ROBERT PRICE: Measure L would allow us to shop for the best possible police chief

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry is not retiring anytime soon, at least as far as I know, but that day will come. And when it does, as has been the case since the Bakersfield City Council selected Thomas A. Baker as its first city marshal 125 years ago, a new executive will be chosen for that vital and highly visible office.

If voters approve Measure L on Tuesday, however, one noteworthy change from past practice will take place: The new chief won’t necessarily be the guy down the hall.

