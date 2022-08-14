 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy supports law enforcement, except when he doesn’t

Kevin McCarthy has had it with this guy.

No, not Donald Trump. That was last year.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

Coronavirus Cases