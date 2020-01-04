I just threw away my coffee-splattered 2019 desktop calendar and pulled its 2020 replacement out of the plastic wrap. This one is special because it ends in a zero. Somehow, again, a decade has passed.
These are the Kern County stories I remember best from the past 10 years — some cheerful and life-affirming, some decidedly the opposite.
2010
Harvey Hall was in the middle of his second term as mayor of Bakersfield, Barack Obama in the middle of his first term as president, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 12,000, on its way to 28,000 today. The New Orleans Saints had just defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44 and the San Francisco Giants would beat the Texas Rangers in the following October's World Series. After a decade of remarkable growth in the 2000s, Bakersfield had a 2010 population of 349,000; as 2020 dawns we're at 385,000, the ninth largest city in California.
The stories that made the biggest headlines that year were depressing, with a little bizarre mixed in.
In August, we learned of the baffling, tragic death of Dr. Jacquelyn Kotarac, who had climbed down the chimney of her estranged boyfriend's home and became stuck there, unable to breath in the tight space. After trying to break into the back door, Kotarac had used a ladder to get to the roof. She removed the cap and slid down the flue feet first. It was there that firefighters, after dismantling the chimney three days later, found her body.
In September, 13-year-old Seth Walsh of Tehachapi killed himself — one of several gay teens to die by suicide across the nation that month after having been relentlessly bullied. National media descended on Tehachapi for the funeral and Seth became a martyr for gay teens dealing with peer harassment and other difficult circumstances.
2011
The national media, from TMZ to The New York Times, descended on a northwest Bakersfield cul-de-sac in May when news leaked out that the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper lived there. Throngs of print and broadcast reporters knocked on neighbors' doors to get the scoop on Mildred "Patty" Baena and her 13-year-old boy as choppers flew overhead to capture the drama. Arnold's son, Joseph Baena, graduated from Frontier High School and is now toying with an acting career.
Kern County sheriff's Deputy John Swearengin was on his way to assist on a reported vehicle theft the night of Dec. 16 when he struck and killed two pedestrians in Oildale. Daniel Hiler, 24, and Chrystal Jolley, 30, had been walking south across Norris Road near the intersection of Diane Drive when they were hit and died at the scene. Questions about Swearengin's speed and whether he had activated the vehicle's lights or siren dominated the investigation.
2012
The state's prison realignment plan took effect and, according to the persistent complaints of local law enforcement officials, was to blame for an uptick in crime rates. AB 109, aimed at alleviating prison overcrowding by sentencing inmates convicted of nonviolent, nonserious and nonsexual crimes to county supervision rather than state prison, sent more than 17,000 state prisoners to post-release community supervision in Kern County, nearly twice as many as the state's original estimate. And law enforcement agencies said crimes in many categories rose as a result.
Anna Marie Reynosa was texting and speeding in her pickup when she plowed into a motorcyclist April 14. She was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in what's believed to be the first instance in Kern County where a motorist was prosecuted in part for texting and driving resulting in death or major injury. Charla Wilkins, 20, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Jewetta Avenue and Reina Road when Reynosa hit her from behind.
2013
David Sal Silva, the 33-year-old father of four children, died the evening of May 7 following an altercation with sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers. He had been sleeping outside near Kern Medical Center, unarmed, when a deputy awakened him. Eyewitness accounts were highly critical of deputies' actions, while official accounts defended officers' use of batons, a police dog, and a controversial hogtie restraint authorities referred to as "hobbling." The incident spawned two wrongful-death lawsuits and a third lawsuit brought by witnesses at the scene whose cellphones — allegedly containing footage of the incident — were confiscated by authorities.
In December, Bakersfield High School defeated Del Oro High of Loomis 56-26 to win the CIF Division I state football championship. It was the Drillers' eighth state football title — but their first in more than 80 years.
2014
In an act of feline heroism viewed literally 'round the world thanks to eight home security cameras, Tara the Hero Cat flew to the rescue May 13 to fight off a neighbor's dog that was mauling her young master, Jeremy Triantafilo, 4. When Erica and Roger Triantafilo shared a brief video of Tara sprinting to Jeremy's rescue on Facebook, they envisioned it as just an update to friends and family. Instead, the footage went viral on YouTube, making news from Germany to Australia, Taiwan to Russia. The media descended: first local reporters, then "Today" and "Good Morning America" and their international counterparts.
Virgin Galactic, one of the commercial space industry's hottest properties, wrote its own tragic chapter to the story of manned spaceflight when SpaceShipTwo, the rocket-powered space plane that carried hopes for routine commercial space tourism in the 21st century, broke apart Oct. 31 during a test flight out of eastern Kern County, killing co-pilot Mike Alsbury and seriously injuring pilot Peter Siebold. Investigators said it appears Alsbury engaged the craft's reentry feathering system too early in the flight. Siebold, who was thrown clear of the wreckage, was able to separate himself from his crew seat and parachute back to Earth.
Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy became perhaps the most powerful legislator ever from the San Joaquin Valley in June, following the stunning primary defeat of his close ally, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia. In a closed-door meeting June 19, the GOP caucus overwhelmingly elected McCarthy its leader. As whip, McCarthy had been the GOP caucus' chief vote counter, but now he would be directing the whole show. After House Speaker John Boehner abruptly announced his retirement in September 2015, McCarthy seemed like his heir apparent, but rumors and missteps dogged his candidacy, and Republicans turned instead to another McCarthy ally, Paul Ryan. Even that was short-lived, however, when Democrats took back the House in 2018 and Nancy Pelosi became speaker. McCarthy remains the top Republican in that chamber — as minority leader.
2015
Stubbornly low oil prices cast a pall over Kern’s economy in 2015, highlighting the degree to which local government revenues and business activity remain tied to the industry’s fortunes. More than 2,500 Kern oil jobs were lost between December 2014 and December 2015, shrinking the industry’s local workforce by at least a fifth. Oil’s hardship spread to other sectors of the local economy, most notably commercial and residential real estate. County supervisors declared a fiscal emergency in January after official projections pointed to a $61 million-a-year drop in property tax revenues because of expectations oil prices would remain low. The county was looking at a $27 million annual deficit at that point, and some departments faced budget cuts as deep as 17 percent.
Bakersfield police Officer David Nelson pulled over a Hyundai early July 26 at Flower and Haley streets. The car sped off, Nelson gave chase and, following a brief, high-speed pursuit, the officer crashed into a brick wall at the northwest corner of Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway. Nelson, just 26, died shortly afterward. A two-year veteran of the department, Nelson was the first BPD officer to die in the line of duty since Officer William L. Sikola was killed in July 1983. Julian Carlos Hernandez, 32, was eventually arrested, charged and convicted of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
2016
Merle Haggard composed the soundtrack of a generation of displaced Okies, Arkies and Texans — the rootlessness, the poverty, the field work — but he did it with such towering artistry that the Oildale native, the son of a railroad man and God-fearing mother, belonged not just to Bakersfield but the world. The poet of the common man died April 6 — his 79th birthday — on his tour bus at his home near Redding surrounded by family. The cause was pneumonia, which he’d been battling for five months. “Country music has lost the last true chief from that era,” recording artist Marty Stuart, a frequent collaborator, said of his close friend. “I always thought there was Merle and then there was everybody else.”
Shortly after it was reported the afternoon of June 23, it became apparent a 2-acre blaze originating near Erskine Creek Road and Apollo Way in the Lake Isabella area was going to chew up some acreage. Still, the speed at which it progressed proved shocking even to those who have grown accustomed to wildfires in the area. Hot weather, 40-mph winds, drought conditions and low fuel moisture combined for the perfect conditions in which a wildfire could flourish, sending the blaze roaring across thousands of acres in a matter of hours. An estimated 80 structures burned that evening into the following day. By the time it was contained 18 days later, the Erskine Fire had burned nearly 50,000 acres, destroyed 309 homes and killed two people. Some communities were almost entirely destroyed, and the recovery took more than two years.
Former Bakersfield police detectives Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara were each sentenced in October to five years — a shockingly lenient sentence, according to many — after admitting to using their positions as police officers to steal meth from drug dealers and sell it through a third party for personal gain. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had recommended sentences of 21 to 27 years for Mara and 17 to 22 years for Diaz.
Francisco Serna, 73, was shot and killed by a Bakersfield police officer early Dec. 12 after a witness told officers he had accosted her with a gun. Serna, however, was unarmed; a wooden crucifix was in his pocket. The shooting sparked outrage. On Dec. 22, California Attorney General Kamala Harris announced she has launched civil rights investigations of the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, alleging “a pattern and practice of excessive force.”
2017
A gunman fired more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the 32nd floor of a resort hotel down onto concertgoers at a music festival in Las Vegas. As police closed in, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, turned a gun on himself. Also dead were 58 others, including three Kern County residents: Bailey Schweitzer, 20, Jack Beaton, 54, and Kelsey Meadows, 28, as well as Victor Link, 55, who grew up in Shafter. Estimates suggest roughly 200 Kern County families were impacted by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, and at least 60 local people had signed up as of mid-October 2017 for state victim compensation funding for injuries, burial costs and mental health counseling.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors and the city of Bakersfield voted in late 2017 to ban the cultivation, processing, and sales of both commercial and medical cannabis in advance of the January legalization of the adult-use marijuana industry. County staff offered supervisors either a ban or a controlled regulatory scheme that could bring in — with a voter-approved cannabis tax — $30 million or more But four of the five supervisors rejected the idea. City officials simply recommended the ban as a continuation of a policy which forbade medical marijuana businesses within city limits. Meanwhile, however, Arvin voted to allow some commercial cannabis activity and the desert community of California City continued to allow the indoor commercial cultivation of medical marijuana.
Following a trial rich in sordid details that involved a fatal shooting at a Tehachapi railway station, swinging couples and allegations of poisoned pudding, Sabrina Limon was convicted in October of first-degree murder in her husband's death. The case drew nationwide attention, the proceedings livestreamed and later featured on an episode of NBC's "Dateline." And there was no shortage of drama, particularly when Limon's former lover, ex-firefighter Jonathan Hearn, took the stand and testified to his role in the killing and how he and Limon had long planned her husband's death. Both were eventually convicted.
2018
Superior Court Judge David Lampe's February ruling stating a local baker can continue to refuse to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples set off a flurry of debate at the national level. The case began in August 2017 when Cathy Miller — owner of Tastries bakery and a conservative Christian — refused to make a wedding cake for Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio. Miller said it went against her Christian beliefs to make a cake for a same-sex couple. The Rodriguez-Del Rioses filed a civil rights complaint. Lampe, in essence, ruled that Miller's First Amendment rights trumped the state law she violated.
When a man armed with a machete attacked a woman inside a Bakersfield Starbucks, customer Blaine Hodge came to her rescue. Hodge, a rapper whose work often has "superhero" themes, pulled away the assailant but was slashed several times. Arriving officers took Robert Rivas into custody and Hodge and the woman were admitted into Kern Medical Center in critical condition, but survived.
On Sept. 12, Javier Casarez brought his ex-wife to a trucking company office and fatally shot her and two employees. Casarez, 54, then went to a house on Breckenridge Road and shot dead two others there before carjacking a vehicle. He shot himself after being confronted by a deputy in an industrial complex parking lot. The ex-wife, Petra Maribel Bolanos de Casarez, 45, had asked for child and spousal support and control of the family home they shared. With six fatalities, including the shooter, it was Bakersfield's deadliest mass shooting on record.
The electoral blue wave that washed Republicans out of their House majority and denied Bakersfield's Kevin McCarthy the speakership rolled right up into the reddest county in California. Kern County, the last significant conservative stronghold in the state, and the San Joaquin Valley as a whole, went for Democrats in a big way. The Democratic Congressional Committee was seven-for-seven in its targeted California congressional races. Of California's 53 seats in Congress, Republicans now control just seven.
2019
Popular Catholic priest Craig Harrison was placed on paid leave by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno in April. The diocese said it had recently received allegations of sexual misconduct against Harrison with a minor that allegedly happened decades ago. Harrison has vehemently denied all the accusations and his many supporters have posted signs of support in their yards.
Homelessness, a plague across the country that has hit California especially hard, had Bakersfield and Kern County officials looking for solutions that will include new shelters but also, potentially, incarceration for individuals living on the street who break drug laws. No ready answers are in sight.
Fresno-based tech hub Bitwise Industries announced an expansion into downtown Bakersfield in a move that seems certain to stimulate a local tech sector, enliven entrepreneurship and energize the city's downtown district with 24-hour activity.
Two earthquakes in two days jolted Ridgecrest in eastern Kern County and thousands of aftershocks rattled the surrounding area. The magnitude 6.4 temblor on July 4, later identified as the foreshock, and the second on July 5, which was a magnitude 7.1, caused significant damage to homes, businesses and to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, the sprawling military base near Ridgecrest. In the aftermath, China Lake was deemed “mission not capable” and a Navy assessment put the damage to the base, including replacement costs, at $5.2 billion.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear he will use California’s regulatory powers to help bring about the managed decline of the county’s most important industry, oil. The Newsom administration cited California’s goal of achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2045 when in November regulators announced a three-pronged plan to crack down on in-state oil production.
The potential eradication of the state's oil industry, along with the looming irrigation restrictions that SGMA, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, are likely to bring to valley agriculture, have many wondering how Sacramento expects the Kern County economy to survive. The answer to that question may well be the central theme of our 2030 look back at the 2020s.
