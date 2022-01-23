ROBERT PRICE: Sex for drugs: At 13, the dutiful daughter thought she was helping ‘the household’

Some mothers stand with their young daughters in front of grocery stores and sell raffle tickets or Girl Scout cookies.
Dess Perkins' mother used to stand in front of a downtown mini-market and sell her daughter.
They would stand side-by-side, 40 feet from the front door of what was then a 7-Eleven convenience store, the drug-needy mother and her freshly perfumed 13-year-old daughter. At the appointed time, a drug dealer would drive up, stop and pay the mother — almost always in dope. The girl would slide into the front passenger seat and off they would go to a Union Avenue motel, just another twitchy john and his still-developing, two-hour felony.
For almost four years, that was Odessa "Dess" Perkins’s life — her contribution, as her mother called it, to “the household.” Twice-monthly welfare checks never quite covered food, rent and her mother’s drug of choice, PCP, a mind-numbing recreational anesthetic also known as angel dust. So Dess would pitch in so she and her six younger siblings could eat — or so it was portrayed to her.
More than 30 years later, Dess Perkins is still looking out for kids.
Now, though, it’s as an intervention counselor at Bakersfield High School, her alma mater. Perkins’ classroom in ancient, freezing Warren Hall is roughly 500 yards from the convenience store parking lot at the corner of California Avenue and H Street where her mother once trafficked her to a succession of drug dealers and other statutory rapists.
And, yes, the topic has come up at school. Every Monday, in each of her classes, Perkins leads her students through something she calls “circle.”
“That’s where we sit and talk about things, about real life,” Perkins said. “I’ll hear things that — I'm just in awe, and not all in a good way. And I’ll think back to all the things that I went through. So, when I talk to them, I can literally say, ‘I've been in your shoes.’ The first thing a student will tell you is, ‘No, you haven't, you don't know my life.’ And I'll be like, ‘You know what? Actually I do.’”
And, yes, chances are, she does.
Sexual molestation? Check. Her mother’s boyfriend, now deceased, groomed her over a period of about a year and was having full-on, penetrative sex with her by the time she was 7.
Blood-relative incest? Check. When Perkins’ mother was sentenced to four months in Kern County’s Lerdo jail facility, the children were sent to live with a relative who told the girl, then in middle school, that if she didn’t agree to his demands every night, he would assault her siblings. Perkins got drunk every afternoon before going home and acquiescing.
Criminal acts? Check. Perkins was arrested for shoplifting from Valley Plaza mall while trying to comply with another of her mother’s ongoing demands. For a time she ran with a street gang, the only group of people she said she felt loved by. She committed robbery; she assaulted someone with a firearm, a felony. (Her record was expunged in February 2000.)
If all of this sounds like the resume — or the obituary — of a lifelong criminal or a mentally ill hospital confinee, it’s because it easily might have been. Perkins survived.
Because someone noticed.
“I was in the belly of the beast,” said Perkins, now 49. “I was on earth but living in hell. Every single day. Then a school counselor at BHS, Ruscel Reader, started talking to me. She bought me clothes. She had food in her office. She checked on me. She's like, ‘What's going on with you? You're gonna graduate, you're going to do this, you’re gonna do that.’ She was the first person that ever cared for me.”
Reader remembers the girl and not so much the girl’s specific problems. “I just remember how wonderful she was,” Reader said.
“She was getting into a lot of conflicts,” Reader said. “I just talked to her and asked her, ‘Where do you want to go? What do you want to do?’ I would help kids understand their worth, that they were a child of God and they could do anything that they wanted to do.”
Reader credits Perkins for her willingness to connect with her — and with herself.
“You have to find your voice — find yourself in all that disarray,” Reader said. “Then you move forward with that, and look for someone who will hear you. You just have to find that person. It could be a teacher, it could be a janitor, it could be a cafeteria worker. There's somebody there that you can connect with, and if you just keep an eye on it, you'll find that person.”
Reader referenced a song she said she sometimes sings in church that certain teachers and janitors and cafeteria workers thankfully seem to grasp: “If I can help somebody as I pass along / If I can cheer somebody with a word or song / If I can show somebody how they're traveling wrong / Then my living shall not be in vain.”
Perkins eventually went into foster care — healthy, loving foster care. When a judge eventually gave her the opportunity to return to her mother, Perkins declined. By then she had a job. Taco Bell! $4.25 an hour! And then she earned her GED.
But she still wasn’t free. In her 20s, she had a succession of unhealthy, abusive relationships, including one that lasted 12 years and produced three children, all now grown. “I didn't have any self-worth,” she said. “And that's a cycle, unfortunately, that we go through when things like this happen to us.”
In her early- to mid-30s, she began to emerge. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Bakersfield in 2007 and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010. But still she wasn’t whole. When she enrolled at the University of LaVerne to pursue a counseling degree, she was dismayed to learn that she herself would have to undergo 10 sessions of counseling, standard for the degree she sought.
“I'm like, ‘I don't need no counseling. When I go in there I'm not telling her nothing. I'm gonna be hardcore. She don't know me.’ And I go in there and she was like, ‘What is your name?’ And I cried like a newborn.” Perkins fulfilled the counseling obligation and then signed up for additional sessions.
The experience etched a lesson on her brain that she shares today with anyone she thinks might benefit: Speak your truth. Tell your story.
Perkins earned her counseling degree in 2019 and her teaching credential, also from LaVerne, in 2021. Along the way she wrote and published a short, horrific, triumphant memoir titled “Warrior” ($14.95, dessperkins.com).
She is rebuilding her relationship with her 66-year-old mother, who had drug and child abuse convictions in the 1980s and early ’90s and, according to Perkins, is now essentially a paraplegic due to a multitude of drug-enhanced health issues.
“It's kind of strained because for a long time I didn't forgive her,” Perkins said. “I had to come to the realization that you have to be OK with the apology you never receive.” Thankfully, Perkins said, she has a good relationship with her siblings.
Perkins has become a poster child of sorts for the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which recently launched a Human Trafficking Task Force — modeled after one in Orange County — that brings together law enforcement, government social services and nonprofit agencies. The goal: Get trafficking victims out of their situations quickly and safely and prosecute the traffickers and their co-conspirators. Training is available and encouraged for teachers, counselors, parents, hotel-motel professionals and others. (For details on training, call 661-868-2340. To escape trafficking or abuse, call 911.)
Perkins is grateful to her mother for one thing: The sense of resolve she instilled, inadvertently, in her daughter.
“I made up in my mind that I was never going to be like my mom,” Perkins said. “After all the bad things that my mom did to me, she also taught me one thing that can withstand the test of time: Never to be like her.”