ROBERT PRICE: Speaker or mayor of ‘Crazytown’? McCarthy is now both

Given the hostage-taking nature of Kevin McCarthy’s historic, 15th-ballot victory over elements within his own party to win the House speakership Friday night/Saturday morning, it might be helpful to consider how much worse it could have been.
McCarthy’s four-day battle to become speaker of the House was the second-longest such process since 1856, when Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts needed two months and 133 rounds of voting to win — but not before a burly congressman from pro-slavery Arkansas approached influential New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley, a Banks supporter, and pummeled him. In an even-more-violent epilogue weeks later, a congressman from South Carolina cane-whipped a Massachusetts senator to within an inch of his life.
So, McCarthy’s protracted victory was, in comparison, a walk in the park. One incident did harken back somewhat to 1856: Friday night, after the House’s 14th failure to choose a speaker, Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., a McCarthy supporter, had to be restrained as he lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., McCarthy’s chief antagonist, who seemed to relish his role as taunting spoiler. Bemused Democrats, who gave Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., every one of their votes through all 15 rounds, sat back with their popcorn and shook their heads at the dysfunction.
Now that the difficult part is over, the far more difficult part can begin. McCarthy is officially the “mayor” of “Crazytown,” as Ohio’s John Boehner, writing in his 2021 memoir, characterized his own four-year tenure as speaker.
Except McCarthy may have it much worse. His edition of Crazytown finds its most extreme inhabitants wielding disproportionate power, with promises of subcommittee chairpersonships — McCarthy has not shared the details — and his acquiescence to this stunning demand: a poison pill rule that allows a single member to call for a vote to “vacate the chair” that McCarthy now occupies. Without that rule change, the number of required members would have been 111. Given that low bar and the propensity of people like Colorado’s Lauren Boebert to call attention to herself, a vote of no confidence could happen. Cooperate too much with Democrats — or perhaps cooperate at all — and risk ouster by the second-smallest Republican majority in the past 90 years.
In Bakersfield, social media was full of pride in the fact that a local native is now second in line of presidential succession, but there was also concern for what it meant for regional priorities now that McCarthy has added firefighting and babysitting to his list of duties.
Navy veteran Ruben Gutierrez called Thursday to complain about the lack of progress on the veterans' medical clinic that McCarthy has been promising for 11 of his 16 years in Congress. “Now he has all this new stuff at (the national level) to worry about,” Gutierrez said. “When is he going to take care of some of the things like the veterans’ hospital we’ve been waiting for?”
McCarthy’s predecessor in Congress, Bill Thomas, has his name, or his imprint, on transportation infrastructure development and brick-and-mortar achievements benefiting higher education that he accomplished with legislative wrangling, force of will, or both. Does McCarthy have that sort of pull? Given his new title, it seems silly to ask. And yet constituents are doing just that.
McCarthy isn’t likely to admit it, but over the next two years, his 20th Congressional District constituents might just lose him to the demands of the national stage. Donald Trump wasn’t placing calls to intransigent Republicans on the House floor Friday, pushing them to support McCarthy, because the two share ideologies or policy goals. Trump is running for president in 2024, and an indebted House speaker is the best kind to have. McCarthy will be in as good a position to frustrate Joe Biden’s presidency as anyone in Washington, D.C., and he will doubtlessly be called upon to do so. Therefore he’s more likely to have less time to devote to the needs of his home district than more time.
This is not to say his home district won’t benefit purely by association. Expect all things “Bakersfield” to see a bump on search engines and in television references, at least for the next few months. That’s not a veterans’ hospital, but it’s something.
Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.