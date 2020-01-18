The Central Valley had Sacramento’s attention in two noteworthy ways last week.
Representatives of the governor’s office were in Bakersfield listening to locals talk about the economic importance, and permeating identity, of the Kern County oil industry, which Gov. Gavin Newsom apparently intends to eradicate from the face of California. Thus far neither he, nor any credible voice we've heard, has suggested plausible replacements or compensation for the huge economic hole that would create.
State government also turned its attention to Fresno, 110 miles to the north, bestowing monetary support on our worthy valley neighbor to the tune of tens of millions in one-time spending from Newsom’s proposed $222 billion budget.
Each, considered by itself, is immensely consequential — alarming in one case and encouraging in the other — but in combination they portray something not unlike a ranking of children, favored and less favored.
Say, Mr. Governor — what did we do to deserve this?
Much of this we understand, if not necessarily wholly endorse. The state has established very specific goals regarding greenhouse gas emissions; Senate Bill 100, signed into law in September 2018, requires that all retail electricity to be carbon-free by 2045 and that 60 percent of California’s electricity portfolio to come from renewable energy sources by 2030. Some want to expedite the process and transition the state off of fossil fuels entirely in a mere decade.
Those are worthy goals. How we get there is where we may disagree.
Left unanswered at this juncture is, one, what will power California in a reliable, affordable, responsible way during this still-undefined period of transition — Saudi oil, extracted without California's exacting environmental and labor standards and transported at some risk via tanker? And, two, what replaces 17 percent of the Kern County economy once oil goes away? Or does Newsom envision us a ward of the state?
The governor provided a good preliminary answer last week: investment in healthcare, commerce, innovation and education. But he provided it to the wrong city — Fresno.
Allow me to rephrase that. Fresno faces many of the same challenges as Bakersfield: poverty, inadequate health care, poor educational attainment levels, and an economy that has long relied on a single industry, agriculture, although Fresno has more successfully broadened its profile over the past two decades than Bakersfield. Fresno most certainly needs this investment and has demonstrated the kind of planning and progress that merits it.
But Bakersfield needs and deserves that sort of investment as well, and in view of state government's climate change mitigation goals, one could argue this city needs it more, and quickly.
The state budget designates $50 million from the general fund to support Fresno-area regional investments. Some $33 million is directed toward research and development to support sustainable agricultural production and the creation of well-paying jobs in what has been dubbed the Fresno-Merced Food Innovation Corridor.
The budget provides $15 million for the Fresno campus of the UC San Francisco School of Medicine, which, in collaboration with UC Merced, Bakersfield College and others, has targeted the region's vastly underserved population and inadequate stable of health care providers.
And $17 million will be directed to the Fresno Integrated K-16 Education Collaborative, whose goal is preparing students in and around California's fifth-largest city for higher-paying jobs in emerging employment sectors.
Why Fresno and not Bakersfield, which, by the governor's own hand, would seem to need ideas and investment more desperately?
Because Fresno has pitched its case.
Credit Fresno's former mayor, Ashley Swearengin, who heads the Central Valley Community Foundation, sponsor of the DRIVE Initiative, the 10-year community investment plan that debuted at last November's statewide economic summit in Fresno. Newsom’s budget invests in many of DRIVE's recommendations such as sustainable groundwater management, early childhood education and community schools.
What Bakersfield needs is a DRIVE Plan of its own. A figure with the energy, appeal and credibility of an Ashley Swearengin to champion it wouldn't hurt either.
Local leaders are right to be asking what the state can do to encourage new directions for economic expansion. What are we doing to develop diversity in our economic base? And what does this “just transition” from our oil-gas based economy, as Sacramento has characterized it, look like?
Change is coming. We need leadership and vision from the Kern County Board of Supervisors to build a new economy — whether fossil fuel production goes away in 10 years, 30 years, or ever. We can bolster our economy and enhance the health of our community with a greater commitment to economic diversification and growth.
Clearly, the governor sees need and potential in the Central Valley. We just need him to look a little farther south.
