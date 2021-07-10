ROBERT PRICE: She worked with hearing-impaired kindergartners for 22 years, but retiring teacher isn’t leaving her ‘Deaf life’

When Robin Lindsey’s father died in 1989, it inspired in her, as it does many of us at such times, a reevaluation.
She had been teaching grade school for a decade and a half, but now, with his passing, Lindsey wondered if perhaps an unfulfilled obligation, an unexpressed calling, still beckoned.
Warren Jones was deaf.
And he taught deaf children.
In fact both of Lindsey’s parents were deaf.
Her first language was not spoken English but Sign. Although she was not hearing-impaired herself, the deaf community was, in a very real sense, her community.
Now, her father had died and her mother Ann, also a teacher, was getting to that stage in life. Lindsey realized if she didn’t make a change she would forever lose a part of herself she had always valued, consciously or not.
Her “deaf life,” as she called it.
Lindsey needed to be with deaf people. Or, as she insists, Deaf people, capital D.
“Deafness is a culture all to itself, just like Black culture or Jewish culture,” she said. “When my father died I thought I would be losing my Deaf culture. My Deaf life would be gone.”
She applied for a position with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office teaching Deaf kindergartners. She was hired.
Lindsey, 60, retired last week, concluding a 37-year teaching career, the last 22 with the KCSOS, working mostly with 5- and 6-year-olds, but also with second-graders and, during many summer school sessions, junior highers.
Twenty-two years teaching Deaf and hard-of-hearing children.
“I’m proud of my wife,” said her husband of almost 40 years, Mike Lindsey, a retired construction worker who for the past three years has been content to play Mr. Mom to their miniature donkeys, Laverne and Shirley. They’ve all lived, along with a menagerie of dogs and cats, on an eight-acre ranch in the remote mountain town of Woody since 1988.
“She’s worked hard doing good things for people for a long time,” he said.
She couldn’t have done it without her heroic Toyota Prius, which racked up 400 miles a week for five years. After it hit 100,000 miles she traded it for a Kia, which, thanks to pandemic restrictions, has had a somewhat easier time of it over the past two years.
Mike Lindsey, 63, doesn’t have any hearing restrictions either, but a little bit of Deaf culture has crept into his world, too.
“When people want to emphasize certain words, they do it with inflection in their voice, but in Deaf culture it’s different,” Robin Lindsey said. “You put the inflection in your body movement and especially your expressions. He gets some of that from me.”
Robin Lindsey graduated from Highland High School and met her husband Mike, a North High grad, on a blind date not long afterward. She graduated from Bakersfield College, then CSU Bakersfield, then, at age 40, obtained her master’s in Communicative Disorders from Fresno State.
Her early years in education were fulfilling — especially noteworthy was a one-year gig at Woody’s one-room schoolhouse — but the KCSOS defined her career.
“I have been so lucky to work at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools,” said Lindsey, a 2011 county teacher of the year nominee. “They're amazing people, especially in the Deaf Ed department.”
Many themselves are Deaf or have Deaf family members.
One is Angie Bertran-Harris, principal of the KCSOS’s special education division, of which Def Ed is a central program.
“Teaching Deaf kids, teaching special ed, is a little bit different because you really become a family,” said Bertran-Harris, who has a Deaf brother.
“Whether it’s a family’s first experience with deafness, or they’ve been through it and know what to expect, it’s such an important time, especially for those young kids. Making them feel confident and ready to learn is incredibly important, and Robin has a real passion for it. She has a passion for those children.”
Lindsey’s roster of students varies from year to year, and she had just five kindergartners in her class for Deaf and hearing impaired in 2020-21. The KCSOS, she estimates, typically has 50 K-6 students in the program each school year and 20 in junior high.
However, she suspects that quite a few other Deaf and hearing-impaired students are living in Kern County in any given year — most of them presumably home-schooled.
She believes they would benefit from the KCSOS program, and not just for the socialization and vital sense of belonging it provides.
“I'd encourage a Deaf program for your children,” she says, addressing the Deaf and hearing-impaired community directly.
Among the reasons: They need to know Deaf culture.
But what of Robin Lindsey herself? Doesn't she risk losing her “Deaf life,” isolated with her hearing husband and her hearing donkeys way up on that mountain?
Nope: She’ll just be putting more miles on that Kia.
“They’re always having Deaf events in Kern County — art shows, talent shows,” she said. “All of the Deaf community members, past, present and future, show up. Even though I'm retired I’m going to continue to go to these events.”
Somewhere dad and mom are signing their approval with emphatic, facially inflected thumbs-ups.