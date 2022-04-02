ROBERT PRICE: Treat sex traffickers like the violent slave masters they are

Greetings from the western crossroads of U.S. sex trafficking. We don’t like to make a big deal about it, for obvious reasons, but evidence suggests Bakersfield is the freeway cloverleaf of California’s illicit sex trade.
It is here, at the intersection of Interstate 5 and highways 99, 46 and 58, that endless supplies of girls, women and boys — something for every criminal appetite — pass through, headed to or from other, busier commercial destinations like L.A., San Francisco, Oakland and Las Vegas. For many, this city is the point of entry: Poverty, family dysfunction and other demographic vulnerabilities make them ideal targets. For others, Bakersfield is but a way station on the journey to a life of exploitation. They are commodities, not people, held against their will by force or coercion.
For traffickers, the profits are attractive, labor costs incidental and potential penalties inconsequential compared to the specified punishments for other crimes that destroy victims’ lives with similar frequency.
Sentencing guidelines call for penalties of five, eight or 12 years in California state prison, which in the real world we can probably halve, given the nature of things.
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, has a bill before the Legislature right now — the Public Safety Committee, to be specific — that would add some teeth to sentencing guidelines for trafficking. Most noteworthy: Grove’s SB 1042 would place trafficking in the same category as “serious” or “violent” felonies, making it a “three strikes” crime. Kidnapping, rape and attempted rape are already three-strikes qualifying offenses, and by definition, sex trafficking involves elements of each, directly or by proxy.
What makes sex trafficking really special is that its victims are disproportionately Black and Latina girls. FBI data says 57.5 percent of all juvenile prostitution arrests are Black children. A two-year review of trafficking incidents across the country found that 40 percent of sex-trade victims were Black women.
There could be any number of reasons for this, but here’s one that hits right at the heart of Grove’s motivation: In interviews with the Urban Institute, pimps and sex-trade kidnappers say they believe trafficking Black women would land them less jail time than trafficking white women.
This institutional racism, if we can accept that the sex-slave trade is an institution, might sound, just by itself, like a compelling reason to toughen the state’s trafficking laws, but remember, this is Sacramento. Grove needs three votes for her bill to move along in the process, and she is not sure she has it.
Sens. Steven Bradford, D-Inglewood (the committee chair); Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, R-Redlands (the vice chair); Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles; Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland; and Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, are scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday, and Grove has had encouraging exchanges only with Ochoa Bogh. Bradford has indicated he will be absent, so Grove needs two of the other three Democrats to acknowledge the persistent, undereported threat of what Attorney General Rob Bonta has called “plain and simple ... slavery.” “We all have to work together across every level of government and society” to stop it, Bonta said.
“It’s our responsibility to do everything in our power to abolish this horrid crime,” Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, said in agreement nine months ago, when the state launched a network of regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension teams. No word on whether Santiago has conveyed that on-point sentiment to his Democratic colleagues on the Senate side of the state Capitol.
Grove was inspired to co-author SB 1042 by Odessa “Dess” Perkins, a Bakersfield High School counselor who, as a 13-year-old, was trafficked by her prostitute mother. Perkins, whose story I shared in these pages Jan. 23, escaped that life to become a mentor to other at-risk teens.
The five members of the Senate Public Safety Committee might be similarly inspired by stories from their own legislative districts of sex-trafficking survivors (or, conversely, their criminal captors). Look around, committee members: The stories are plentiful.
Bradford might remember the September 2017 case from his 35th Senate District of a Compton prostitution ring that involved three children and resulted in 36 arrests.
Ochoa Bogh will certainly remember a February 2022 sweep in her 23rd Senate District by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force that resulted in another 36 arrests and located and freed 12 victims held against their will.
Kamlager might recall the 2019 case from her 30th Senate District of “Pretty Hoe” Melanie Williams, who recruited minor girls on social media and then administered broomstick beatings, bleach dousings and amateur tattoos in forcing them to turn tricks.
Skinner might remember the 2021 case from her 9th Senate District of Lawrence “Scarface” Johnson, an Oakland resident who had striking success luring teen girls into his car, holding them hostage and pimping them out.
Wiener surely recalls the case from his 11th Senate District this past January of Clifford Lawrence, who allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Oakland, held her in a South San Francisco hotel room for days and forced her to prostitute herself. His alleged accomplice was an 18-year-old woman he had kidnapped from Stockton.
Thousands upon thousands of sex trafficking victims have heartbreaking stories to tell. State legislators have surely heard some appalling stories from their districts as well. They just have to be willing to tell them.