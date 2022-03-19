ROBERT PRICE: They’ve torn down the honky-tonks, but now they've built a tribute to the era

Occasionally I’ll be asked to sit up in the front of a chartered bus and point out landmarks associated with Bakersfield’s musical glory days.
Here, on the left, is the saloon where Merle Haggard, a year out of prison, first met the two small-time record company executives who would change his life, and he theirs. There, on the right, a couple of miles later, is the impossibly tiny studio where Buck Owens recorded rockabilly records under a pseudonym so as not to brand himself a rock ’n’ roller.
More often than not, I’ll be pointing to an empty dirt lot. The challenge of bringing color and twang to a forlorn patch of barren earth on the side of a derelict rural highway is a storytelling obstacle akin to trying to run with a sandbag draped over your shoulder. It will build muscles that could come in handy later but it might not be pretty to watch.
Since the 1960s heyday of the cultural phenomenon known as the Bakersfield Sound, this city has lost almost all of the significant landmarks that heralded its ascent as a community of musical consequence.
Now, at least symbolically, it gains one.
The Kern County Museum’s freestanding Bakersfield Sound exhibit, 20 years in the making, opens to the public Sunday. The 850-square-foot, barnwood building’s close proximity to two other iconic landmarks of the era is itself a telling illustration of the challenges of preservation.
The new exhibit’s collection of guitars, boots, Nudie suits and honky-tonk salvage is 100 yards down an asphalt walkway from the converted railroad boxcar where Haggard spent several years of his childhood. In 2015, preservationists, with the family’s approval, moved the dilapidated house from its working-class Oildale neighborhood 2 miles south to the museum. The renovated boxcar opened to the public in 2017, a year after Haggard’s death, and has been a mecca for pilgrims ever since.
One hundred yards in the other direction is the spot — the spot — where Bakersfield’s most famous and influential honky-tonk cultivated the distinctive sound and style that helped make this place the West Coast capital of country music for more than a decade. The Blackboard Cafe, a mandatory stop for every big-name country music act that toured the state in the 1950s and 1960s, was torn down in September 2001. The fact that the Kern County Museum owned the land on which the Blackboard resided is an irony not lost on the people who will most cherish the new exhibit.
And, yes, the demolished saloon is a stop on my empty-lot bus tour as well.
The Blackboard, like the Lucky Spot, the Clover Club, Tex’s Barrel House, Trout’s and other honky-tonks that are now either razed or renovated beyond all recognition, was a utilitarian structure with few redeeming architectural features beyond its white-on-black neon sign. That doesn’t mean the building — its walls said to be riddled with lead slugs from its post-saloon days as an indoor shooting range — wouldn’t have made a fine home for a Bakersfield Sound exhibit.
Which should not detract from the reality that Bakersfield does now, in fact, have a fine Bakersfield Sound exhibit.
The classroom-sized building in the southeast corner of the museum grounds has more than 200 artifacts from the era that made Bakersfield famous — from the red-and-white, mottled and rusted, 6-foot-square metal sign from Chet’s Club (next-door neighbor of the Lucky Spot and essentially its performers’ green room) to a collection of logo-stamped ashtrays and cigarette lighters.
The exhibit’s dozen garish stage costumes, many designed by Nudie Cohn and Nathan Turk, legendary tailors to the stars, are the gems of the show. The exhibit’s collection features ornate outfits worn by Rose Maddox of the vastly underappreciated Maddox Brothers and Rose, Cousin Herb Henson, Billy Mize, Tommy Collins, Barbara Mandrell and others including Owens and Haggard.
The exhibit literally has pieces of the old honky-tonks, including a chunk of the bar from Trout’s — complete with a section of the saloon’s original glass block — to the original barrel-design front door from that long-gone Garces Circle saloon, Tex’s Barrel House.
“It had a lot of beer bottles thrown against it, I’m telling you,” museum director Mike McCoy said of the door to Tex’s. “And these are three of the original bar stools.” They’re authentic, too, right down to the faint cigarette burns in the naugahyde.
True believers might drop a tear in their beer at the sight of the Trout’s sign on the wall behind the Trout’s bar, but, alas, it’s only a facsimile.
The famous sign went missing several years ago when former Trout’s owner Thomas Rockwell had it removed for renovations, or so he claimed. Neither he nor the sign has been seen since, at least not around here, and Rockwell is now serving time for an unrelated multiple-felony fraud conviction in Tuolumne County.
The building that was once home to Trout’s on North Chester Avenue — purchased four years ago by Kern Medical Properties LLC — has finally started undergoing major exterior renovations, beginning its transformation from last surviving saloon of the era to medical facility, so those who’d been hoping the nightclub might somehow be restored to its former glory should now, sadly, retire those dreams. Fans can at least console themselves with the new exhibit’s “Trout’s corner,” which also features a wagon-wheel chandelier and the battered wooden bench that occupied the front sidewalk for decades.
This is not the sort of exhibit that lends itself to a single viewing. It’s not a seen-one-fiddle, seen-them-all kind of thing. McCoy said the museum’s immense basement, which housed most of the artifacts on display now, has plenty of other worthwhile candidates that he and museum curator Rachel Hads just couldn’t make room for in the exhibit — not yet.
“This is an evolving exhibit,” McCoy said. “It’s not gonna stay static. We’re going to be adding, taking away, all that.”
Visiting country music fans projecting sufficient degrees of earnestness were already getting advance peeks at the new exhibit last week, McCoy said.
“I had a good-looking couple from Nashville come in here ... (and he) had a huge Haggard shirt on,” McCoy said. “So I brought him in here and I let him hold Merle Haggard’s boots. And he started crying. He was thrilled. And then I let his wife hold Buck Owens’ guitar. And she started crying.”
That’s the sort of scene that the hosts of other Bakersfield country music exhibits have experienced over the years: Teary-eyed tourists overcome with emotion at the sight of some remnant of their lifelong fandom.
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace dinner club and museum — the city’s No. 1 tourist attraction — has seen many visitors develop joyous lumps in their throats. That sort of thing has happened as well at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, a recording studio and concert venue owned by Kim McAbee Carter and husband Kyle Carter. (Carter, according to McCoy, was among several local donors contributing dollars to the new Kern County Museum exhibit, and much of the funding came from a California Cultural & Historical Endowment).
Brace for more waterworks. Bakersfield may not have the honky-tonk scene it once did, but the city is gradually accumulating tourism-attracting tributes to those same honky-tonks. And that’s almost as good.