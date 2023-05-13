ROBERT PRICE: Mom’s cookbook can be a repository of family history

My father had a collection of hard-bound classics in his library that would impress Ron Burgundy. The complete works of Charles Dickens, Plato, Socrates, Miguel de Cervantes, Carl Sandburg’s four-volume biography of Lincoln. They were so immaculately preserved, I can only assume Dad handled them, literally, with white gloves.
As best I can remember, my mother, in contrast, owned only a few “important” books, and unlike everything else in our home, some of them were a mess. One in particular stands out in my memory, anyway: Pages stained with Crisco grease and gritty flour residue, handwritten additions scrawled in the outer margins, used envelopes with scribbled notes tucked randomly throughout.
That was, of course, her go-to cookbook, the best-loved, most-used repository of recipes in her arsenal. Betty Crocker, I think it was, supplemented with other recipes collected from relatives and fellow church ladies.
Guess which collection of old books mattered most to us kids? It is an indelible truism, on this Mother’s Day and every other day: Home cooking makes memories like few other things in our mundane lives.
I suspect that’s the way it is in many homes. Meticulously arranged literature can lend a den some dignity but the meaningful action is in the kitchen. Cookbooks aren’t just how-to guides for meal preparation, they’re living histories of entire families.
Eighty-seven-year-old Sharon Bramcamp Hohmann of Sunnyvale would agree. She was in Bakersfield one brisk day in November last year, hitting the antique malls with her 50-something daughters, Karen Evans and Cathy Vance, when she discovered more evidence.
“We like to go to thrift stores or antique stores and poke around,” said Evans, a retired Greenfield Union School District teacher and the reason Hohmann and Vance keep coming to Bakersfield to visit. “And we’re all collectors. It’s genetic or something — I don’t know.”
The family collector-in-chief stumbled upon an old, used family cookbook that reminded her a lot of the one she’d been compiling herself over a half-century, actually self-publishing it in three editions.
She purchased “The B Hay Family Cook Book” and took it home to Sunnyvale to join her cookbook collection there.
The personalized cookbook, which Hohmann located at Mill Creek Antique Mall on 19th Street, was the work of the late Betty Hay of Bakersfield. Hohmann, perusing Hay’s hand-lettered book, was intrigued to learn how similar the two mothers’ lives had been.
Betty Hay, like Sharon Hohmann, had raised five children. Betty Hay, like Sharon Hohmann, had demonstrated an artistic flair. Hay sketched and painted and in fact had illustrated her own cookbook. Hohmann sang in a women's barbershop harmony-style chorus and had created a cookbook illustrated by her son David.
Hohmann had never heard of the Hay family, but she knew a gem of a cookbook when she saw one.
“It was so much like her book, it really was,” Evans said. “You know, a big family, the mother had wanted to share her recipes.”
Four months later, though, Hohmann brought the book back to Bakersfield. This was a keepsake, she realized, that deserved to be in the hands of the family it was written for.
“They’re a history,” Evans said of family cookbooks in general. “They tell the story of what your family did during (one’s childhood). I mean, there’s so many cookie recipes (in Hohmann’s cookbook) because we had cookies all the time. That was my job: to make cookies every week for our lunches.”
The task of locating the rightful owners of Betty Hay’s cookbook was left to Evans. She wrote a note about the discovery and posted it on the Kern County of Old Facebook page. “I’m hoping to find someone from this family,” she wrote.
“It was pretty funny, because within 24 hours I think I’d heard from at least six family members,” Evans said.
The Hay family, longtime Bakersfield residents whose business enterprises include Jim Burke Ford, hasn’t exactly been cast to the wind.
A great-niece, Juliet Crites, was the first to respond, and soon The B Hay Cook Book was back with the Hay family.
Brothers Tim and Dan Hay have fond memories of their mother, a child of the Great Depression who put herself through art school after the youngest of her five entered grade school. She died in 2002 at the age of 91.
“She wasn’t a great cook but she was a good cook,” said son Tim Hay. “And she could whip up a meal in anybody's kitchen for any number of people.”
To this day, the, er, boys remember their favorites.
“For breakfast, I’ll take the biscuits,” said Tim Hay. Then, turning to his younger brother, seated next to him at the dining room table: “And for dinner, Dan ... ?”
“Oh, the French stew is great,” Dan said. “It’s a go-to deal. It’s easy.”
The B Hay Cook Book isn’t exclusively the work of Betty Hay.
“There is a history in it,” Tim Hay said. “There are recipes from my mother’s grandmother, and her mother. And there are recipes from other members of the family — extended family. Dan’s wife, Mikie, has a recipe, my wife, Marcha, has one. Cousins, good friends.”
The Hay brothers don’t know how many copies of their mother’s cookbook are still in existence, but they’re happy to have one more, because several Hay family mothers and fathers of cooking age don’t have one. And so the love, and the history, spreads and grows.
Hard-bound literature, preserved over decades, spreads its own kind of love. I inherited my father’s near-immaculate collection of classics, but given the choice between Dad's “Don Quixote” and Mom’s beef stroganoff, followed by her raisin nut cake, I’ll take the calories every time.