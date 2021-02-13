Among its many casualties, the pandemic has silenced cash registers at Kern County businesses that cater to two noteworthy species of tourists: adventure-oriented outdoorsy types drawn to the Sierra Nevada and upper Kern River, and pilgrims fascinated by that local canon of uniquely American music, the Bakersfield Sound, and all its colorful trappings.
Kern County is just one of California’s many tourism wastelands: The state’s once-flourishing industry, which as recently as 2019 pumped $145 billion into the economy (and produced $12.2 billion in state and local tax revenues), has been more than halved to an estimated $66 billion. Kern — especially its hotels, restaurants and bars — typically enjoys an annual $1.5 billion share of California's tourism pie.
The road back will be a long one, in part because the pandemic has no clear finish line. But the rebound could start with efforts like this one: State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, has introduced SB 285, the California Tourism Recovery Act, which would authorize a $45 million advertising and job recovery campaign dubbed “Calling All Californians” touting in-state tourism. It would kick off as soon as state authorities deem such travel safe.
The Kern County Museum isn’t waiting for efforts like SB 285, however. The museum, with its transplanted Merle Haggard boxcar and modest alcove of guitars and assorted memorabilia, has long benefited from ongoing public fascination with the Bakersfield Sound. Now it’s chasing state money from a different pot, the California Natural Resources Agency’s Museum Grant Program, in order to further exploit that unfaltering interest.
The museum has applied for a modest $45,000 grant to build something the city has long needed and forever lacked: a permanent, self-contained Bakersfield Sound exhibit in the Pioneer Village section of its north Bakersfield campus.
The exhibit would go into an existing, repurposed, 1,600-square-foot building near the museum grounds’ southeastern corner that, for now, lacks lighting, walls, flooring and display cases, but, according to Kern County Museum Executive Director Mike McCoy, already has “just the right look.”
The exhibit would have an area for performances out in front, beneath a new neon sign announcing “The Bakersfield Sound.”
Filling the exhibit with the sort of artifacts certain to draw crowds won’t be a problem.
“The tragedy is, this museum has this extraordinary collection of Bakersfield Sound stuff that nobody has seen,” McCoy said.
Although some of it, fortunately, is seeing the light of day now. On Thursday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art opened its virtual “Roll Out the Red Carpet” exhibition of Bakersfield Sound artifacts (www.bmoa.org/events). Among the pieces: a distinctive pair of Merle Haggard’s boots, the front bench seat from Red Simpson’s pickup truck, Bill Woods’ battered auto-racing helmet and a red velvet cocktail waitressing vest from the Blackboard bar.
The real gems, though, are the ornate, even garish stage costumes, some designed by tailors to the stars Nudie Cohn and Manuel Cuevas and worn by the likes of Buck Owens and Rose Maddox. Those artifacts breathe with authenticity. “I'm sure after a hot night at the Blackboard there was a lot of DNA flying around,” McCoy said. And some of it, he suggested playfully, might still linger in the sequined fabric.
The BMoA’s virtual exhibit runs through Aug. 28 — and, at some point, hopefully, will be open for patrons to enjoy live and in person.
“Rachel Magnus has done an extraordinary job putting that exhibit together,” McCoy said of the BMoA curator, “but we can't do that in our own museum.” Not unless and until the county museum’s project is funded by the state's Museum Grant Program and McCoy can “bring all that stuff back to a new nice exhibit hall.” His target opening: September 2021.
Even with the hoped-for state grant, McCoy said, the museum will need additional support.
“The secret to making this happen is we're going to need some community help,” he said, noting the importance of the monetary and in-kind labor donations that helped obtain and install the historic Noriega Hotel bar and a trolley car from the streets of early 20th-century Bakersfield.
“If somebody wants to donate to the Bakersfield Sound exhibit,” McCoy said, “I promise every single penny of it will go toward brick and mortar.”
It’ll be a long haul for Kern County to get those lost tourism dollars back. It’ll be a long haul for the entire state: COVID-19 is responsible for a 55 percent decrease in statewide tourism revenue from 2019 and, in that span, the loss of more than half of the state’s tourism jobs.
McGuire, the state senator pushing the Tourism Recovery Act, told The Sacramento Bee this month that the hit to California’s tourism economy from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when people avoided air travel en masse for months, “pales in comparison” to what the pandemic is doing to state tourism now.
The Kern County Museum has the goods to bring them back. McCoy just needs ample space to display a good, representative sampling of it. Starved cash registers across the southern San Joaquin Valley tremble in anticipation.