McCARTHY: I'M STICKING WITH TRUMP

The Californian's Robert Price gave Rep. Kevin McCarthy a heads up about the general direction of today's column and offered him a chance to respond. He did:

Bob, I respectively disagree with your entire premise.

Let me first remind you that President Trump won an historic election because he spoke for millions of Americans who felt like Washington wasn’t listening to them. President Trump took this mandate and instantly went to work on behalf of our country. And when it comes to results for our community, I am proud to have worked with the President side by side.

Take the economy for instance. Nationally, the unemployment rate is at its lowest in half a century, with Hispanics and African Americans also experiencing record-low unemployment rates this September. In California, the unemployment rate held at a record low 4.1 percent while the state added 34,500 jobs to the economy, accounting for nearly 27 percent of the nation’s total job growth in August. This expansion adds on to the record-breaking 114-month consecutive employment growth record in California. Not to mention, Kern County added 5,600 jobs, Tulare County added 2,500 jobs, and L.A. County added 27,000 jobs.

When it comes to housing, President Trump is laying the foundation to make our country more economical, and has instituted the Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing. This Council is already working to recognize and remove difficult obstacles that impede Americans’ ability to afford rent or buy a house. Achieving the American Dream — has for years — included homeownership. Yet, regulatory barriers disproportionately affect California and have made it the second most expensive state to live and home to 12 of the 25 costliest places to live in the country. With California’s housing prices growing increasingly unaffordable, the creation of this council could not come at a better time.

And in the Central Valley, the President is fighting for our farmers. He’s putting pressure on Congress to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement which would be a boon to our agricultural community. It would eliminate Canada’s discriminatory milk pricing policies and give American dairy farmers increased market access in Canada. Poultry producers will also have new access to Canada for chicken and eggs, while improved trade in fruits and vegetables through science-based sanitary measures will help U.S. specialty crop growers. There are 124,000 agricultural producers in California with exports amounting to $20.5 billion, and the administration’s push for USMCA would help ensure that California remains a global leader in the agriculture.

As a results-driven person myself, I find it refreshing that the President continues to deliver for Americans across the country and from all walks of life. And I am confident that as Commander in Chief, he will always to do right by the American people.

— Kevin McCarthy