ROBERT PRICE: Team Scrivner, with three candidates on the ballot, has unleashed a formidable critic: Bill Thomas

For nearly half a century, Bill Thomas has been the patriarch of an ever-evolving group of promising political apprentices.
His proteges have included Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader; Vince Fong, a Bakersfield-area assemblyman who seems poised for bigger things; and a number of down-ballot candidates, successful and occasionally not, who have sought his blessing and benefited from his guidance.
Bill Thomas the political kingmaker now has some competition.
Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner has been developing his own team as well — his wife, Christina; his mother, Kathy; and his county office’s chief of staff. And the men’s political paths have converged, appropriately enough, at the Kern Community College District ballot box.
Thomas, a one-time Bakersfield College political science instructor and the namesake of its popular planetarium, has been a leading advocate for the KCCD, having carried the banner for Measure J, the transformative half-billion-dollar bond that is reshaping the Panorama Drive campus right at a crucial time. Thomas served on the KCCD board himself on a brief, interim basis and then championed the campaign of his replacement, former BC colleague Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Enthusiasm within the KCCD and especially at its flagship northeast Bakersfield campus is as high as it’s been in decades. Which seems like an odd time to introduce the possibility of wholesale change, but that’s exactly what Scrivner — who was handily elected to a fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors this past June — is doing.
Christina Scrivner, the supervisor’s wife, is running for the Kern Community College District trustee seat representing eastern Kern County. Mrs. Scrivner, who also happens to be a member of the Tehachapi City Council, seeks the soon-to-be-vacant Area 2 seat and has one opponent, Jennifer Slayton.
John Antonaras, Scrivner’s chief of staff, is running for the KCCD’s northeast Bakersfield seat against Gomez-Heitzeberg, the Area 3 incumbent and a key ally of KCCD Chancellor Sonya Christian.
And Scrivner’s mother, Kathy Scrivner, a retired teacher who worked in, among other roles, the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s gifted-and-talented program (and who, full disclosure, taught both of my kids), is running for the Kern High School District board’s northwest Bakersfield seat against incumbent Janice Graves.
Thomas, a fellow Republican, isn’t having any of it.
At a ribbon-cutting event held Wednesday morning for Bakersfield College’s 71,000-square-foot, $65 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Math center, Thomas punctuated his observations about the building’s vital role in the county’s economic future with a jab at Scrivner. Or, more accurately, a resounding roundhouse.
Perhaps alluding to the transformation of school board meetings from sleepy bureaucratic exercises into combat zones where trustees debate social justice issues and ultra-conservatives try to ban books and police their school’s curriculum, Thomas issued a warning.
“There are forces ... working in other parts of the country with a primary focus on (winning seats on) school boards,” Thomas said. For the Scrivners to attempt to place three trustees on two influential boards in a single election, Thomas said, is “outrageous, unless of course your mission is to capture enough seats on the school board to begin to tell the teachers what they can and cannot teach in the classroom.
“This,” he said, referring to Team Scrivner, “is part of that group nationwide.”
Thomas’ other concern is the future of Measure J, the $502.8 million bond approved by voters in 2016. BC, one of three KCCD campuses benefiting from the voter-approved windfall, will receive $415 million of that sum for various improvement and construction projects across campus, the STEM center being the most recent. The college has been using the 30-year bond to build on an accelerated timeline.
The pace of construction and questions about who might benefit financially have been issues in recent KCCD campaigns. That debate could well resurface, especially if the board gets two new members.
“I'm going to get more active in campaigns so that this tragedy doesn't occur,” Thomas said at last week’s STEM Center grand opening. “Now, am I using this (event) for political purpose today? Yes. ... Why? Because keeping Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg on the board is critical to continue the rest of the agenda of Measure J.”
Zack Scrivner didn’t return my calls seeking comment, but he did provide The Californian’s Perry Smith with an emailed statement, writing in part: “My understanding is that Bill Thomas raised a lot of money to get Ms. Gomez-Heitzberg elected, but I admit I don’t understand the full scope of his vested interests in this race.”
The full scope of Scrivner’s vested interests in the race is not entirely clear either, but we know this: School boards are well-documented launch pads for more ambitious political goals, as Kevin McCarthy knows as well as anyone. He was elected to the KCCD board in 2000 and served two years before going to the state Assembly.
There’s been plenty of speculation about where Scrivner might land if and when he leaves the Board of Supervisors, but his well-connected wife’s candidacy introduces an entirely new set of possibilities. Might Christina Scrivner, of the well-to-do Cosner family of Ridgecrest, one day run for the Assembly? State Sen. Shannon Grove will soon term out, leaving Fong to move over to the state Senate and Christina Scrivner to go after Fong’s seat, as long as fickle political winds and malleable boundary lines cooperate.
Most family political dynasties develop over decades. The Scrivners could create a highly localized version in a single day. Counting the county supervisor himself and his aunt, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who was also reelected in June, five members of the extended Scrivner family could simultaneously hold office.
Bill Thomas and his undefeated record in political campaigns going all the way back to 1974 has made it known he will stand in the way.