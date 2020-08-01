There’s something innately human in our need to create physical, lifelike representations of ourselves and our world. There’s something deep-seated and instinctive about our urge to fashion objects of commemoration or worship.
And sometimes — when their time has come — there’s an undeniable urgency to destroy them.
One of the first recorded examples is so old, versions appear in both the Torah and the Quran. The Israelites invited the wrath of God when, restless because their spiritual leader, Moses, had left them to ascend Mount Sinai, they forged a golden calf. It ended badly, and not just for the golden calf.
Benjamin Victor knows the story well, both the 3,500-year-old version and the one playing out across the U.S. right now. Cultures place heroes on pedestals, quite literally, until enlightened others rise up and knock them off. Statues of Christopher Columbus, Robert E. Lee and other figures from history, once revered, are going or gone, whether by government decree or street riot.
Victor observes the carnage from the perspective of a historian and, more to the point, a sculptor. The Bakersfield native happens to qualify as one of the country’s most esteemed.
Victor, a Foothill High School graduate, has created more sculptures on display in the U.S. Capitol rotunda than any living artist — three — and he has plenty to say about artistry, history, creation and destruction as our values as a people, as evidenced in statuary, evolve.
“How do we see our leadership? And why commemorate them?” Victor said. “Because if we don’t commemorate these leaders, we don't emulate the qualities we want to see in our society. That's why it's so important to have monuments to the right people in the right places.”
But perceptions of who those right people may be can change with time, and they’ve changed faster in Victor’s 18 years as an active professional than at any time in the nation’s history.
Last week the House voted to banish from the U.S. Capitol 12 statues of Confederate figures and other leaders of that era, including 11 in Statuary Hall, where 100 statues — two commissioned by each state — are on display. The legislation specifically identifies five statues for removal, including a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who delivered the majority Supreme Court opinion in the landmark Dred Scott v. Sandford case, as well as four in Statuary Hall: John C. Calhoun of South Carolina; John C. Breckinridge of Kentucky; Charles Brantley Aycock of North Carolina; and James Paul Clarke of Arkansas.
Victor has the mixed feelings of an artist whose work transcends politics, culture and, to an extent, even his own sense of justice.
“The heroes of your culture or race or religion are not perfect,” he said. “No human being, other than Jesus Christ, lived the perfect life, walked a perfect life, did nothing wrong. And so what it really comes down to is that opposing forces want to destroy the others’ heroes more than putting up monuments of perfect human beings. If we did that we wouldn't build monuments of real people, we'd only do monuments of concepts.”
Victor moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, more than 20 years ago to play point guard — college basketball at Northern State University — but found his passion in a sculpture class. Today, at 41, now based in Boise, Idaho, he is one of the nation’s most celebrated practitioners of that craft.
Victor’s three bronze-cast statues in the National Statuary Hall collection, inside the U.S. Capitol, portray Native American activist Sarah Winnamucca, commissioned in 2005 by the state of Nevada (making Victor, at 26, the youngest sculptor to have work displayed in the Capitol rotunda); ground-breaking agronomist Dr. Norman Borlaug, “The father of the green revolution,” commissioned in 2014 by the state of Iowa; and Native American civil rights leader Chief Standing Bear, commissioned in 2019 by the state of Nebraska.
And Victor has created dozens more, in public squares, airports, museums and parks across the country. Which puts him in a unique position to explain the role of statuary in our understanding of our culture, our history and ourselves. Perhaps never before have statues been so significant in those respects — so central, so controversial.
“I’ve watched it,” Victor said via Zoom from his home in Idaho. “I’ve seen how it’s brought to the forefront the importance of public statuary. And that’s been encouraging in a way, because I think no matter which side of the spectrum you fall on, you now have to admit and understand that this is really important. We need to have monuments to our heroes of today.”
And business is booming. Private and public institutions across the country have started putting out calls for art proposals at a pace Victor has never seen.
“It’s just immense and it’s gaining momentum. It’s snowballing to where there’s going to be so much work in my field. So on that side it’s kind of an exciting time to be in. But then it’s also ... You hope people don’t just turn off their brains and destroy things. That’s a big problem. I think there’s a proper way to replace monuments and maybe even relocate them,” Victor said.
Relocate them, Victor said, in a way that educates and enlightens — and can serve to insulate us against the errors of the past. That’s what Holocaust museums do. That’s what, for example, a National Civil War Museum might do as well.
“Why don’t we have a National Civil War Museum and take those monuments that are at a state capitol somewhere, where it may be inappropriate to have a General Lee on capitol hill because it doesn’t make everybody feel included or comfortable?
“But if you take that same monument, you put it in a Civil War museum, all of a sudden it’s in the context of the Civil War. It’s a historical thing. And you can learn about what he did, what his side was, and what the history was. Because I think forgetting history is not the answer if we hope to avoid (future) atrocities.”
Victor likens the recent, indiscriminate destruction of statuary to a “1984”-esque whitewashing of history.
“If you talk about book burning, just with those two words, people all of a sudden bristle up and say, ‘Oh that's horrible, that's terrible. How could you burn or destroy a book?’ And yet all around you, you see that kind of destruction,” he said.
“That's the first thing that a bad leader does … ‘We don't want any opposition to our ideas’ ... whether it's a monument, like the Taliban did (in 2001 with the destruction of the monumental 6th-Century Buddha statues of the Bamiyan Valley of Afghanistan) or books or writings. They're going to filter all of it.”
This is not to say Victor believes we should protect all controversial statuary at all costs, under all circumstances.
“There can be a need to destroy, too,” he said. “At times … the people were really (justified in their actions). When your family was tortured by Saddam Hussein … . I saw them cheering when the statues came down. You know they wanted destruction. Sometimes the people speak, and sometimes there is a moment where destruction is inevitable. And maybe that makes those relics more valuable still.”
Victor noted that our collective re-examination of history has created unprecedented opportunities for sculptors like himself. The House’s vote to remove certain statues from the Capitol rotunda is but one piece of the evidence.
Victor is talking to the representatives of more than one U.S. state about sculpting some of those new works of art, he said.
Victor will need several new commissions if he is to catch 19th century artist Charles Niehaus, who created eight sculptures for Statuary Hall during his lifetime, although three have been relocated elsewhere.
“It's been a dynamic thing because when I started with Sarah Winnemucca, there were 98 statues in Statuary Hall, not 100,” he said. “Two states didn’t have (their allotted two) until I did Sarah (for Nevada) and then the other was New Mexico (Pueblo Native American leader Po’Pay). Since then, we've seen a lot of states’ (statues) aging out. … My career spans about 18 years and in 18 years I've just seen a ton of changes in our nation and (our view of) history.”
Victor wants us to appreciate art for art’s sake — but also art as it portrays our understanding of history at the moment in time it was created. Which is, in and of itself, an element of history.
