 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROBERT PRICE: Team Scrivner, with three candidates on the ballot, has unleashed a formidable critic: Bill Thomas

For nearly half a century, Bill Thomas has been the patriarch of an ever-evolving group of promising political apprentices.

His proteges have included Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader; Vince Fong, a Bakersfield-area assemblyman who seems poised for bigger things; and a number of down-ballot candidates, successful and occasionally not, who have sought his blessing and benefited from his guidance.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

Coronavirus Cases