ROBERT PRICE: Under that cheap, cartoon sombrero is perspective and purpose

As superhero costumes go, El Chano’s is seriously lacking. His serape utterly fails as a cape, his sombrero looks straight out of a Tijuana T-shirt shop, his mustache appears to have been borrowed from a Super Mario Brothers Halloween outfit and the aviator sunglasses — what’s up with those?
Michelle Avila recoiled in bemused horror that day at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center five years ago when she first laid eyes on him. She might have fled the scene altogether if not for her friend Susie Aspeitia, who was making the introduction.
“Am I on ‘Candid Camera?’” Avila said she wondered at the time.
El Chano’s tortured greeting did not help. His fake accent, she said, was “horrible.”
But, like the good citizens of Gotham, Avila eventually came around. El Chano, she realized, had only good intentions. Remarkably good intentions. Cheesy cultural appropriation aside, of course.
Avila is the executive director of the Kern County Cancer Fund.
El Chano is Sean Todd, a 56-year-old Bakersfield painting contractor and two-time cancer survivor who is making the most of cancer’s “blessing” upon his life. When he slips into his politically incorrect alter ego, El Chano fills a need in cancer patients (and, for that matter, cancer survivors) that is difficult to define. They laugh alongside a man who’s been where they’re going and emerged on the other side with perspective and purpose.
Todd, as El Chano, shows up weekly at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center with a cache of 80 to 100 hot, freshly made burritos and hands them out to patients receiving their chemotherapy, or getting scans, or just looking like they could use one. A few are wary at first but most welcome the diversion. The chuckle is as healing as the food.
Todd’s edible performance art started the day he, a few months removed from his second bout with cancer, saw Dr. Ravi Patel, who had coordinated his treatment at CBCC, at the gym. The conversation naturally turned to Todd’s recovery.
“I said, ‘You know, Ravi, I really need to do something this time,’” Todd said. “‘Because, basically, I'm here again, and I just need to do something.’”
Which of his gifts could he share? And with whom? Then something leapt to mind. As a junior high school teacher in Wasco a lifetime ago, a cluster of girls had taken it upon themselves to bring him the same breakfast every day. He gained 20 pounds and culinary enlightenment. He would make burritos.
At first he showed up at the CBCC chemo facility simply as himself, bearing foil-wrapped burritos. And that was fine, but it was achieving only half his objective. Then it hit Sean Todd.
“Some of my guys (employed as painters) call me ‘Chaun,’” he said. “One of my main guys always calls me ‘Amigo.’ And then the El Chapo thing (the high-profile case of Mexican drug lord Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán) was out. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll be El Chano.”
He branded his burritos “Migoritos” and added a tagline on the wrapper: “Gift of Friendship and Healing.” And he was a hit.
Todd’s own battle with cancer — colorectal — began 21 years ago. After multiple weeks of daily radiation and a 24/7 chemo pack, he beat it. It came back 15 years later, in 2015. He outlasted it again. And, though he carries physical scars, the ordeal changed him for the better, he said.
He had been immersed in family, in running a successful business, in being that guy who had it all going. Then cancer.
“Cancer made him stop and almost become vulnerable at a time when he felt he was unstoppable,” Avila said. “And being vulnerable makes you look at what's important, and make the time for it.”
Ever since that first meeting with Avila, Todd has been the mascot, for lack of a better word, for the Kern County Cancer Fund, which raises money to help local cancer patients with out-of-pocket expenses associated with their treatment and accompanying financial challenges. Todd attends fundraising events, makes burritos in industrial-sized batches, raises money by gently harassing his vendors and business associates, and writes checks himself.
Most recently he co-wrote (with his father’s friend, Barbara Krueger) a detective thriller, “The Taco Tuesday Murders,” which stars his aka, the esteemed Señor Chano. Todd is donating 100 percent of his share of the book proceeds to the Kern County Cancer Fund. (He says a sequel is already on the way.)
Avila doesn’t expect to raise more than $1,000 from the book, but the Cancer Fund will take every dime it can get. The past two years have been difficult.
The Cancer Fund, which was created in 2012, allocates an average of $350,000 per year to local cancer patients, as well as, ever since it branched off from the CBCC Foundation as its own 501(c)(3) last year, $100,000 per year for the families of children receiving cancer treatment and, consequently, facing daunting transportation costs.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly devastated the Cancer Fund. Few of the annual events that fill its coffers have taken place over the past two years — the Steve Flores-hosted Media Music Jam, Valley Republic Bank’s Casino Night, the Dream Team’s Pink and Black Party — those and more, culminating in the annual Campout for Cancer, have gone on hiatus.
That has forced the Cancer Fund to dip into its $1.25 million seed money, half of it raised in 2012 by Leslie Knox, the other half donated as a matching gift by Dr. Patel.
“Thank goodness for that seed money,” said Avila, who joined the Cancer Fund at its inception after her father, Ruben Chavez, died following a seven-year fight with pancreatic cancer. “It is concerning, though. Because, you know, how long can an organization operate like this? It’s not healthy for us.”
Avila would be happy to discuss the matter with anyone who has ideas.
And this week — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday — would be a good time to chat. Representatives of the Kern County Cancer Fund will be out in front of CBCC, 6501 Truxtun Ave., hawking copies ($20) of El Chano’s book, “The Taco Tuesday Murders.” (Details: 661-862-7154.)
With any luck, book buyers may catch a glimpse of a certain mustachioed superhero bearing foil-wrapped burritos and inspiration.
“I guess what I’m really figuring out right now is I’m a whole new person because of cancer,” said Todd, who thanks his core, four-person support staff of kids Morgan, Grayson, Madi and Blake.
And he says he thanks God for all of his blessings. Yes, blessings. Funny how life can work.