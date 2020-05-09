We’re not clear of this pandemic, not even close, no matter how much we might want to be, but we are starting to get a picture of what it might look like when we get there.
Half the picture is grim. Many of the businesses forced to shut down will still be locked tight on Reemergence Day, and some of them will never come back. Many of the newly unemployed won't have jobs to return to — not right away and in many cases not for a long time.
But, if we can ride the momentum of certain collateral developments, we will have improved our community.
In case you haven’t noticed, the sky is blue again. For decades it’s been covered in a shroud of haze, both natural and man-made, locally produced and imported. We’ve been seeing a lot more blue sky ever since COVID-19 sent many of us home from work, school and leisure activities. Less traffic, less particulate matter, less ozone.
What if, after this virus is acceptably contained and the economy can reopen, people kept their cars in the garage, say one day a week? That would be 20 percent less weekday traffic, 20 percent less weekday pollution, perhaps even 20 percent cleaner air. Less asthma, less heart disease.
It’s an idea the Kern Council of Governments, the regional transportation agency, has been kicking around with others around the state.
The idea, as Kern COG Executive Director Ahron Hakimi explains, is for businesses to allow — or even require — employees to work from one at least one day a week.
“Every single year for at least the last decade, people have been saying they are dissatisfied with the air quality in Kern County,” Hakimi said. “Right now we have a huge opportunity to make a real difference — not in 10 years, not in 20 years, but right now — by challenging both employers and employees to telecommute.”
Louise Bedswort, executive director of the California Strategic Growth Council, a state agency focused on building sustainable economies, recently told the Public Policy Institute of California the same thing. “The next step is figuring out how to make some level of these positive changes stick as we come out of the pandemic,” she wrote in the PPIC blog. “For example, what policies do we need to encourage telework, or to encourage people to continue to drive less and walk more?”
Let’s start with one day a week, starting immediately after the lockdown is lifted, Hakimi said.
“The employer would be able to select whether it's a Monday or Tuesday or (whatever),” Hakimi said. “The idea is not to have great air quality on Mondays and Fridays only, but spread it out throughout the week.”
The technology company IBM commissioned a survey seeking opinions on the work-from-home option. Fifty-four percent of the 25,000 adults polled said they would like to be able to primarily work from home and 75 percent would do it occasionally. Forty percent felt strongly that their employer should offer opt-in remote work options. And 52 percent of managers said they would allow it.
Bakersfield City Councilman Bob Smith, an avid cyclist, said most of us have been practicing telecommuting long enough now to make it a permanent practice without much trouble.
“A lot of people have been forced to try it, through this (pandemic),” Smith said. “And the technology's gotten to a point where it's easier and easier for people. And I think people recognize that more, now that we've been forced to try.”
Obviously not every business would be able to allow telecommuting. Many require employees to work at their desks in the office, or out in the field. But many might be able to allow employees to work from home two days a week. Or five days a week. Whatever the case, Kern’s air quality will surely benefit. Its residents will too, in ways they might not have previously imagined.
“I personally have about an hour more a day that I used to spend commuting back and forth,” said Hakimi, who has led Kern COG since 2012. “I've chosen to use it to exercise. While I'm exercising ... I've been able to see the mountains almost every day. Up to now that's been unheard of in Bakersfield.
“My son's been forced to finish his final quarter at Cal Poly from home, so I have more time with him. I see people on the bike path and on the sidewalks that I've never seen before (on the bike path). The change has been very quick and very dramatic. I've noticed a significant change just in my neighborhood alone and along the bike path that I travel almost every day. And it's been a positive change.”
But what if local companies don’t want their employees to work from home? Can they be compelled to do so?
Hakimi wonders the same thing.
“That's what we're kicking around right now at both the regional level, San Joaquin Valley (level), and the state level,” he said. “Up to now, all carpooling or telecommuting has been voluntary and many organizations encouraged it. Do we take the next step for the state or the federal government to mandate it? Those are the conversations we're having. ... We have the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and they would be able to either mandate it or apply incentives or disincentives.”
As brutal as this pandemic has been for the economy, it undeniably has some silver linings. We’re walking more, biking more, checking up on each other, and we’re breathing more clean air, too. Now there’s a movement to capture and hold those benefits. Especially that last one.
“I don't think many people envisioned how dramatic and how quick the benefits would reveal themselves,” Hakimi said.
What else might we try to carry forward into a post-COVID-19 world? I nominate cleaner streets. Remember when litter was one of our main gripes? When fast food packaging accumulated along our freeway shoulders like patches of melting snow? Now it’s gone. We’re consuming less, to our economic detriment, but discarding less, too. Let’s capture that genie, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.