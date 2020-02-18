This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in all U.S. elections. Women had already been eligible to vote for nine years in California: In 1911, 50 of the state's 58 counties, Kern among them, voted in support of the state constitutional amendment that made it possible.
Women only gradually changed the nation's election dynamic, but they eventually became the more influential gender constituency, if narrowly so. In 1964, for the first time, the number of registered female voters exceeded the number of registered male voters and in 1980, for the first time, the proportion of eligible female adults who actually cast votes exceeded the proportion of eligible male adults who went to the polls. It has been so ever since.
Our centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment becomes somewhat more official 14 days from now when, on March 3, ballots cast by voters of all gender persuasions are tabulated in California's potentially decisive (for Democrats) presidential primary.
One hundred years later, we take the 19th Amendment for granted. How could we have disenfranchised fully half the population of the country for so long? Same way we disenfranchised other significant subsets of the populace. Voting restrictions still exist, however, and though they may not be as grievously blatant as gender, skin color or other defining circumstances of one's birth, they remain.
"There are still many obstacles even today, if you look at some of the voter laws," said Rosa Garza, a professor of history at Bakersfield College. "They hurt some people more than others, and women are among the most affected. Voter suppression is a continuing issue.
"And it matters for women, especially, because there are certain issues that affect them more personally than men. Issues dealing with women's bodies, issues with day care, issues with the workplace. Unless you're a woman you don't completely understand."
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nominally nonpartisan law and policy institute, 25 states have put in place new restrictions since 2010: 15 states with more restrictive voter ID laws in place (including six states with strict photo ID requirements), 12 with laws making it harder for citizens to register (and stay registered), 10 making it more difficult to vote early or absentee, and three making it tougher to restore voting rights for people with past criminal convictions.
In 2016, 14 states had new voting restrictions in place for the first time in a presidential election, according to the Brennan Center.
California, in contrast, has made it easier to vote.
Fifteen counties — Fresno, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Tuolumne — have signed up for California's Voter Choice Act, a law passed in 2016 that creates a model intended to provide voters greater flexibility.
The Voter Choice Act requires adopting counties to mail every voter a ballot; allow voters to cast a ballot at any voting center within their county; and expand early, in-person voting opportunities.
The changes probably mean more votes will be cast by mail in California than ever before, with perhaps 15 million of the state’s 20 million registered voters receiving those ballots whether they asked for them or not. Some 25 percent will have already filled them out by Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucus and more than 40 percent by South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, by some estimates.
You'll notice Kern County is not among those 15 counties working to increase voter turnout in these ways.
It bears noting that Kern County also had the second-lowest 2018 turnout rate in the state at 54.8 percent, second only to Imperial, and nearly 10 percent below the state average.
Kern also had the third-lowest eligible voter participation rate — a measure of interest in the election process among adults 18 and over — in California.
And Kern had the fourth-worst turnout in California for the 2016 presidential election, 7 percentage points below the state average.
With 15 counties creating new opportunities to vote, it's all but certain that gap between Kern turnout and the state average will grow.
Kern was among the most forward-thinking counties in 1911 — even if suffrage rights passed here by a scant 52.3 percent. If the goal is still maximizing voters participation, as it was then, one would hope Kern County officials will study the success of those 15 Voter Choice Act counties and consider joining the club.
(1) comment
Heard you were leaving....Hurry up....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.