Periodically over the years, Kern County Democrats have enjoyed spectacles of discord among Kern County Republicans. And Kern County Republicans have enjoyed spectacles of discord among Kern County Democrats.
Partisans of both persuasions, however, may find it difficult to revel in the odd histrionics of the only Bakersfield-based Democrat challenging a Republican incumbent in a race involving party affiliation this election year.
Julie Solis and her triple-D cups demand to be heard.
Solis is running for state Assembly — with a single-D next to her name — against two-term incumbent Vince Fong, the well-connected Republican from Bakersfield.
"Which is unfortunate for Democrats," said Kimberly Kirchmer, who has just completed a three-year run as chair of Democratic Women of Kern. "I don't want people to think of her as the face of the Democratic Party."
Debates, should they take place, would be lively.
Over the past four years, Solis has been ejected, expelled, escorted, time-outed, unplugged and criminally charged, and now her public platform has broadened. The election is March 3.
She did not respond to several requests for comment.
The general public got a glimpse of Solis drama earlier this month during a special hearing called by the Kern County Board Supervisors, where, right there before God and livestreaming cameras, this really happened:
The supervisors had invited representatives of the governor's office to Bakersfield to hear from locals about the state's plan to strategically diminish the California oil industry as part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Kern County, the state's top oil-producing region, would be economically devastated without the development of new industries, and a long queue of speakers lined up to say so.
The five-hour meeting was beginning to wind down when Solis stepped up to the microphone to address the supervisors and their three guests from Sacramento. After Solis had spoken for and exceeded her allotted time, 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, the board chairwoman and a fellow Democrat, tried to get her to step aside and yield the microphone.
Different people have different recollections of what exactly Solis declared at that point or to whom she directed it — the video recording is entirely clear throughout — but she seemed to accuse Perez of having told other, unnamed third parties they might want to have sex with Solis "because of my big titties."
"Not doing yourself any favors," Perez responded in a remarkably calm, measured voice.
The room buzzed with whispers of "What did she say?"
Some were undoubtedly less shocked.
Some, for instance, like members of the Independence High School Booster Club. Solis was so disruptive at a 2016 meeting that booster club leaders finally told her to leave. When she refused they called the police. When she wouldn't cooperate with police she was arrested. She was charged with violations of the education code (disrupting school activities as an adult) and penal code (obstruction of a peace officer). Both charges were eventually dismissed and her daughters changed schools.
Solis was so disruptive at meetings of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee, the board voted to rescind her membership. She appealed to the California Democratic Party and won reinstatement; the state party ruled that the Kern chapter had nothing in its byaws authorizing the expulsion of an "alternate member," the position Solis held at the time. The Central Committee promptly modified its bylaws, but by then Solis had left the organization anyway.
Cathee Romley, who was chairwoman of the Central Committee when Solis came on the scene four years ago, eventually decided she could no longer abide the constant haranguing and stepped down in July 2018. Romley was elected to a lesser post, that of ordinary board member, but even that role became too much. When her term expires in March, she'll do something else with her time. "I chose not to run again, yes, absolutely because of her," Romley said. "I have a nice life, I try to do good, like many people do, and I don't need this anymore."
Solis' husband Juan Solis suffers from valley fever, and the illness, caused by an indigenous, airborne fungus, has given him an extreme sensitivity to light. He contracted the respiratory disease in 2008, but he was misdiagnosed for so long that he developed complications. In the years since his diagnosis, Julie Solis has participated in valley fever fundraisers and other activities, but even that association has created waves.
"She's been less than helpful, and divisive," said a local valley fever research advocate who requested anonymity, citing the need for unity in the ongoing effort. "She has taken something that needs to be nonpartisan, and that has been nonpartisan, and made it a partisan issue. She's made it political."
Solis, who is active on Facebook, doesn't seem particularly concerned with any of this. Quite the opposite.
When a local television newscast ran a story on her "titties" comment, she posted, "Did you see me on KGET 17 news?," punctuating it with a clenched fist emoticon.
When an anonymous someone created a short, meme-like satirical music video of her performance at that meeting, she wrote, "Not sure who did this ... but ... you're hired! Get at me. I have more videos that need remixed. #MilGracias."
At least she is consistent when it comes to pride in her physical stature. "I was #BornBlessed with these #TripleDs," she posted at one point.
When Solis was involved in a dust-up at the 2018 Women's March in Bakersfield after Kirchmer, the chief organizer, denied her the microphone, she posted a video that allegedly depicted physical jostling. Solis reposted the video this month — in observance, apparently, of the most recent Women's March.
Kirchmer, who said she has had no personal interaction with Solis in two years, wants nothing more at this point than to move on. "I do wish Ms. Solis well," she wrote in a late-night message Friday night, "and hope she’ll find a positive way to put her energy into something good that doesn’t involve disparaging or attacking people in our community who are working hard to bring about positive change."
Perhaps that "something good" is elective office. Perhaps not.
Solis is co-founder of a homegrown political organization, CLAD-K, that held debates and discussions of community interest during the 2018 election cycle. Some wondered if CLAD-K would produce a candidate for county supervisor in the race to represent the rejiggered 4th District, but it didn't happen and Solis gave her personal endorsement to Lamont Chamber of Commerce president Jose Gonzalez. He ultimately finished third behind incumbent David Couch and Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo. Many complained that Gonzalez's late entry had split the Latino vote in what, by court order, had become a Latino-majority district.
Two years later, Solis herself is the candidate — this time for state office.
Romley urged voters not to assume Solis' behavior says anything about Democrats in general. "All Democrats are not the same, all Republicans are not the same," she said. "And anyone can run for office."
