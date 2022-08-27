 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Kern’s EV-reluctant landscape will change long before 2035

I sell a car and buy another one every three or four years, sometimes new but usually used, and on the last few occasions I’ve given EVs serious consideration.

Ultimately I’ve picked internal combustion over electric, but the switch gets more tempting each time.

Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter-commentator for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.

 

