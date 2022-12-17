 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Red Simpson’s son helped preserve the sound of Trout’s, if not the aroma of stale beer and butts

The embers of honky tonk history were still moist from the fire hoses when David Simpson pulled up in back to see what was left.

The answer: Not much. Trout’s, the landmark cocktail lounge and music venue in the heart of downtown Oildale, had burned to its foundation the day before. Almost all that was left that April morning eight months ago was bent, blackened metal, swollen particle board and charred green siding. Simpson picked up a couple of scorched mementos and left.

