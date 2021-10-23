ROBERT PRICE: Time for Kern County to reassess its fight with the state over the future of oil

The late, great Oildale writer Gerald Haslam came up with the term The Other California to describe this land-locked island known as Kern County, and it is apt.
Los Angeles we are not; we merely escape on occasion to its beaches, boutiques and sports stadiums. San Francisco we most assuredly are not, even though — here’s a dirty little secret — the Bay Area’s abundant tax base underwrites the Central Valley’s vast infrastructure and social-welfare needs.
We are The Other California because our collective heart, culturally, politically and economically, is more Red River than Pacific Coast. Our fingernails are stained with the silt and tar that have fortified and enriched the nation: Agriculture and petroleum are our most essential contributions and have been for well more than a century.
But the day of reckoning is upon us.
California, where postwar prosperity birthed car culture and the 12-lane freeway, has turned against us.
It had to.
The commodity that set Kern County apart from California’s other 57 is upsetting the balance of nature in a destructive and increasingly devastating way. Climate change is real and worsening and we must change.
Kern County must change.
Sacramento is driving that change because Kern County has shown little outward interest in staking out its place in a new economic order. Kern prefers to fight; Don Quixote captains the team.
That leaves state government free to diminish the oil industry with no apparent consideration for the people who work in it or the local government institutions that serve them. Is the plan to further impoverish the Southern Valley, leaving it more of a net recipient of state tax dollars than it already is?
The industry’s self-preservation rationale has its truths: The world’s economy is too reliant on petroleum to change with anything resembling speed. Shuttering the oil industry in California, or anywhere else, will simply bring more oil tankers from Saudi Arabia, where work and environmental standards are lax and requisite trans-Atlantic crossings fraught. Transitioning to an all-electric transportation system might eventually be achievable, but oil isn’t just fuel: It has hundreds of industrial and commercial uses, and non-petroleum replacements are, in many cases, thus far lacking, unproven or nonexistent.
But, on the flip side, the polar ice caps are melting. In related news:
• The Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies, the Washington Post and others reported Oct. 21, have released sweeping assessments declaring that climate change will exacerbate long-standing threats to global security, potentially reshaping U.S. strategic interests, offering new opportunities to rivals such as China, and fostering instability in places like North Korea and Pakistan. Food shortages, fights over access to water, lost fossil fuel revenues — all are likely and all could incite war, according to the reports.
• The British medical journal The Lancet, in its October 2021 Lancet Countdown report, cites 44 indicators that, in sum, suggest that climate change is creating ideal conditions for the transmission of infectious diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, cholera and viruses such as West Nile. The world’s health-care systems, according to the report, are utterly unprepared for it.
• Plastics, produced from petroleum, continue to pollute oceans and other bodies of water across the world so relentlessly that the problem could more than double by 2030, according to a report released Oct. 21 by the U.N. Environment Programme. And the U.S. plastics industry alone, on the front end, releases 232 million tons of greenhouse gases per year, equivalent to 116 coal-fired power plants, or fully half of the country’s actual number of such plants, according to a report by The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, cited in an October 2021 study by Bennington College.
• The southwestern United States, including California’s Central Valley, is in the grip of an essentially permanent drought greatly exacerbated by climate change. For more than 20 years, according to “Climate Change Drives Escalating Drought,” from the November 2021 Scientific American, the National Drought Mitigation Center has been monitoring dozens of indices of drought around the country, including satellite measurements of evaporation and color in vegetation, soil-moisture sensors, rainfall estimates, and river and streamflow levels, and it finds that drought has been ramping up because of steadily rising temperatures. One of Kern County’s primary economic drivers, agriculture, faces unprecedented challenges from the environmental impacts caused largely by its other economic driver, petroleum extraction.
On Sept. 13, Kern County sued Gov. Gavin Newsom “for violating the California Constitution and disregarding multiple State laws" in moving on several fronts, without authorization by the Legislature, to “end oil extraction” in California. The lawsuit noted that Kern County oil producers pay more than $1.3 billion in annual wages to thousands of workers who, on average, earn double the county’s average wage, pay $197 million in taxes, which fund everything from law enforcement protection to libraries, and contribute $9.1 billion to the county’s total economic output.
And the Board of Supervisors would have those numbers grow. The Board unanimously approved an ordinance in March that could result in up to 40,000 new oil and gas wells by mid-2030. The ordinance’s language, composed with industry input, includes a blanket environmental impact statement that greatly simplifies the well permitting process.
But Sacramento has been undeterred by the undeniable economic impacts of shutting down Kern County oil and any lawsuits that might result. Last week the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division proposed another brick in the wall: a regulation requiring 3,200-foot buffers between new oil wells and homes, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other buildings, along with new pollution controls for existing wells and other oil-production facilities within the same exclusionary area. Restrictions like these have been coming Kern's way since before Newsom was elected governor and will likely keep coming.
The weight of the scientific evidence of petroleum’s global impact is indisputable and the state’s ability to regulate industry based on public health and safety concerns is documented.
Time to reassess.
Not just in Kern County, which is fighting the weight of history and physics, but in Sacramento, too, which, in its quest to reverse what any rational person must now concede is a disastrous direction, appears to have no plan to salvage the economy of a county that is already among its most vulnerable.
We waste our time when we consider absurd remedies like imposing moratoriums on new solar projects in response to the state’s hyper regulation of the oil industry, as State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, urged in July. Renewable energy offers one of the more promising avenues for post-oil economic recovery in Kern County, and misguided responses like Grove’s only serve to worry the very investors we should be welcoming.
Kern County needs to start demanding meaningful cooperation from Sacramento that not only addresses climate change but also strengthens, rather than devastates, the regional economy.
Responsible leadership would start by exploring the possibility of significant state and federal subsidies to make Bakersfield a center for the development and refinement of climate-friendly industrial solutions, such as plant-based oils for manufacturing (already well into development elsewhere) and renewable energy sources (already well into development in Kern). Creation of a Center for New Millennium Industries at CSU Bakersfield would be one promising potential development.
Kern County and Sacramento both need to get their heads out of the sand and acknowledge two inarguable truths: climate change is real and demands action, but wiping out oil will impoverish the local economy and make it more reliant on the state than it already is.
Meaningful negotiation should have started long ago.