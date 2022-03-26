ROBERT PRICE: Supreme Court confirmations got more complicated with Earl Warren

Television viewers who braved any significant portion of the three-day U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for federal Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson this past week got a special bonus preview: sound bites all but certain to appear in Senate and presidential campaign ads between now and 2024.
For all the discussion last week about what is and is not in the U.S. Constitution, we might point out that Senate confirmation hearings themselves are not explicitly described in the nation’s founding document. The Senate’s role in the presidential appointment process is referred to as “advice and consent,” which scholars read as “debate” and not prolonged interrogation. In fact, seven Supreme Court justices were confirmed by the Senate the very same day they were formally nominated by the president. Of the 115 people who’ve served on the court throughout its history, according to Pew Research, more than half (61) were confirmed within 10 days of their nominations.
Prompt confirmations came to an end after World War II, however, starting with Chief Justice Earl Warren, the Bakersfield-bred politician and jurist whose court established a number of earth-shaking precedents, as well as this lesser-known one: He set the postwar standard for drawn-out confirmations.
Warren’s Senate approval took 49 days. Unlike today, however, his case was more about the tenor of the times than the quality of the nominee. Today, a 49-day confirmation process qualifies as fast, and the holdup is usually as much due to partisanship as character.
President Dwight Eisenhower had promised the first available Supreme Court nomination to Warren, the Republicans’ 1948 vice presidential nominee and one of Eisenhower’s chief 1952 national convention rivals, as a reward for his support. Most assumed a seat would be vacated soon enough by Associate Justice Felix Frankfurter, the high court’s oldest member. They were wrong.
On Sept. 8, 1953, seven months after Eisenhowser took office, Chief Justice Fred Vinson, an obese, three-pack-a-day smoker, suffered a heart attack and died at 63. Eisenhower initially resisted nominating Warren as chief justice, maintaining that he intended to make the former California governor one of the eight associate justices, not the chief. Warren held firm, however — a promise was a promise — and Eisenhower eventually relented. In October 1953, he made Warren a recess appointment to the short-handed court.
One might have expected the confirmation process to go fairly smooth: Here was the conquering commander in chief of Allied forces making his first Supreme Court appointment: a former prosecutor and three-term governor who at one point was, simultaneously, the nominee of both the California Republican and Democratic parties, and had in fact already been empaneled.
It was not to be. The Republican senator from North Dakota, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was the loudest of a relatively few critical voices. At one point, he charged that Warren followed “the Marxist line” — an all-purpose condemnation, which still gets traction today, that echoed what Sen. Joseph McCarthy had been throwing around in historic hearings as recently as that past autumn. Among those McCarthy accused of communist leanings were George Marshall and Dean Acheson, who had served, one after the other, as secretary of state under Harry S. Truman. Warren the Marxist was clearly in good company.
That objection, and others, fell away after a prominent Democrat on the Judiciary Committee called them “rubbish” and a prominent Republican called them ”tommyrot.” The committee gave its blessing, 12-3.
The Senate confirmed Warren on a voice vote (with no audible noes) on March 1, 1954. The chamber was reportedly only half-full, so the occasion was apparently regarded as unremarkable. There were, however, some remarkable distractions that gave Warren’s confirmation as chief justice serious competition for banner headline treatment in his hometown Bakersfield Californian and daily newspapers across the country. On the same day Warren was confirmed, the U.S. exploded the first hydrogen bomb over the Marshall Islands, considerably upping the arms race ante, and four Puerto Rican nationalists demanding independence from the U.S. rose up from the House gallery and shot five members of Congress, the first and only time until Jan. 6, 2020, that the Capitol was breached by violent protesters.
Warren went on to serve 16 years as chief justice, writing some of the most sweeping and controversial decisions in the court’s history, including Miranda v. Arizona, the case compelling police to “read him his rights” that Warren saw as an extension of the Constitution's Fifth Amendment, and Brown v. Board of Education, which decreed that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. Eisenhower had asked Warren to consider the perspective of white parents in the Deep South in deciding that case, and the decision infuriated the president. Warren’s appointment was "the biggest damned-fool mistake I ever made,” Eisenhower later famously complained.
But then Supreme Court justices cannot be, and should not be, counted on to submit to the positions of the presidents who nominate them.
Donald Trump was able to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court, the most of any one-term president in history, but his nominees went against his wishes on at least two occasions. He said he was “disappointed” that Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted with the majority to uphold significant portions of the Affordable Care Act. Months later, Trump openly fumed when the same three voted to reject his bid to overturn the election results in Texas, calling it a "disgraceful miscarriage of justice." He vented his frustrations on Twitter, writing, "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"
Joe Biden would be wise, therefore, not to get his hopes up too much about Ketanji Brown Jackson, who, if confirmed, would become the first Black woman to take a seat on the nation’s highest court.
Jackson’s confirmation is on track to be one of the fastest in the last 30 years. She was formally nominated Feb. 28, and the Senate's confirmation vote is expected to take place April 4. That would be 35 days, the same as for Barrett, who was nominated in 2020. Gorsuch, nominated in 2017, took 66 days. Kavanaugh, nominated in 2018, waited 89 days while senators debated rape accusations leveled against him by a former high school classmate. That’s the longest confirmation period since 1993, when Clarence Thomas faced allegations of sexual impropriety himself and waited 106 days.
In the context of these more recents appointments, Earl Warren, the first in a succession of confirmation-challenged postwar justices, had it easy.