of local government. At times it must have seemed like people wanted ice cream every day for dessert, too. But that was the nature of the exercise: dream.
On one occasion, child health services advocate Tom Corson, one of the group's key facilitators, sat down with a group of teens and dutifully recorded their every hope for the future of their city. He brought back a lengthy list that included a "topless" water slide and legalized marijuana. Barbich and Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commence CEO Chris Frank, one of Barbich's key associates in the effort, were aghast.
"I said, 'Hey, you told me to write down everything they said, and here it is,'" said Corson, executive director of the Kern County Network for Children. "They got one out of those two wishes, didn't they?"
But other sessions produced realistic, actionable goals and real, brick-and-mortar improvements (and Corson was a part of those, too). Some were specific products of Vision 2020; others, built around newly forged working relationships, were outgrowths:
● Mill Creek Park development. Check.
● Chester Avenue streetscape. Check.
● Mixed-use development that includes housing, retail and commercial. Check.
● The Park at River Walk. Check.
● Wall Street Alley revitalization. Check.
● McMurtrey Aquatic Center. Check.
● Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield. Check.
● Visit Bakersfield, the city's new tourism headquarters. Check.
● The Kern Pledge for Education. Check.
● The Dream Center foster youth program. Check.
Perhaps more important were the new alliances that hadn't been there before.
"We were all on the same team," Frank said. "... Organizations and neighborhoods that had not traditionally or historically worked in unison ... created powerful partnerships, some that still exist today. We were able to make new friends."
Larry Reider, another of Barbich's key facilitators, focused, as Kern County superintendent of schools, on education, but his lasting impression is one of broader success.
One key goal was achieving widespread reading competency by third grade, Reider noted. It remains a central benchmark.
"However, to me," Reider said, "the real value, and what should be a proud part of the legacy of Vision 2020, is the fact that our community came together to discuss strengths and weaknesses, then find solutions that were measurable. ... The Vision 2020 model of collaboration, solutions and metrics .... made our community much better."
Corson said Vision 2020 put him in "a room with a lot of mucky-mucks" he never would have otherwise met whose expertise opened new doors for them all.
Corson's team had been discussing assorted, seemingly unrelated areas of concern in the community. The volunteers looked at crime data, child abuse referrals, domestic violence cases, single household numbers from U.S. census data, education and other statistics — and used GIS mapping to pinpoint trouble spots. Colored dots marked areas that deserved special attention.
At some point, Bill Rector, who would later serve five years as Bakersfield's chief of police, offered a suggestion.
"He said, 'Why don't I just lay some of my dots over your dots and everybody else's dots,'" Corson said. "'These dots tell us something.' Bill sold me on this stuff, and I was clueless. I realized we were really missing some of the areas we needed to focus our efforts. And it was Vision 2020 that was giving us permission to do this."
Corson talked to councilmen Maggard and Couch about some of the findings. "Couch — I didn't know the guy, but I found out he was someone who cared, who I needed to know. Those guys weren't going to just give me the party line. (Sheryl's husband, CPA) Louis Barbich, was another guy. He didn't know me from Adam but he was one of the guys in the room. He said, 'What do you need?' and he meant it."
The overlap map indicated that Oildale had deeper issues than many had imagined. Corson showed the evidence to Kern County Supervisor Barbara Patrick, whose district included ZIP code 93308.
"I wasn't even planning on asking her for money, but she sad, 'What do you need and how much do you need to get it done?'," Corson recalls. "We think that attention is one of the reasons we're seeing a reduction in substantiated (cases of) child abuse" in Oildale and elsewhere.
Corson's committees talked about dysfunctional households. His teams talked homelessness almost before anyone was talking about homelessness. They talked about veterans' services. They didn't solve all of those issues, clearly, but they made progress on many.
Several of Sheryl Barbich's 29 facilitators have now died, among them Harvey Hall, who would become mayor in 2000; Eric Matlock, then newly named as police chief; David Price III, longtime director of the Kern County Resource Management Agency; and Wendy Wayne, nurse, nonprofit administrator and public health educator. Many of the others in the intervening two decades have moved, retired or both. Some, like Corson, Couch, Maggard and Kay Pitts, are still active in the city. Thanks to Vision 2020, they know each other, trust each other and understand the power of a united front.
And that's as valuable a legacy as any city park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.