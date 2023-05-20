ROBERT PRICE: Perfect school attendance takes a special kind of perseverance these days

When I was a high school student a million years ago the challenges of maintaining good attendance in school were pretty much the same as they had been in the decades prior.
Flu season. Occasional weekend trips that spilled over into Monday. Term paper deadlines that suddenly reintroduced themselves late Sunday night. Senior ditch day. Sunny-blue Fridays in May. Beer.
Those challenges seem quaint today. These days, students live in a world of viral pandemics, active shooter drills and a mental health crisis of unprecedented prevalence.
All of which makes Brooklyn Harris’ 2,340 consecutive days of attendance all the more amazing. When the Centennial High School graduate’s uncle, Mark Barnes, pulled off the same perfect-attendance feat 23 years ago, the world was a simpler place. We had survived Y2K’s looming apocalypse virtually unscathed, and all was right with the world. Or righter, anyway.
Barnes, who owns the Minuteman Press franchise in Bakersfield, admitted to a certain amount of peer pressure at Bakersfield High School in the late 1990s, culminating in his Gehrig-esque achievement of distinction in June 2000, but he never seriously wavered. By the 11th grade, he’d come so far he knew he wasn’t going to allow some temporal distraction like a beach keg to get in his way.
His niece, Harris, may have been even more certain she’d get there. After completing a perfect-attendance year of kindergarten, her mother Jennifer, Barnes’ sister, informed her of her Uncle Mark’s achievement. Said Harris: “I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it, too.’” And when Centennial’s seniors march to the stage at the end of this month, she will have done so.
She couldn’t have done it without the proper mindset. “I like going,” said Harris, who racked up a 4.0 grade-point average, favored math courses and eventually sees herself, at least for the time being, somewhere in the medical field. “I like going every day, learning new things, then getting my work done.”
And though the drill team stalwart doesn’t seem the type to be waylaid by the temptation of social-life excesses, her challenges were greater.
The COVID-19 pandemic knocked her off stride late in her freshman year. Knocked everyone off stride. For the next year-plus, students logged on to school from home. Yes, Harris was really there every day, usually hiding behind her little box on the Zoom screen, “video off.”
It got worse, though. There’s something out there called school avoidance behavior — a real, honest-to-God depressive mental health issue that psychologists say has gotten worse since the pandemic came and went.
School avoidant behavior, also called school refusal, occurs when a kid refuses to go to school or has difficulty remaining in school for an entire day, as USA Today reported last week. In my day, many of us experienced periodic urges to bolt for the classroom door, but the feeling usually passed. School avoidant behavior, however, is legit.
"Our waiting list is like 180 families right now," Jonathan Dalton, a licensed psychologist, told USA Today last week. Dalton runs the Center for Anxiety and Behavioral Change in Maryland and Virginia, which offers treatment to people affected by anxiety disorders including school avoidance. "The mental health infrastructure,” he said, “was never designed for this level of need."
School avoidance anxiety doesn’t even fully take into account that there are 24.6 million semi-automatic, battlefield-competent AR-15 (or similar) rifles in circulation in the U.S., with scads more available for purchase by any 18-year-old, with or without a smoldering grudge. AR-15s are readily available in most states because of something called the Second Amendment, a musket-era authorization to arm oneself against venison and Redcoats that has also proveD effective in changing the way we go about our lives today, and often not in a good way.
“Sometimes it is very challenging to hear what’s going on, and it’s devastating,” said Harris, who admits to being unnerved by safety drills and reports of school shootings around the country. “It’s so sad and it does make me very scared sometimes. But I still show up.”
The problem, we are told, is not the killing machines themselves but the epidemic of mental illness motivating the shooters — which would be an excellent point if not for so many states’ unwillingness to enact red flag laws and other “well, duh” safety restrictions meant to address mental health issues as they relate to guns.
And then there’s this: Fear of campus gun violence is itself creating mental health issues among teens. A November 2021 study of 2,263 teens published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that for more than a third of those studied, concerns about school shootings resulted in clinically significant generalized anxiety symptoms. So, in summary, mental health issues are leading to school shootings, and school shootings are leading to mental health issues.
Mark Barnes correctly points out that attending school Every Single Day for 13 straight years takes a special sort of dedication.
“It takes a commitment,” he said. “There are times when there are outside influences that are maybe trying to persuade you, particularly in high school, at that age.”
But as his niece can vouch, today it’s a whole nother ballgame.
Mark Barnes admits having missed a few days of school during his college days, starting with Bakersfield College. That’s where Brooklyn will begin her college journey as well. And, like her uncle, she is leaving open the possibility of taking a mental health day or two as well. She has earned a few.