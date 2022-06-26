ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy is Trump’s fall guy once again

Donald Trump has endorsed Kevin McCarthy’s bid for reelection in the 20th Congressional District of California. The former president, however, quite pointedly has not endorsed the Bakersfield congressman’s bid for speaker, a post for which McCarthy will be the leading candidate should Republicans, as expected, reclaim the House majority.
It is that fact and probably that fact alone that dissuades McCarthy from pointing out what I will point out to you now: Blame only goes one way in Trump World.
Last year, Trump effectively scuttled a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection — a panel that would have had more than a few partisan defenders of the former president. McCarthy essentially took the same approach to the House committee and is now taking heat because the damning testimony it has produced has gone unchallenged.
In early 2021, the House passed a bill authorizing the creation of a bipartisan panel, modeled after the 9/11 Commission, that would investigate the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. It would have five Democrats and five Republicans, most likely including former members of each chamber, with a co-chair from each party.
Trump opposed the commission's creation, calling it an “ineffective and weak” exercise, and it died in the Senate.
So House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered Republicans a much worse deal. She formed a House committee to investigate the siege and its monthslong run-up, a move that permitted her to reject prospective participants — active members of the Republican caucus who she suspected, probably correctly, would be bomb-throwers and what-abouters. She vetoed two of McCarthy’s five nominees, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who, it turns out, could be a material witness in the investigation and may in fact have looked into the possibility of a presidential pardon, presumably because Jordan fears he may have broken the law.
McCarthy responded to Pelosi’s veto by yanking his other three nominees as well. He called the Jan. 6 committee a “political scam” and cast RINO aspersions on the two remaining Republicans on the panel, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who probably have more authentic conservative bona fides than Trump himself.
McCarthy saw the 2022 House investigation the same way Trump viewed last year’s proposed 9/11-style investigation: A threat that, if accorded the slightest legitimacy, could cost Trump in 2024 — and not just politically.
And that is what is coming to pass. Nearly 60 percent of Americans, including most Republicans and independents, are following news from the committee hearings “very” or “somewhat closely,” a new Quinnipiac poll finds.
The committee, with its carefully choreographed, made-for-TV installments, has served up a damaging case for Trump's guilt, and it has done so unopposed. The witnesses, live and taped, have included former Attorney General William Barr; Vice President Mike Pence’s chief legal counsel; high-ranking Department of Justice officials who threatened to resign en masse; state Republican election officials who say they were threatened and intimidated by Trump allies; Capitol Police officers injured in the riot; and even the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who admits having concluded that her father’s claims of election fraud were, based on what she heard from Barr, most likely bunk.
This disaster has to be the fault of someone, and that someone obviously cannot be President Trump. Take a bow, Kevin.
“Unfortunately, a bad decision was made,” Trump told the conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root last week. “... It was a bad decision not to have representation on that committee. That was a very, very foolish decision.”
Which is true.
But it’s hard to choose an artful defense strategy when the evidence of guilt and widespread complicity is so overwhelming. Over the past three weeks, in assorted sound bites from McCarthy and others, we’ve been hearing what the Jim Jordans of the world would surely have offered the committee in the name of rebuttal: The chaos at the southern border. Runaway inflation. Gas prices. “The things Americans really care about,” to paraphrase the often-repeated line, an insulting suggestion that we can’t be bothered with an attempted government coup when the price of a dozen eggs is up 10 percent.
For five years Trump has praised, ignored, abused and blamed Kevin McCarthy as it suits his purposes, and this is but the latest example.
Why does McCarthy put up with it? It’s all about that gavel. The irony is that, in choosing ambition over country, both men have relegated their legacies to the dustbin of history. Liz Cheney said it best in her opening remarks this month: “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone,” she said, “but your dishonor will remain.”