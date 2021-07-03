ROBERT PRICE: Underplayed guitar was instrumental in their long-overdue reunion

Forty-five years, and the only thing Scot Burk ever learned to play on the guitar was that four-chord riff from “Smoke on the Water.”
He learned a few other things along the way, though. More important things. And, without necessarily meaning to, he authored a lesson.
Forty-five years ago Burk, a native of Indiana, was working bomb-dump duty for the 1st Munitions Maintenance Squadron of the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va.
His roommate was a guy from Wisconsin named John Elsing. The two of them, 19 or so, spent most of their downtime doing what one might expect of two young, upper-Midwestern guys: They drank beer and listened to music.
Among their Air Force buddies was a talented guitar player named Gary.
Gary had a young wife and a new baby, and money was tight. One night he found himself desperately in need of infant-sized diapers, and a recent traffic ticket wasn’t making family finances any easier. He sensed that Scot was managing well so, guitar in hand, he walked over to his barracks with a request. Could he borrow $100 until payday?
Gary offered his beloved maplewood guitar as loan collateral. Scot obliged.
But time got away from them. A couple of months later Scot was reassigned to Holland, Gary to Alaska, and John back to Wisconsin. The three of them lost touch.
Scot became a construction engineer and, in 1989, moved to Bakersfield to take a new job. A decade ago he met Linda Boden, a traveling ER nurse from Bakersfield. They married five years ago.
The three of them were happy — Scot, Linda and the maplewood guitar Scot had been lugging around since Langley. He’d hauled it with him to the Netherlands, to Arizona State University, where he earned his degree in engineering, to Bakersfield, and to every stop in between. He occasionally messed around on the guitar, an Epiphone, but mostly just listened to other friends play it now and then.
Scot, now 63, retired a couple of years ago, motivated by a mild heart attack.
The reckoning that comes with an event like that can do things to a person, and many of those things are good.
One is remembering where loose ends still lay.
He thought of his old friend John back in Wisconsin. Encouraged by Linda, Scot tracked him down.
The men talked on the phone about the old days, about Langley, about the bomb dump, and eventually about the talented guitar player they’d hung out with. Gary — Gary Brokaw. Scot had forgotten his last name.
Oh: And that guitar.
He really ought to return it.
John remembered a little about Gary — just enough to give Linda something to go on. She tracked him to the St. Louis area, where he played in a classic-rock band. After a relentless series of phone calls, she hit the jackpot: Gary and his band were scheduled to play the following week, June 19, at a place called Salvatore’s Italian Grill in St. Charles, Mo. — and it happened to be Linda’s 53rd birthday.
Book the flights, Scot told her.
They told John of their plan and he wanted in. If Scot and Linda were flying in from California, John said, he and his high school-sweetheart wife Mary would make the drive from Wisconsin.
On their flight’s first leg, from Bakersfield to Phoenix, an American Airlines flight attendant tried to prevent them from bringing the bulky guitar into the plane’s cramped cabin, but after Linda explained their mission the attendant removed her own luggage from her personal storage compartment and secured the guitar there. On the second leg, from Phoenix to St. Louis, the same sort of thing happened: This time the American Airlines pilot overheard Linda’s story and decreed that he would place the guitar in the cockpit for safekeeping.
After John and Mary arrived from Wisconsin — a reunion in and of itself — they all headed to Salvatore’s. The four of them intended to just scout the place out for the time being. They talked to the manager about where they might hide the guitar until just the right moment, and where they might sit in the audience so they’d have a good vantage point but not be recognized, in the event Gary had some astounding power of recall that even 45 years could not diminish.
But the next day a huge thunderstorm came through St. Charles and knocked out power across half the city. After numerous starts and stops — power on, power off again — the show was canceled.
Linda and Scot had come too far to be deterred, however, so they went to the club looking for Gary. They were told his son-in-law and bandmate Doug was somewhere outside the club; they found him out in front and approached, guitar case in hand. They started to explain.
There's your man right there, Doug told them, pointing to his father-in-law, who’d been watching them from a short distance away. Gary, sensing something unusual was taking place, walked up warily.
“Somebody with a guitar was talking to my son-in-law,” Gary said. “Figured I better find out what was going on.”
Scot realized this was it.
He laid the guitar case on the ground at Gary’s feet, unlatched it and opened it slowly. Gary’s eyes widened. “Where did you get that?” he asked, incredulous. Scot picked up the guitar and handed it to him. “From you,” he said, “in 1976.”
“I was shocked, just shocked,” Gary said. “I had just written that guitar off. I figured that’s just what happens. People come and go in your life and you just move on.”
But now he insisted on repaying the debt. “Let me go get your hundred bucks,” he told his old new friend. Scot said he didn’t want the money but Gary wouldn’t hear of it and he drove to an ATM. The power was still out, however, and Gary, locked out of his account, had to return empty handed. Good, Scot declared: As it should be.
Instead, Gary arranged dinner in the darkened, empty restaurant, their table illuminated only by the soft, ambient lighting of their cell phones.
The power was eventually restored and, though it was too late for his band to play for a paying audience, Gary announced he wanted to perform a couple of songs for his long lost friends on his long lost guitar. It turned into a full-blown, near-three-hour concert. Linda’s mother Jacquie Sullivan, the former longtime Bakersfield city councilwoman, listening from home via laptop, requested a couple of Bob Seger songs and the band obliged.
Gary’s parents had purchased the Epiphone for him as a high school graduation gift with what amounted to a half-week’s pay for his father — $300, or about $1,400 in today's dollars.
Years later, when Gary’s mother asked him what had become of the guitar, and he told her he’d had to sell it, she cried. Thanks to Scot, he would have a chance to play it again for his mother, now 93 and widowed. He did. And she cried again.
Linda put the whole thing down on Facebook. This story, she wrote, is “about good people, tenacity, camaraderie and the brotherhood that sometimes only our veterans understand.” It’s about the simple reward of doing “something for another, not knowing how it will turn out, and not expecting anything in return.”
They’re returning to St. Charles in October; their flights are already booked.
“I’ve learned, especially being a nurse,” Linda said, “that tomorrow isn’t promised. You can't wait to do things that you want to do, that you need to do. You can’t sit around and say, ‘I’ll do it later.’”
“My wife,” Scot said, “wasn’t going to let this go. And I’m glad she didn’t. I’m glad she didn’t.”
Gary, a retired chef, says the three Air Force buddies have more reunions ahead. “Any time the band has some kind of special show or anything,” he said, “they’re invited to come out.”
His band is called Common Ground. “I don't know why,” Gary said. “That’s just the name we gave it.”
At last month’s memorable guitar handoff, though, the name rang with unexpected authenticity.