ROBERT PRICE: Red Simpson’s son helped preserve the sound of Trout’s, if not the aroma of stale beer and butts

The embers of honky tonk history were still moist from the fire hoses when David Simpson pulled up in back to see what was left.
The answer: Not much. Trout’s, the landmark cocktail lounge and music venue in the heart of downtown Oildale, had burned to its foundation the day before. Almost all that was left that April morning eight months ago was bent, blackened metal, swollen particle board and charred green siding. Simpson picked up a couple of scorched mementos and left.
It was a heartbreaking moment for Simpson, whose father, the late Joe Cecil “Red” Simpson, had made Trout’s his own, in a manner of speaking. Red, a songwriter and recording artist of note in the 1960s and early 1970s, had been a fixture at the club every Monday night throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, setting up his keyboard in the same corner of the dance floor for more than a decade, a one-man jukebox of Bakersfield Sound classics.
Red was gone now, and so was Trout’s.
Simpson, who lives in the same Royal Palms Estates mobile home park on the south side of the Kern River that his songwriting father called home, drove past the burned out honky-tonk three or four times over the following month on his way to the Oildale Walmart, invariably slowing down to get one more longing look at the saloon that used to pack in graying couples who’d danced at the Blackboard and the Clover Club, the better-known honky-tonks of the golden age. People were mourning Trout’s loss now not because of its importance in the grand scheme but because it was the last surviving honky-tonk of the era. For Simpson, it had the additional connection to his father, a wise-cracking and beloved character who died in 2016 at age 81.
A month after the fire Simpson and wife Donna ran into guitar builder Tony Brown at a memorial service, and Simpson told Brown he’d fetched a couple of souvenirs from the site of the fire. Brown, who specializes in such reclamation projects, instructed him to go back and see if he could find something more substantial. Custom guitars were gently weeping to be birthed.
The Simpsons went straightaway, and it’s a good thing they did: The site was due to be scraped clean the next day. Accompanied by a sympathetic demolition crew chief, Simpson circumnavigated the fenced-off tangle of debris to where the saloon’s east-facing wall had been; during one of those drive-bys he’d spotted some surviving planks of toasted redwood near where the front door had been. He gathered them up, shoved them in his Hyundai and brought them to Brown, a retired firefighter-paramedic from Texas who’d followed his love for Bakersfield’s honky-tonk heritage to the place of its birth. He and girlfriend Theresa Spanke, the Tammy Wynette of Bakersfield, had started a business: T and T Customs, guitar builders with a passion for salvage jobs. Brown had crafted guitars out of old desks, collapsed barns, even a piece of the Pismo Beach pier. But this was perhaps the ultimate: the last golden-age Bakersfield tonky-honk. In his hands, the late Ralph Trout’s iconic saloon — which opened in 1945 at a location previously known, ironically, as Red’s — would live again. This would not be just reinvention; it would be a reincarnation.
Brown set out to build a small number of six-strings modeled on the design of the Fender Telecaster. It was a painstaking effort, with more than one do-over, but with the help of Spanke, who sang at Trout’s hundreds of times over 20 years (often with former husband Bobby Durham and the Tex Pistols), they managed. And they found some surprises in the old wood.
“When I did some sanding, I discovered red paint underneath,” Brown said. “So we sanded it, kind of left some of the patina look on it, and then we thought it was a really nice look, so we left it. We didn’t want to take it down to bare wood because we wanted it to represent where Trout came from.”
Finally it was time for the hardware, some items more visible to the uneducated eye than others. Frets, pickup, custom lacquer, abalone inlay. Two months later they were done with the first finished products.
Spanke — the second T in T and T — crafted the graphics on the guitars, including the “Trout’scaster” logos.
“You know, I made a lot of music inside those walls (at Trout’s),” she said, “and now a lot of music is going to come out of those walls.”
They made nine Trout’scasters in all, including one they kept for themselves. (Zane Adamo of the Soda Crackers also owns a Telecaster he commissioned from an L.A. luthier finished with authentic reclaimed Trout’s wood.) Among the proud owners of newly built T and T guitars: musicians Victor Sanz, Don and Annie Kidwell and Ernie Lewis, who plays guitar and fiddle for Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound alongside guitarist Kyle Appleton and Buck Owens’ youngest son John.
“When Trout’s burned down it just kind of cut into my heart a little bit and I immediately wrote a song about it,” Lewis said. “I called it ‘The Last Bakersfield Honky-Tonk.’ And then when I saw that Tony was going to make guitars out of some of the wood, I knew I had to have one of them.”
In fact, he purchased the first one off T and T’s meticulously slow-moving assembly line and played it at a Crystal Palace show this month. “I love my Trout’s guitar,” he said.
T and T will make at least one more guitar out of the reclaimed Trout’s wooden siding: a one-of-a-kind, special edition Telecaster-style Red Simpson tribute model for David Simpson.
As the last surviving honky-tonk of the 1960s, stories that may emerge from noteworthy moments in the building’s decades-long history take on outsized importance, starting with Vern Hoover’s partnership with his father-in-law, Ralph Trout, starting in 1955.
It all ended ignominously 60 years later during the reign of owner-general manager Tom Rockwell with the disappearance of the famed, “flopping fish” neon Trout’s sign, a year before the building was sold in 2018. The sign’s whereabouts remain unknown, although theories abound.
Then came Rockwell’s May 2022 conviction in Tuolumne County on several felony counts, including theft from an elder and identity theft. (He’s out of prison now and living in Sonora under mandatory supervision conditions.) The smaller, wrought-iron Trout’s sign that was embedded near the saloon’s front door lives in an Oildale trailer park on Willow Drive, and the bench that rested on the sidewalk in front of Trout’s under that wrought iron sign has a permanent home inside the Kern County Museum’s Bakersfield Sound freestanding exhibit.
Now, perhaps the final chapter: Trout’scaster guitars that will keep the sound, if not the aroma of stale beer and cigarette butts, alive in perpetuity.
Robert Price is an Emmy award-winning reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.