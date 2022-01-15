ROBERT PRICE: The day Martin Luther King Jr. walked down Chester Avenue

The bottles and debris flew, but 19-year-old Ralph Anthony kept his focus. The catcalls, the obscenities, the vulgar threats were hard to ignore, but Anthony had been warned to expect it as the marchers, perhaps 150 of them, trooped toward the city’s central business district. The harassment was more than a distraction – it was danger — but Anthony looked straight ahead and just kept walking.
So did the African American man in the dark suit a few feet away from him, the man who’d inspired both the marchers’ single-minded determination that day and the blind vitriol that swarmed around the periphery.
Thirty-one-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. had come to Bakersfield.
The day was Feb. 25, 1960, and The Rev. Dr. King, the controversial civil rights leader from Atlanta, was on day two of a densely scheduled West Coast visit. Over a five-day period, he spoke at a half-dozen churches in Los Angeles, Pasadena and San Diego — attracting overflow crowds at every stop — and, on that Thursday evening, at Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium.
Anthony, a preacher’s son who juggled an early-morning milk delivery route with classes at Bakersfield College, wasn’t going to miss the internationally acknowledged proponent of an American racial reckoning.
Anthony believed in the mission and accepted the means King advocated to achieve that mission, hard as it might have seemed at the time: Nonviolent engagement.
Anthony doesn’t remember some of the details of that day nearly 62 years ago. He doesn’t have a good handle on the number of marchers or their precise route. But he remembers the mood: focused, passionate, at times fearful, but resolute.
“It was a large march, community-based,” Anthony said. “Black and White and even some Hispanic, even some (marchers associated) with Cesar Chavez. I don’t know if we were doing a Kern County liberation movement at that time or not, but there were civic-minded people there who were ready for systemic change.”
The marchers met at California Avenue Park (later to be named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park), walked south on King Street to East 4th and continued west to Chester Avenue. They made a right turn at Chester and that’s where the trouble started.
From about 4th Street until 7th, as they marched north toward California Avenue, the marchers were showered with trash — and worse.
King had warned them when the march started, and he implored them as they continued along the route, to adhere to his principles.
“‘We don't do violence,’ he told us,” Anthony said. “‘Even though violence may come our way while we're marching, we are to stay calm and maintain a peaceful protest.’ He would say that as we marched because people were throwing bottles and bricks — and we didn't know what else they were throwing. Those of us who were in front were (especially) subject to getting damaged.”
Anthony did not get hit with any thrown objects but other marchers did, and some — just a few — dropped out. Anthony maintained his focus and kept walking.
“I kept my eyes looking straight forward,” he said, “but was sort of shielding myself, just in case.”
The marchers made it to California Avenue and turned west again. They continued a half-block to Bakersfield High School, where, that evening, the townfolk would have the historic opportunity, as a newspaper advertisement phrased it, to “see and hear the American Negro who led his people to victory in Montgomery, Ala.” Four years earlier, King, then pastor of Montgomery’s Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, had galvanized a small group of civil rights advocates into leading a boycott of Montgomery’s public bus system. Their inspiration was Rosa Parks, a local Black woman who in December 1955 had refused to surrender her bus seat to a white passenger and was arrested for violating the city’s segregation law. A little over a year later, the Montgomery bus system relented, the segregation law was wiped off the books and King had become the face of social change in the U.S. And now he was in Bakersfield.
Tickets started at a buck-fifty.
King’s comments that night are lost to history; neither the Martin Luther King Jr. Papers Project at Stanford University nor the King Center’s Library and Archives in Atlanta have the text of his address, and The Californian seems not to have reported on the event. But three days after King’s speech in Bakersfield, the civil rights leader said this at the Friendship Baptist Church of Pasadena:
“When the history books are written in the future years, historians will have to say, ‘America died because too many of her people were concerned about the length of life and not concerned about the breadth of life.’ … The breadth of life simply means that every individual and every nation realize(s) that nobody can live alone in this world. We are all made to live together.”
Ralph Anthony couldn’t keep up with the brutal workload of both his college classes and his early-morning delivery route. He dropped out and entered the U.S. Air Force, where, among other tasks, he helped deliver men and munitions into a war zone that was not officially a war zone: The U.S. was not supposed to be engaged in Vietnam, although that tragic acknowledgement would come soon enough.
When his hitch ended Anthony came home to Bakersfield.
On April 4, 1968, King was murdered in Memphis, Tenn. He was just 39.
“I still feel that loss today,” Anthony said. “It's like the truth had been stopped, once again. I realized we had to continue to fight in every community, wherever we were. Once we made the commitment, we had to stand up for the truth. And we had to be willing to risk our lives if that's what it was gonna take to change things.”
In 1969 Anthony went to Mississippi and marched with civil rights protesters.
In 1980 he became a minister, following in the footsteps of his father, the Rev. Lee Anthony. Today, at 82, he continues to preach the Gospel with his younger brother, the Rev. Oscar Anthony, who is the lead minister at their father’s old Bakersfield church, St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, at 510 E. Brundage Ave., the ministry’s home since 1988.
Ralph Anthony will always preach the good news, but he is all too familiar with the difficult news, too: Appreciation for the breadth of life, as Martin Luther King Jr. defined it, is an aspiration still unfulfilled in America. But there’s no quitting now.