ROBERT PRICE: Kindness was JJ Malone’s dominant characteristic

The crime would be galling in any context. An alleged under-the-influence driver with multiple priors strikes two pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing them instantly.
Two distinctly American addictions playing out in one devastating and insane tragedy: The automobile, considered indispensable in a society built to accommodate its many demands, and prescription drugs, a modern day cure for pain and depression that, set loose, inflicts more pain.
They are the chief ingredients, each potentially volatile on its own, that blew up Wednesday afternoon in a south Bakersfield street, or so prosecutors will claim in the case of 46-year-old Lisa Gwen Core.
Gone are an impish, life-loving fifth-grader and the kind, protective big brother who walked her home from the bus stop every single day.
Core is being held on a litany of charges, two of them for second-degree murder. Police say she veered from westbound Panama Lane, crossed over two lanes of eastbound Panama, jumped a curb, ran over the brother and sister and their dog on the sidewalk, and slammed head-first into a tree. Several bottles of prescription pills were retrieved from her silver sedan.
No family deserves that kind of random trauma, but this one is especially heart-wrenching given the sweetly ordinary moment that was playing out just before the tragedy.
Just like he had done so many times before, 19-year-old Jeffrey James Malone, known to all as JJ, had hopped on his bicycle and, with mixed-breed Roxy trotting alongside, rode the short distance to the bus stop to pick up his little sister, a fifth-grader riding home from Granite Pointe Elementary School two miles west.
Caylee Brown, shy at school but silly and independent at home, idolized her big brother. And what kind of 19-year-old big brother takes the time to fetch his little sister from the bus stop?
It was a simple, protective act of brotherly love that spoke volumes about the young man and about the family that raised him.
The night after the incident, JJ and Caylee’s first cousins, Kelsey Villatoro and her 16-year-old sister Jada, visited the makeshift memorial of candles, balloons and Teddy bears that lined a cinderblock wall a few feet from where they died. Tears flowed.
Kelsey’s mother is JJ’s mother’s sister, and they grew up together like brother and sister. “When they would come over, JJ would just come straight to me automatically,” said Kelsey. Although, at 20, she was a year older, she thought of JJ as her older brother.
“He was so sensitive, so kind, so understanding,” she said. “He just knew what to do to make you laugh and smile. Even if you were going off on a rant about something, like about a girl or a guy or whatever, he was there to listen, no matter how obnoxious it was. He was there to give advice.”
JJ, who graduated from Golden Valley High School last year, had just obtained his driver license but he loved cars and wanted to be an auto mechanic.
“But he was an artist, too,” Kelsey said. “Kind of quiet, but very talented as an illustrator.”
“He knew how to light up a room,” Jada said of her cousin JJ. “Whenever anyone was sad, JJ always knew how to make them laugh.”
JJ was the first person to wish Kelsey happy birthday last July — typical, she said, of the consideration for others built into his personality.
JJ’s sister Caylee already knew what she wanted out of life, Kelsey said. It would in some way involve animals, but Caylee had a distinct preference: dolphins. She wanted to be a dolphin trainer.
“She already knew what she wanted to do in life, which is pretty amazing, at her age,” Kelsey said. And Caylee already knew what kind of car she would be pulling into her parking space at the sea-critter theme park: a Tesla. “She loved Teslas,” Kelsey said. “She would always point them out as we would pass them on the street. ‘Look, a Tesla!’”
An aunt has set up a Go Fund Me Account to help with funeral and other expenses and as of mid-day Saturday it had collected nearly $60,000. Funeral arrangements were still pending.
JJ and Caylee are Kern County's 52nd and 53rd pedestrian fatalities of 2021.