ROBERT PRICE: Mystery blonde sung him back home from his hospital bed

Elapsed time and the circumstances of the moment make the details foggy. This much we know: 20-year-old David J. Rosales had fresh stitches practically circumnavigating his torso, from the wound an inch from his spine all the way around to his bellybutton, and medic-administered drugs had numbed his thinking. But he wasn’t so far out of it that he couldn’t give the pretty blond woman dressed in black the correct answer when she sidled up to his hospital bed and asked him where he was from.
“Bakersfield,” he said.
“Hey guys,” the young woman called out, looking over in the direction of her two colleagues. “This one is from Bakersfield.”
And just like that, the boy-barely-a-man became the celebrity of the moment. He remembers feeling slightly guilty for having diverted attention from the other wounded soldiers.
The three visitors, dropped into Okinawa, Japan, as part of a USO tour to entertain the troops, surrounded his bed. Then she asked the question any self-respecting country music performer would ask a Bakersfield boy in 1968: Had he been to the Blackboard?
No, he responded, he had never been to the rowdy Bakersfield honky-tonk that helped boost the fame of Buck Owens and a cast of dozens. He hadn’t been old enough to enter any bar at the time he’d enlisted — 19 years old and barely two years out of Bakersfield High School. And now, 7,500 miles away, in Quang Điền, an hour and a half’s drive from the recently liberated Vietnamese city of Huế, he was still underage, so he wouldn’t be ordering a Schlitz from the infamous saloon anytime soon. But, because that chunk of shrapnel from an enemy shell had missed his spine by a thumbnail’s width, it seemed increasingly likely he might one day have the opportunity to do so, were he ever so inclined.
No, the Bakersfield boy had never been to the Blackboard, though the Merle Haggard song “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive” suddenly started playing in his brain at the simple mention. Rosales’ visitors had been there, though — to perform.
David Rosales doesn’t remember the pretty blond singer’s name, or the name of her band, but he does remember that their visit reminded him that home was a physical place, not just a state of yearning. The singer took down Rosales’ name and number and promised to call his widowed mother to tell her he was all right.
Five and a half decades later that moment still means something to the Bakersfield College professor emeritus of history. To Rosales, now 74 and retired since 2009 — he served as dean of instruction for 16 of his 30-plus years at the local community college — it meant connectedness. It signified hope.
On March 23, 1968, five or six weeks before that bedside encounter, Rosales had been out on patrol with some of the Team 3 soldiers of MACV, or Military Assistance Command Vietnam. Only the month before, U.S. and South Vietnamese army forces had managed to take back Huế from the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese army, which had overrun 100 South Vietnamese cities and outposts during the late-January Tet Offensive.
But now, on that day in late March, the enemy was still in the area, and as Rosales moved alongside some of the South Vietnamese militia he had helped train to fight — popular forces, they were called — a shell screamed across the sky and exploded nearby. Three men were hit, including Rosales, a South Vietnamese district chief, or đại úy, and the captain who’d persuaded Rosales to come along that morning, despite Rosales’ restless couple of hours of sleep following an overnight patrol.
Capt. Gerald Hazelton’s left arm was shredded; muscle hung loose off the bone, and when the captain saw himself, he broke into a panicked sprint. Rosales chased after him, realizing the captain would need a tourniquet, and quickly. Medics reached the captain before Rosales could, however, so Rosales turned his attention to establishing a firing line of local militia, in case a Viet Cong charge was imminent. He tried to shout orders but the words wouldn’t come out of his mouth. He wrestled with his weapon, trying to bring it into shooting position. He dropped to his hands and knees. “I felt like life was leaving me,” he said.
As Rosales kneeled there, bleeding and in searing pain, he looked out toward a stand of trees. The Good Shepherd appeared before him. But the Shepherd’s face was not that of Jesus; it was of Rosales’ own father, Arthur, who had died from cancer four years earlier — four years to the day. Levante se, his father said. Levante se, as he’d said to Rosales so many times before: Get up, get moving, get on your feet. Now helicopter rotors were beating overhead. Now Rosales, his captain and the Vietamese đại úy were aboard. Now the jungles of Quang Điền were falling away as the chopper ascended into the sky.
Rosales was transported to a MASH unit, then to a hospital in Guam, then to another in Okinawa. His injuries were severe enough to merit continuous sedation. “In another war, I would not have made it out,” Rosales said. His captain’s arm was amputated, but the Vietnamese đại úy recovered well enough to witness the brief Purple Heart ceremony at Rosales’ bedside. Rosales would later receive the Bronze Star.
Eight days into Rosales’ convalescence, President Lyndon Johnson spoke to a national television audience back home. "With America's sons in the fields far away ... I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes,” but rather only to the immediate duties of the presidency, Johnson announced. Therefore, Johnson said, he would not seek reelection.
Two weeks later, perhaps a month — he can’t be sure — Rosales was in that Okinawa hospital bed, and that beautiful blond singer was hovering above him. A honky-tonk angel, if ever such a thing existed. He didn’t know what level of celebrity she had earned on concert stages or in recording studios, only that she was a celebrity, and he had never met a celebrity of any kind other than Bakersfield High School football coach Paul Briggs.
If the singer’s name or that of her band was even spoken aloud, Rosales did not file it away properly, because today he has no idea who it might have been, and the list of USO entertainers who came through Southeast Asia in 1968 doesn’t provide any aha suggestions. USO historical archivist Michael Case thinks it might have been someone called the Lazy B Wranglers with Janie Davids, but he admits that’s just his guess. Better that Rosales imagine it was Tammy Wynette or Kitty Wells or Ann-Margret.
But the entertainer’s identity is not what matters. It’s what she brought to that soldier's bedside. She brought a piece of home, even though it was a piece of home 20-year-old David Rosales knew only from its black-and-white neon sign.
Rosales and his wife, Irene, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this May. They have three grown children: Miranda, an elementary school teacher; David Jr., a Kern County social welfare program supervisor; and Oliver, a Bakersfield College history instructor.