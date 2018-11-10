We had a fire drill Thursday at our new office north of Bakersfield.
We’re supposed to leave in an orderly fashion through one of two or three doors and gather in the southwest corner of the west parking lot, far enough away from the building to be out of the way of firefighters and, presumably, smoke and flaming debris.
We should have had an active shooter drill instead, because that’s what everyone was talking about as we filed back into the building that afternoon. Only about 18 hours earlier, a troubled ex-Marine had killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, 120 miles south of here.
Once upon a time, it seemed like mass shootings were rare enough and remote enough that it seemed silly to trouble oneself worrying about that kind of terror. Might as well worry about a lightning strike or what to do with your Mega Millions.
That's no longer the case. Mass shootings are so absurdly common now, at least two people who were at that bar were also at the scene of last year’s Las Vegas shooting, where 33 were killed — and one of them died this time.
Enough's enough, somebody said. Ten years ago.
About 3,000 people die in fires every year in the U.S., which is about a fifth of the number that die in gun homicides.
Nobody argues about preparation for and defense against structure fires: common sense, training, identification of hazards, regulation and enforcement of regulation.
But guns? Plenty of argument. Argument one: More people should simply train and carry guns. Argument two: More people are carrying guns — and gun violence keeps increasing. At least six law enforcement officers were at that bar in Thousand Oaks and I'll bet half of them were packing. And eventually the bloodshed stopped — when the shooter killed himself.
We have always regarded any discussion of guns in America as a political debate. These days it still is, in the same way treading water next to a torpedoed ship invites debate about maritime law. We're a little beyond that now. Put your head in the water and start swimming. Or, in this case, duck and get out of the building. Unless you happen to have a loaded gun within arm's reach at the exact moment the threat appears — then shoot back. Like those officers in Thousand Oaks.
Interpretations of the Second Amendment don't mean jack now. We're in survival mode. The shooter doesn't care who you voted for.
Bars and houses of worship seem to be favorite targets of gun-toting homicidal maniacs, but five months ago a man killed five at a Maryland newspaper office. So we're members of the club too.
Some of us were talking about Thousand Oaks after our little fire drill. Specifically, the fastest way out of our building if a gunman should ever appear at the door.
Where is my desk in relation to the nearest exit? How much exposed space must I sprint through to get there? How might I help others? Is that even feasible? Should I just close and lock my door and bust out the window to escape? How would I even accomplish that? Should I bring in a couple of bricks? In the meantime — just being practical here — bricks might look kind of rugged doubling as bookends on my desk.
Am I being overly dramatic? I think not. I posed this question on Facebook Friday afternoon: "Who has had at least one conversation this week with a coworker about how you would get out if a shooter walked in?" The show of hands was nearly unanimous.
"I actually have had to consider how to protect my Sunday school class of elementary age kids since we are an open church and are across from a synagogue. I am scared for the first time in my life," wrote one.
"I always locate exits when I enter any restaurant or bar before I sit down," wrote another.
"My daughter and I located exits (to find) the fastest way out and discussed best spots to take cover while at a mall yesterday," wrote another. "I thought I only had to worry about earthquakes."
And for a long time I thought I only had to take part in fire drills. Suddenly I feel like I have to contemplate bringing bricks to work. Bricks and whatever else might serve the purpose.
Make guns illegal to possess to keep them out of the hands of bad guys?
Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and PCP have been completely illegal to possess for most of the last century.
How’s that workin’ out?
